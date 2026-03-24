Philly Hired Launches Hyper-Local Job Board To Revolutionize Employment In The Greater Philadelphia Area

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connecting the City of Brotherly Love with its next great career move just got easier. Today marks the official launch of Philly Hired, a hyper-local job board dedicated exclusively to the Greater Philadelphia region. By stripping away the noise of national search engines, Philly Hired provides a streamlined ecosystem where local employers and homegrown talent can find their perfect match.

As the Philadelphia economy continues to evolve across tech, healthcare, education, and hospitality, the need for a community-centric recruiting tool has never been greater. Philly Hired, a subsidiary of Local Talent Group, bridges the gap between regional businesses. From Center City startups to Main Line institutions, and a diverse pool of local candidates.

The Philly Hired Advantage

Unlike generic, high-volume job sites, Philly Hired focuses on quality over quantity, offering features designed for the unique needs of the Delaware Valley:



Hyper-Local Focus: Listings are restricted to Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs, ensuring every job is within reach for local commuters.

Targeted Talent Pools: Employers gain direct access to candidates specifically looking to grow their careers within the region.

Streamlined User Experience: A mobile-first design allows job seekers to browse and apply on the go, while employers can post and manage listings with ease. Community Integration: Beyond job listings, Philly Hired serves as a hub for local career resources, networking events, and workforce development.

A Vision for Regional Growth

The launch of Philly Hired represents a strategic expansion for its parent company, Local Talent Group, which specializes in niche, geography-based recruitment solutions.

"Philadelphia is a powerhouse of industry, but too often, local talent and local opportunities get lost in the sea of national algorithms," said Richard Eib, Group Managing Director of Local Talent Group. "With Philly Hired, we are removing those barriers. Our goal is to create a frictionless marketplace that empowers the Philadelphia workforce and helps regional businesses scale with the best talent the city has to offer."

Empowering the Local Workforce

For employers, Philly Hired offers a cost-effective alternative to "big box" job boards where local listings often get buried under sponsored national content. For job seekers, it removes the frustration of filtering through remote-only roles or out-of-state opportunities, putting the focus back on neighborhood growth.

Philly Hired is now live and accepting job postings from businesses across the Greater Philadelphia area. Job seekers can create profiles and set up custom alerts to stay ahead of the local market.

About Philly Hired

Philly Hired is a hyper-local job board platform based in Philadelphia, PA, and a member of the Local Talent Group portfolio. Dedicated to the economic vitality of the region, Philly Hired connects the area's top employers with skilled professionals across all industries.

Media Contact:

Richard Eib

Group Managing Director

Philly Hired

Email:...

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