INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Hercules Capital, Inc. - HTGC

The investigation concerns whether Hercules and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 27, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published a short report alleging, among other things, that Hercules marks its software debt“at 100 cents on the dollar”,“[d]espite billions worth of such debt across the industry falling into distressed territory”, and that a growing share of Hercules's reported income comes from payment-in-kind loans, whereby borrowers pay interest by adding to their debt rather than in cash.

Following publication of the Hunterbrook report, Hercules's stock price fell $1.22 per share, or 7.91%, to close at $14.21 per share on February 27, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980