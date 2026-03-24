INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Sempra - SRE

On February 25, 2025, Sempra reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. Among other items, the Company reported $3.76 billion in annual revenue, which missed consensus estimates by $970 million. The Company also lowered its 2025 earnings guidance to $4.50 per share at the midpoint from a previous outlook of $5.00 per share at the midpoint, attributing the disappointing results to“higher interest and operating expenses and lower consumption primarily due to mild weather,” among other things.

On this news, Sempra's stock price fell $16.54 per share, or 18.97%, to close at $70.64 per share on February 25, 2025.

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