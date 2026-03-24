Millicom (Tigo) Publishes Its 2025 Annual Report, Highlighting Record Financial Results And Expanded Regional Footprint
| Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
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| Investors:
Luca Pfeifer, VP for Investor Relations
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About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through its TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, the company provides a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, highspeed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2025, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 15,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways approximately 52 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg with principal executive offices in Doral, Florida.
i Equity free cash flow is a non-IFRS financial measure. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure and a description of its calculation are available in the 2025 Annual Report and at .
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