Millicom (Tigo) Publishes Its 2025 Annual Report, Highlighting Record Financial Results And Expanded Regional Footprint

highlighting record financial results and expanded regional footprint

Luxembourg, March 24, 2026 –Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) today published its 2025 Annual Report, including the standalone financial statements of the Company, reflecting a historic year defined by strong performance and strategic milestones.

In 2025, the Company delivered record financial results and significantly expanded its regional footprint. This reflects its long-term commitment to connect customers, support communities, empower employees, and create value for its shareholders.

"Millicom has reached a new level of scale and performance. We delivered record financial results, including $5.8 billion in revenue, $1.3 billion in net profit, and a record $916 million in Equity Free Cash Flow i, while significantly expanding our footprint across Latin America. From the acquisitions in Ecuador and Uruguay to the consolidation of our position in Colombia and our entry into Chile, we are reinforcing our position as a leading regional operator across Latin America, with the scale and capabilities to capture growth opportunities while expanding digital inclusion," said Maxime Lombardini, Chairman of the Board and Marcelo Benitez, CEO of Millicom.

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