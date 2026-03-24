INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Insulet Corporation - PODD

The investigation concerns whether Insulet and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 12, 2026, Insulet disclosed that it had“initiated a voluntary Medical Device Correction for specific lots of Omnipod® 5 Pods after identifying a manufacturing issue through its ongoing product monitoring.”

On this news, Insulet's stock price fell $16.23 per share, or 6.88%, to close at $219.84 per share on March 13, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980