INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Immutep Limited - IMMP

The investigation concerns whether Immutep and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 13, 2026, Immutep issued a press release“announc[ing] that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) for the TACTI-004 Phase III study evaluating eftilagimod alfa ('efti') in patients in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer has recommended the discontinuation of the trial following a planned interim futility analysis in accordance with the study protocol.” According to the press release,“[b]ased on its review of the available safety and efficacy data, the IDMC recommended that the trial be discontinued for futility” and that, accordingly,“enrolment in the study will be halted and the Company will implement an orderly wind down of the study, including appropriate patient follow up and site close out in accordance with regulatory and ethical obligations.”

On this news, Immutep's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $2.27 per ADR, or 82.44%, to close at $0.48 per ADR on March 13, 2026.

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