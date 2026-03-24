Bright Mountain Media, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Revenue
|$
|15,691
|$
|17,079
|$
|59,229
|$
|56,681
|Cost of revenue
|11,468
|11,565
|43,443
|40,221
|Gross margin
|4,223
|5,514
|15,786
|16,460
|General and administrative expenses
|3,788
|6,412
|16,432
|21,378
|Impairment of goodwill and intangibles
|786
|-
|786
|-
|Loss from operations
|(351
|)
|(898
|)
|(1,432
|)
|(4,918
|)
|Financing and other expense:
|Other income
|142
|119
|285
|547
|Interest expense - Centre Lane Senior Secured Credit Facility - related party
|(3,097
|)
|(3,008
|)
|(12,286
|)
|(12,610
|)
|Interest expense - 10% convertible promissory notes - related party
|-
|-
|-
|(4
|)
|Other interest expense
|(4
|)
|(7
|)
|(22
|)
|(39
|)
|Total financing and other expense, net
|(2,959
|)
|(2,896
|)
|(12,023
|)
|(12,106
|)
|Net loss before income tax
|(3,310
|)
|(3,794
|)
|(13,455
|)
|(17,024
|)
|Income tax provision
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(3,310
|)
|$
|(3,794
|)
|$
|(13,455
|)
|$
|(17,024
|)
|Foreign currency translation
|-
|(49
|)
|(200
|)
|15
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(3,310
|)
|$
|(3,843
|)
|$
|(13,655
|)
|$
|(17,009
|)
|Net loss per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|178,367,067
|171,330,139
|176,547,907
|171,199,036
|Diluted
|178,367,067
|171,330,139
|176,547,907
|171,199,036
BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,371
|$
|2,546
|Restricted cash
|1,861
|1,861
|Accounts receivable, net
|16,287
|15,033
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,170
|859
|Total current assets
|20,689
|20,299
|Property and equipment, net
|124
|69
|Intangible assets, net
|11,542
|13,406
|Goodwill
|6,999
|7,785
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|173
|253
|Other long-term assets
|158
|158
|Total assets
|$
|39,685
|$
|41,970
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|24,852
|$
|22,667
|Other current liabilities
|4,210
|4,401
|Interest payable - Centre Lane Senior Secured Credit Facility - related party
|59
|21
|Deferred revenue
|2,834
|2,883
|Note payable - Centre Lane Senior Secured Credit Facility - related party (current)
|84,276
|3,808
|Total current liabilities
|116,231
|33,780
|Other long-term liabilities
|12
|169
|Note payable - Centre Lane Senior Secured Credit Facility - related party (long-term)
|-
|71,043
|Finance lease liabilities
|-
|20
|Operating lease liabilities
|77
|185
|Total liabilities
|116,320
|105,197
|Stockholders' deficit:
|Convertible preferred stock, par value $0.01, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at December 21, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|-
|Common stock, par value $0.01, 324,000,000 shares authorized, 183,218,504 and 177,464,827 issued, and 181,032,929 and 176,114,652 outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|1,832
|1,775
|Treasury stock at cost, 2,185,575 and 1,350,175 shares at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|(220
|)
|(220
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|101,988
|101,798
|Accumulated deficit
|(180,312
|)
|(166,857
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|77
|277
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(76,635
|)
|(63,227
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|39,685
|$
|41,970
BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Non-GAAP results are presented only as a supplement to the financial statements and for use within management's discussion and analysis based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the reader's understanding of the Company's financial performance, but non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
All of the items included in the reconciliation from net loss before taxes to EBITDA and from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA are either (i) non-cash items (e.g., depreciation, amortization of purchased intangibles, stock-based compensation, etc.) or (ii) items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance (e.g., M&A costs, income taxes, gain on sale of investments, loss on disposal of assets, non-recurring costs, etc.). In the case of the non-cash items, management believes that investors can better assess the Company's operating performance if the measures are presented without such items because, unlike cash expenses, these adjustments do not affect the Company's ability to generate free cash flow or invest in its business.
We use, and we believe investors benefit from the presentation of, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance because it provides us and our investors with an additional tool to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations. We believe that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.
Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the Company's performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures.
A reconciliation of net loss before taxes to non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Net loss before tax
|$
|(3,310
|)
|$
|(3,794
|)
|$
|(13,455
|)
|$
|(17,024
|)
|Depreciation expense
|17
|16
|56
|127
|Amortization of intangibles
|448
|482
|1,864
|1,924
|Impairment of goodwill and intangibles
|786
|-
|786
|-
|Amortization of debt discount
|472
|454
|2,150
|2,697
|Other interest expense
|4
|8
|22
|39
|Interest expense - Centre Lane Senior Secured Credit Facility and Convertible Promissory Notes
|2,625
|2,554
|10,136
|9,917
|EBITDA (loss)
|1,042
|(280
|)
|1,559
|(2,320
|)
|Stock compensation expense
|27
|64
|125
|254
|Non-recurring professional fees
|8
|223
|380
|390
|Non-recurring legal fees
|(23
|)
|1,847
|850
|2,216
|Non-recurring severance expense
|-
|157
|70
|250
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,054
|$
|2,011
|$
|2,984
|$
|790
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