XORTX Reports That Shareholders Approved The Share Consolidation At The Annual General Meeting

The reason for the consolidation is to maintain compliance with (i) NASDAQ's continual listing requirements (namely, that the Company's shares trade above $1.00), and (ii) NASDAQ's condition for the Company that its shares trade above $1.00 for 10 days by April 13, 2026.

Prior to the Consolidation, the Company has 6,962,218 Common Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Common Shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. In the event a holder of Common Shares would be entitled to fractional Common Shares as the result of the Consolidation, the fractional Common Shares shall be either: (i) cancelled, if less than one-half (1/2) of a full Common Share, or (ii) rounded up to the nearest whole number, if greater than or equal to one-half (1/2) of a full Common Share. The number of issued and outstanding Common Shares immediately following the Consolidation is approximately 1,392,443, however the exact number will vary depending on the cancellation and rounding of fractional Common Shares.

If the Consolidation is approved by the TSXV, the Company's Shares will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis on a date to be determined in consultation with the TSXV, which shall be announced in a subsequent news release. Upon completion of the Consolidation, a letter of transmittal will be sent by mail to registered shareholders of the Company advising that the Consolidation has taken effect and instructing registered shareholders to take action to exchange their share certificates. The letter of transmittal will contain instructions on how registered shareholders can exchange their share certificates. Beneficial shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered in their own names will not be required to take any action to exchange their share certificates.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX is a pharmaceutical company with three clinically advanced products in development: 1) our lead program XRx-026 program for the treatment of gout; 2) XRx-008 program for ADPKD; and 3) XRx-101 for acute kidney and other acute organ injury associated with respiratory virus infections. In addition, the Company is developing XRx-225, a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 diabetic nephropathy. XORTX is working to advance products that target aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to decrease or inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX, we are dedicated to developing medications that improve the quality of life and health of individuals with gout and other important diseases. Additional information on XORTX is available at

For more information, please contact: