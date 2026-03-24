Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing Of $16 Million Best Efforts Public Offering For Its Client Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ: LNKS)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of a best efforts public offering (the“Offering”) of approximately $16 million for its client Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ: LNKS) (the“Company”), a manufacturer and supplier of wire and cable harnesses with operations in Malaysia.

The offering is comprised of 23,088,023 units consisting of one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares (“Ordinary Shares”) (or a pre-funded warrant to purchase one Ordinary Share in lieu thereof), one Series A Warrant to purchase one Ordinary Share at an initial exercise price of $0.7277 per share (the“Series A Warrants”) and one Series B Warrant to purchase one Ordinary Share at an initial exercise price of $1.1781 per share (the“Series B Warrants” and, together with the Series A Warrants, the“Warrants”). The pre-funded warrants are exercisable immediately upon issuance and expire when exercised in full. The Series A Warrants are exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire on the one-year anniversary of their issuance date and the Series B Warrants are exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire on the one-year anniversary of their issuance date.

The purchase price of each unit is $0.693, and the purchase price of each pre-funded unit is such price minus $0.00001. The Ordinary Shares, pre-funded warrants, Series A Warrants and Series B Warrants as part of the units or the pre-funded units are being sold together but are immediately separable and issued separately.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $16 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to finance its potential acquisition of additional equity interests in LPW Electronics Co Ltd, of which it currently owns 20% of the outstanding shares, and the remainder for capital expenditures, operating capacity, working capital, general corporate purposes and potential business combinations or acquisitions in the future.

Univest Securities, LLC acted as the sole placement agent.

The securities described above were offered by the Company pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-294360) previously filed by the Company and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 20, 2026. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located at . Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at ..., or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying base prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at .

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally, including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, and wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-added service and focuses on building long-term relationships with its clients. As a prominent name on Wall Street, Univest has successfully raised over $1.7 billion in capital for issuers across the globe since 2019 and has completed approximately 100 transactions spanning a wide array of investment banking services in various industries, including technology, life sciences, industrial, consumer goods, etc. For more information, please visit: .

About Linkers Industries Limited

Linkers Industries Limited is a manufacturer and a supplier of wire/cable harnesses with manufacturing operations in Malaysia and have more than 20 years' experience in the wire/cable harnesses industry. The Company offers customized wire harness for different applications and electrics designs. Our customers are generally global brand name manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers in the home appliances, industrial products and automotive industries that are mainly based in the Asia Pacific Region. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,“will,“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . Univest Securities LLC and the Company undertake no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Univest Securities, LLC

Edric Guo

Chief Executive Officer

75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 25A

New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212) 343-8888

Email: ...