Brodeur Partners Appoints Collins Dunn As EVP, AI & Data Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, MA, USA, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Brodeur Partners, a leading integrated communications agency, today announced the appointment of Collins Dunn as Executive Vice President, AI & Data Transformation. This strategic hire marks a pivotal expansion of the firm's AI, data, and tech-enabled offerings, enhancing its strong service model and research capabilities with a sophisticated technology foundation to drive deeper insights for clients.

As the media landscape shifts, so have the needs of communications teams. Brodeur Partners now provides clients with an integrated suite of services, strategy, technology, and data to power decisions and brand relevance. In this newly created role, Collins will oversee the integration of proprietary data, AI workflows, advanced analytics, and complementary partner offerings into the firm's core service model.

A New Era of Relevance-Led PR

The appointment signals Brodeur's commitment to building on its legacy of reputation management. After the successful launch last year of its Relevance AI Visibility service, Brodeur has continued to innovate its Relevance model for behavior change by integrating new data-driven insights into its offerings. By placing AI and data transformation at the center of communications, the firm is prioritizing:



Responsible Integration of AI: Utilizing AI for internal as well as client efficiency and insights.

Unlocking Proprietary Data: Providing access to competitive differentiation, proprietary research, and data to drive decision-making. Enabling Clients with Technology: Giving clients tools to leverage Brodeur's Relevance ecosystem in more advanced ways.

“We are at an inflection point where public relations is the natural connector of content through all channels, particularly impacting a company's AI strategy,” said Andrea Coville, CEO of Brodeur Partners.“That, combined with our Relevance platform that discovers human insights that support behavioral change, will allow us to do what we've always done - build brand relevance - with more intelligence, speed, and impact.”

Dunn joins Brodeur Partners with a distinguished track record in media and technology, starting as a real-time content writer at the groundbreaking financial market news service StreetAccount, where he also contributed to proprietary data collection and Asia market coverage. Collins then moved into News & Research Product Development at the global data and technology firm, FactSet, where he owned the news and document product suite and co-led the creation of their Signals product. Most recently, Collins served as SVP, AI Search & Insights at FactSet, where he was instrumental in launching the firm's first client-facing AI products.

“I am thrilled to join Brodeur at such a transformative moment,” said Collins Dunn.“Most firms treat AI as a productivity tool for writing; we are treating it as a strategic engine for intelligence to drive brand relevance. Our goal is to empower our users with an integrated technology, data, and service stack that enhances the creation and distribution of messaging for measurable, repeatable ROI.”

About Brodeur

Brodeur Partners is an integrated communications agency that helps companies become and remain relevant in a complex world. It is differentiated by its focus on relevance, behavioral change, and ability to bring a discipline-agnostic approach to its business-to-business, healthcare, financial services, nonprofit, consumer, and higher education clients. Visit to learn more.

CONTACT: Sophia Carney Brodeur Partners...