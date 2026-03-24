Spectral AI Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results And Introduces Revenue Guidance For 2026
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| The Equity Group
Devin Sullivan
Managing Director
...
|
Conor Rodriguez
Associate
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| Spectral AI, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|15,394
|$
|5,157
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,267
|2,505
|Inventory
|838
|425
|Prepaid expenses
|821
|1,289
|Other current assets
|1,133
|746
|Total current assets
|19,453
|10,122
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|258
|2
|Right-of-use assets
|1,407
|1,971
|Other assets
|287
|Total Assets
|$
|21,405
|$
|12,095
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,010
|$
|4,035
|Accrued expenses
|2,341
|3,210
|Deferred revenue
|154
|960
|Lease liabilities, short-term
|734
|201
|Notes payable, current
|2,854
|422
|Notes payable – at fair value
|-
|2,365
|Warrant liabilities
|11,533
|6,451
|Total current liabilities
|20,626
|17,644
|Note payable, long-term
|5,538
|-
|Lease liabilities, long-term
|968
|1,702
|Total Liabilities
|27,132
|19,346
|Stockholders' Deficit
|Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value); 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|Common stock ($0.0001 par value); 80,000,000 shares authorized; 30,688,895 and 22,594,877 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|3
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|50,030
|40,847
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|40
|3
|Accumulated deficit
|(55,800)
|(48,103)
|Total Stockholders' Deficit
|(5,727)
|(7,251)
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|$
|21,405
|$
|12,095
| Spectral AI, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Research and development revenue
|$
|3,849
|$
|7,604
|$
|19,650
|$
|29,581
|Cost of revenue
|(2,318)
|(4,256)
|(10,725)
|(16,307)
|Gross profit
|1,531
|3,348
|8,925
|13,274
|Operating costs and expenses:
|General and administrative
|4,012
|4,459
|17,528
|19,856
|Total operating costs and expenses
|4,012
|4,459
|17,528
|19,586
|Operating loss
|(2,481)
|(1,111)
|(8,603)
|(6,582)
|Other income (expense):
|Net interest (expense) income
|(289)
|14
|(886)
|14
|Borrowing related costs
|(182)
|(931)
|(1,051)
|(2,965)
|Amortization of debt discount
|(455)
|(455)
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|4,011
|(5,351)
|3,249
|(4,633)
|Change in fair value of notes payable
|-
|(213)
|220
|(220)
|Foreign exchange transaction (loss), net
|(3)
|(9)
|(34)
|(43)
|Other income (expenses), including transaction costs
|-
|1
|0
|(615)
|Total other income (expense), net
|3,082
|(6,488)
|1,043
|(8,462)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|601
|(7,599)
|(7,560)
|(15,044)
|Income tax provision
|41
|(143)
|(11)
|(271)
|Net incomes (loss)
|$
|642
|$
|(7,742)
|$
|(7,571)
|$
|(15,315)
|Net income (loss) per share of common stock – basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.41)
|$
|(0.29)
|$
|(0.85)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic
|30,291,447
|18,810,771
|26,518,476
|17,934,218
|Net income (loss) per share of common stock – diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.41)
|$
|(0.29)
|$
|(0.85)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted
|30,394,028
|18.810,771
|26,518,476
|17,934,218
| Spectral AI, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Twelve Months Ended
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(7,571)
|(15,315)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|Depreciation expense
|71
|10
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|454
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|1,115
|1,032
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|564
|578
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(3,249)
|4,633
|Change in fair value of notes payable
|(220)
|220
|Costs from issuance of common stock
|-
|372
|Issuance of shares for borrowing related costs
|241
|1,143
|Transaction costs allocated to Avenue Warrants, Investor Warrants and Hudson Warrants
|704
|-
|Accounts receivable
|1,238
|(159)
|Inventory
|(413)
|(195)
|Prepaid expenses
|761
|163
|Other assets
|(387)
|55
|Accounts payable
|(1,025)
|1,426
|Accrued expenses
|(869)
|(1,090)
|Deferred revenue
|(806)
|(1,351)
|Lease liabilities
|(528)
|(721)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(9,920)
|(9,198)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants
|10,638
|4,060
|Payment of issuance costs
|(642)
|-
|Proceeds from notes payable
|8,285
|12,096
|Payment of borrowing costs
|(47)
|Proceeds from notes payable - related party
|-
|1,000
|Payments for notes payable
|(1,529)
|(7,758)
|Proceeds from warrant exercises
|2,526
|-
|Stock option exercises
|889
|177
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|20,120
|9,575
|Effect of exchange rates changes on cash
|37
|(9)
|Net increase in cash
|10,237
|367
|Cash, beginning of period
|5,157
|4,790
|Cash, end of period
|$
|15,394
|$
|5,157
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