Biostem Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Recent Financial and Business Highlights



Generated net revenue of $10.1 million for the fourth quarter 2025 and gross margin of 97%

Completed the acquisition of the BioTissue Holdings Inc. surgical and wound assets in January 2026, significantly expanding the Company's product portfolio, commercial footprint, and diversifying end markets into the hospital setting

Integrated BioTissue's experienced national sales force of approximately 20 direct sales representatives and managers, and more than 30 independent sales agents into BioStem

Promoted Barry Hasset to Chief Commercial Officer Strengthened the Board of Directors with the appointment of Jodi Ungrodt, who will serve as Audit Committee Chairperson



“BioStem delivered a solid finish to 2025, with fourth quarter revenue reflecting continued penetration of the physician office market,” said Jason Matuszewski, CEO and Chairman of the Board of BioStem.“As we enter 2026, BioStem is a fundamentally stronger and more diversified regenerative medicine company following the addition of the BioTissue surgical and wound assets, which have expanded our product portfolio and commercial reach across both hospital and physician office settings. With focused commercial channels serving these sites of care and increased exposure to commercially insured patient populations, we believe we are well positioned to navigate the evolving reimbursement landscape as we execute on our strategy to drive long-term growth and create value for our shareholders.”

Nasdaq Uplisting Update

KPMG LLP was appointed as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm in October 2025, and the Company expects to have audited financial statements for 2024 and 2025 in the near future, a key prerequisite as it pursues a Nasdaq uplisting.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net revenue was $10.1 million, a 55% decrease compared to Q4 2024. Revenue in the quarter reflected the significant impact of reimbursement uncertainty and competitive pressure in the physician office and mobile settings.

Gross profit was $9.8 million, or 97% of net revenue, compared to $19.1 million or 84% of net revenue, in Q4 2024. The increase in gross margin reflects a product mix shift towards our products that do not carry a licensing fee.

Operating expenses totaled $17.3 million, up from $10.7 million in Q4 2024, primarily driven by an expense charge for potentially uncollectible accounts receivable due from Venture Medical.

GAAP net loss was ($11.3 million) or ($0.67) per share, compared to net income of $14.7 million or $0.89 per share in Q4 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $3.4 million, compared to $11.0 million in Q4 2024. The decline reflects lower revenue, lower gross profit, and higher operating expenses.

As of December 31, 2025, cash equivalents totaled $29.5 million. Post closing of the BioTissue asset acquisition on January 21, 2026, BioStem's cash equivalents balance totaled approximately $16 million.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Net revenue for the full year 2025 was $47.5 million, compared to $69.7 million for the full year 2024. The decline was primarily driven by lower wound care volume resulting from reimbursement uncertainty and increased competition in the physician office and mobile settings.

Gross profit for the full year 2025 was $44.4 million, or 94% of net revenue, compared to $55.9 million or 80% of net revenue, for the full year 2024.

Total operating expenses for the full year 2025 were $45.1 million, compared to $24.8 million for the full year 2024, reflecting the charge for potentially uncollectible accounts receivable due from Venture Medical, increased clinical trial activity, infrastructure investment, and costs associated with the BioTissue acquisition.

GAAP net (loss) income for the full year 2025 was ($6.6 million), compared to $31.0 million for the full year 2024.

2026 Financial Outlook

Given the recent changes in the marketplace and timing in the quarter, BioStem is providing additional color on its outlook for the first quarter. The Company expects the hospital business to perform in line with the historical levels of the acquired assets, adjusted for a January 21 acquisition date, and expects the physician office business to be down significantly from the prior quarter. As a result, the Company anticipates first quarter revenue to be in the range of $5 million to $6 million. In the second half of the year, after completing integration activities, expanding its salesforce and executing its strategic plan, the Company expects to drive sequential and year-over-year growth in the hospital business. As the physician office market begins to stabilize in the second half of 2026, the Company sees an opportunity for sequential revenue growth improvement in that business.

Conference Call & Webcast Information:



Conference ID: 9695874

North America Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

International Toll: +1 (646) 307-1963 Webcast Link:



About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a publicly traded, biomedical innovator, focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing advanced allograft solutions derived from perinatal tissue. The company leverages its industry-leading proprietary BioRetain®, CryoTek® and SteriTek® processing technologies, designed to optimize the preservation of the natural properties of these tissues, supporting their use in clinical settings. Its allografts are used by clinicians across a wide range of specialties. With a growing portfolio of products, expanding clinical research initiatives, and a national commercial footprint, BioStem is committed to advancing innovation in regenerative medicine.

BioStem Technologies' quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established in compliance with current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). BioStem's portfolio of quality brands includes its Neox®, Clarix®, VENDAJE® and American AmnionTM product lines.

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Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may be considered“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to expectations or forecasts of future events including with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of the business of the Company. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as“forecast,”“intend,”“seek,”“target,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“estimate,”“plan,”“outlook,” and“project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, statements regarding: the Company's expectations regarding its financial and operational strength and diversity; the Company's expectations regarding the benefits and integration of the acquired BioTissue assets; the Company's expectations regarding its ability to navigate the evolving reimbursement landscape; the Company's expectations regarding its ability to execute on its operational strategies; the Company's expectations regarding its ability to uplist to Nasdaq; the Company's expectations regarding first quarter 2026 financial results; and the Company's expectations regarding growth and the market penetration of the Company's products.

Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of any changes to the reimbursement levels for the Company's products; significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition; rapid technological change, which could cause the Company's products to become outdated or obsolete, harming the Company's ability to effectively compete; the Company's ability to convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; the risk that the Company may be unable to successfully market its products to the end users of such products; the impact of any changes to the accounting treatment of the Company's revenue and expenses; the Company's ability to obtain financing on terms acceptable to it, or at all; the Company has incurred significant losses since inception and may incur losses in the future; the impact of any changes in applicable laws or regulations; the Company's ability to maintain production of its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand; and the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other general economic, business, and/or competitive factors. There may be additional risks about which the Company is presently unaware of or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no duty to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact BioStem:

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Phone: 954-380-8342

Investor Relations:

Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin

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