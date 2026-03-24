Glass House Brands Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results

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Fourth quarter and full year results reflect temporary planned scale back in wholesale production

At year-end was back to fully planted with legacy greenhouses and the most overall acreage planted in Glass House history

Full year 2026 wholesale cannabis biomass production is forecasted to be approximately 1,000,000 pounds, up approximately 50% from 2025.

Year-end 2025 cash and restricted cash balance was $23.4 million, forecasting year-end 2026 cash to exceed $50 million. Conference call to be held today March 24, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET LONG BEACH, Calif and TORONTO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass House Brands Inc. (“Glass House” or the“Company”) (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (CBOE CA: GLAS.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights (Unless otherwise stated, all results and dollar references are in U.S. dollars)

Revenue of $38.9 million, in-line with guidance and compared to $53.0 million in Q4 2024 and $38.4 million in Q3 2025.

Gross Profit Margin was 34%, compared to 43% in Q4 2024 and 31% in Q3 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was negative $(3.3) million, compared to $9.0 million in Q4 2024 and negative $(2.3) million in Q3 2025.

Operating Cash Flow was negative $(3.7) million, compared to $8.2 million in Q4 2024 and negative $(5.1) million in Q3 2025.

Equivalent Dry Pound Production 2 was 159,131 pounds, ahead of guidance of 140,000 and 145,000 pounds and compared to a decrease of 4% year-over-year.

Cost per Equivalent Dry Pound of Production 3 was $129 per pound, compared to $110 per pound in the same period last year. Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents balance was $23.4 million at year-end versus $29.8 million at the end of Q3 2025. Management Commentary “Our first half of 2025 results, particularly in the second quarter, reflected strong execution across key metrics including biomass production scale, cost of production and operating cash flow yield,” said Kyle Kazan, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Glass House.“In the second half of 2025, our results were impacted by events outside of our control, and actions taken to mitigate the impacts of these and to ensure our long-term success. The resulting scaling back of new planting and production meaningfully impacted results in the second half of the year.” “We have navigated these short-term hurdles that we faced in the second half of 2025 and we ended the year fully planted in each of our legacy greenhouses. Now, with the first 1/3 of Greenhouse 2 planted, our cultivation team has planted the most acreage in Glass House's history. We also accelerated expansion plans with the remaining buildout of Greenhouse 2 and the light retrofit and buildout of Greenhouse 4, which will be our first commercial hemp endeavor.” “In summary, 2025 was a year of great progress for our company. While we faced challenges, we rose to meet them. Because of that, we have built a stronger foundation for sustainable growth and profit expansion than existed before our setbacks. This will be reflected in results as we progress this year and we anticipate progressive revenue acceleration throughout the course of the year. We expect to achieve this before factoring in the potential benefit of any sales outside of California for our cannabis plants, something that we continue to believe is achievable in the near term, or before any contributions from hemp sales,” Mr. Kazan concluded. Fourth Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights and Subsequent Events

Glass House Brands becomes the first U.S-based plant touching cannabis operator whose stock can be traded on the Robinhood platform

Glass House Brands Applauds Cannabis Reform Action

University of California Berkeley and Glass House Collaboration Leads to State-Funded Research on Cannabis Crop Yields

Glass House Brands Announces Accelerated 2026 Expansion Strategy

Glass House Brands Announces Appointment of Alison Payne, Heineken USA Chief Marketing Officer, to its Board of Directors Glass House Brands Board of Directors Establishes Product Expansion Committee to Support New Product and Business Development

Q4 2025 Financial Results Discussion Revenues for Q4 2025 were $38.9 million, in-line with guidance of $37 million to $39 million and compared to $53.0 million in fourth quarter 2024 and $38.4 million in third quarter 2025. The decline is attributed to lower wholesale revenue due to reduced production. The wholesale biomass segment revenue was $22.6 million, accounting for 58% of total revenue. Biomass production reached 159,131 pounds, exceeding guidance of 140,000 and 145,000 pounds and 4% lower year-over-year. Q4 2025 retail revenue was $11.9 million, versus $12.3 million in the previous quarter and up 1% compared to $11.8 million the fourth quarter last year. Retail gross profit margin was 47% in the fourth quarter, compared to 50% in the third quarter. Wholesale CPG revenues totaled $4.3 million, representing a 13% sequential decrease and 13% year-over-year decrease. Consolidated gross profit for the fourth quarter was $13.2 million, compared to $22.8 million for the year-ago period and $11.8 million in Q3 2025. Gross profit margin was 34%, compared to 43% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 31% in the third quarter of 2025. Average selling price was $146 per pound, compared to $220 in the fourth quarter of 2024 as the Company is still operating amidst challenged California pricing conditions. General and administrative expenses were $18.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $14.8 million last year and $15.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. Sales and marketing expenses were $0.48 million, down from $0.64 million during the same period last year and down from $0.70 million in the prior quarter. Professional fees were $2.9 million in Q4, versus $2.5 million in Q3 2025 and $1.4 million in Q4 2024. Depreciation and amortization in Q4 2025 were $4.0 million, flat with Q3 2025 and up slightly from $3.9 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $(3.3) million, compared to negative $(2.3) million in the third quarter of 2025 and $9.0 million versus the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA reflects the factors that impacted our gross margin performance as well as a modest increase in operating expenses. Operating cash flow was negative $(3.7) million, compared to $8.2 million in the year-ago period and negative $(5.1) million in the third quarter of 2025. At December 31, 2025, the Company had $23.4 million of cash and restricted cash, compared to $29.8 million at the start of the fourth quarter. The Company spent $2.4 million in capex in the fourth quarter, which was mostly for Phase III expansion at Camarillo. The Company also paid $2.5 million in preferred stock dividend payments and $0.2 million in principal on notes payable. Year End 2025 Financial Results Discussion Revenues for full year 2025 totaled $182.0 million, compared to $200.9 million in 2024 as we produced at a lower overall scale. Wholesale biomass revenue was $114.2 million, compared to $139.1 million in 2024. The Company sold 643,000 pounds of wholesale biomass in 2025 versus 568,000 pounds in 2024, a 13% increase. Average selling price was $177 per pound during 2025, versus $245 per pound in 2024. Production grew 10% to 666,433 pounds, compared to 608,478 pounds in 2024. Retail revenue reached $48.2 million and increased by 10% versus 2024. Wholesale CPG revenues were $19.5 million, compared to $18.0 million in 2024. Full year consolidated gross profit was $77.0 million, compared to $97.4 million in 2024. Full year gross profit margin was 42%, a decline of 6% compared to 48% for full year 2024. General and administrative expenses were $64.1 million in 2025, compared to $60.1 million in 2024. Sales and marketing expenses were $2.7 million, compared to $2.4 million in 2024. Professional fees were $9.1 million, compared to $7.8 million in 2024. Depreciation and amortization for the full year 2025 was $15.8 million, compared to $15.0 million for the full year 2024. For the full year, we generated $17.0 million of Adjusted EBITDA or a 9% Adjusted EBITDA margin, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $40.3 million in 2024. Full year 2025 operating cash flow was $11.4 million, versus $28.4 million in 2024 due mainly to gross profit decline. Full Year 2026 Outlook The Company anticipates progressive revenue scaling during the course of 2026 with full year revenue to be between $235 and $245 million before factoring in the potential benefit of any sales outside of California for our cannabis plants or contributions from hemp sales. Full year 2026 wholesale biomass production is forecasted to be approximately 1,000,000 pounds of biomass which is a 50% increase to 2025. Cost of production is anticipated to be approximately $100 per pound, down 10% from 2025 while the average selling price is expected to be in the mid $180 per pound level. The anticipated average selling price compares to $177 in 2025 as the Company expects improved quality and mix in production compared to last year, particularly in the second half of 2026. Full year gross margin is projected to be roughly 48% this year and full year adjusted EBITDA to is projected to be in the high $40 million range. This will result in full year ending cash exceeding $50 million inclusive of approximately $20 million capex to complete the full retrofit of Greenhouse 2 including adding new high efficiency, low energy lighting and a capex light retrofit of Greenhouse 4 for the hemp production. Financial results and analyses will be available on the Company's website on the 'Investors' and 'News & Events' drop down menus () and SEDAR+ (). Unless otherwise stated, all results are in U.S. dollars.

Net Income / Loss (in thousands) FY23 FY24 FY25 Revenues, Net $ 160,836 $ 200,898 $ 181,984 Cost of Goods Sold 79,867 103,505 105,024 Gross Profit 80,969 97,393 76,960 % of Net Revenue 50 % 48 % 42 % Operating Expenses: General and Administrative 52,914 60,126 64,098 Sales and Marketing 2,838 2,418 2,669 Professional Fees 7,304 7,768 9,062 Depreciation and Amortization 14,627 15,044 15,764 Impairment 52,815 6,300 1,900 Total Operating Expenses 130,498 91,656 93,493 Income (Loss) from Operations (49,529 ) 5,737 (16,533 ) Interest Expense 9,819 9,184 7,058 (Gain) Loss on Change in Fair Value of Contingent Liabilities and Shares Payable 24,399 (13,724 ) - Other (Income) Expense, Net 4,371 (942 ) (6,573 ) Total Other (Income) Expense, Net 38,589 (5,482 ) 485 Income Taxes 9,943 10,498 11,934 Net Income (Loss) $ (98,061 ) $ 721 $ (28,952 )





Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) FY23 FY24 FY25 Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) $ (98,061 ) $ 721 $ (28,952 ) Depreciation and Amortization 14,627 15,044 15,764 Interest, Net 9,819 9,184 6,770 Income Tax Expense 9,943 10,498 11,934 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (63,672 ) 35,447 5,516 Adjustments: Share-Based Compensation 7,637 13,098 13,402 Stock Appreciation Rights Expense 219 262 28 (Gain) Loss on Equity Method Investments 2,102 (14 ) (84 ) Change in Fair Value of Derivative Asset and Liability 28 (690 ) 2,070 Impairment Expense for Goodwill 37,912 - - Impairment Expense for Intangible Assets 14,903 6,300 1,900 Change in Fair Value of Contingent Liabilities and Shares Payable 24,399 (13,724 ) - Loss on Extinguishment of Debt - - 292 Employee Retention Tax Credit - (423 ) (9,643 ) Non-Recurring Asset Casualty Loss - - 939 Non-Recurring Legal and Professional Fees - - 2,547 Loan Amendment Fee 1,000 - - Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 24,528 $ 40,256 $ 16,967





Select Cash Flow Information (in thousands) FY23 FY24 FY25 Net Income (Loss) $ (98,061 ) $ 721 $ (28,952 ) Depreciation and Amortization 14,627 15,044 15,764 Share-Based Compensation 7,637 13,098 13,402 Impairment Expense for Goodwill and Intangibles 52,815 6,300 1,900 (Gain) Loss on Change in Fair Value of Contingent Liabilities and Shares Payable 24,399 (13,724 ) - Other 7,948 2,908 6,836 Cash From Net Income (Loss) 9,365 24,347 8,950 Accounts Receivable (172 ) (1,481 ) (547 ) Income Taxes Receivable - (1,929 ) 1,138 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 3,883 (3,902 ) (2,262 ) Inventory 2,361 (5,412 ) (11,975 ) Other Assets 191 215 3,442 Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities 5,985 8,413 5,817 Income Taxes Payable 278 (5,471 ) (2,408 ) Other 1,333 13,612 9,292 Working Capital Impact 13,859 4,045 2,497 Operating Activities Cash Flow 23,224 28,392 11,447 Purchases of Property and Equipment (12,309 ) (10,294 ) (27,179 ) Other (405 ) - (563 ) Investing Activities Cash Flow (12,714 ) (10,294 ) (27,742 ) Proceeds from the Issuance of At-the-Money Shares - - 2,182 Proceeds from the Issuance of Notes Payable and Preferred Shares, Net of Redemption of Preferred Shares 15,363 - 52,093 Payments on Notes Payable, Third Parties and Related Parties (696 ) (7,557 ) (42,893 ) Distributions to Preferred Shareholders (6,331 ) (7,749 ) (8,305 ) Other (466 ) 1,607 (355 ) Financing Activities Cash Flow 7,870 (13,699 ) 2,722 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents 18,380 4,399 (13,573 ) Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 14,144 32,524 36,923 Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 32,524 $ 36,923 $ 23,350





Select Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) FY23 FY24 FY25 Cash and Restricted Cash $ 32,524 $ 36,923 $ 19,850 Accounts Receivable, Net 3,979 5,221 4,417 Income Taxes Receivable - 1,929 791 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 3,873 7,775 15,664 Inventory 8,840 14,252 26,227 Notes Receivable - - 800 Total Current Assets 49,216 66,100 67,749 Operating and Finance Lease Right-of-Use Assets, Net 10,860 10,736 5,911 Long Term Investments 2,327 2,341 - Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 215,686 212,252 228,760 Intangible Assets, Net 21,213 14,200 11,577 Restricted Cash, Net of Current Portion - - 3,500 Other Assets 4,473 4,873 1,060 TOTAL ASSETS $ 303,775 $ 310,502 $ 318,557 Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities $ 26,932 $ 31,128 $ 35,970 Income Taxes Payable 7,879 2,408 - Contingent Shares and Earnout Liabilities 34,589 20,265 - Shares Payable 8,570 2,579 - Current Portion of Operating and Finance Lease Liabilities 1,839 2,454 1,952 Current Portion of Notes Payable 7,550 7,644 37 Total Current Liabilities 87,359 66,478 37,959 Operating and Finance Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion 9,224 8,548 3,954 Other Non-Current Liabilities 5,443 20,869 33,413 Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion 56,513 50,552 68,629 TOTAL LIABILITIES 158,539 146,447 143,955 Preferred Equity Series B, C, D and E 78,153 86,363 92,500 Additional Paid-In Capital, Accumulated Deficit and Non-Controlling Interest 67,083 77,692 82,102 TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 145,236 164,055 174,602 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 303,775 $ 310,502 $ 318,557





Net Income / Loss (in thousands) Q4 2024 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Revenues, Net $ 53,039 $ 38,444 $ 38,855 Cost of Goods Sold 30,288 26,686 25,649 Gross Profit 22,751 11,758 13,206 % of Net Revenue 43 % 31 % 34 % Operating Expenses: General and Administrative 14,808 15,923 18,474 Sales and Marketing 639 703 476 Professional Fees 1,354 2,517 2,912 Depreciation and Amortization 3,874 3,994 4,028 Total Operating Expenses 20,675 23,137 25,890 Income (Loss) from Operations 2,076 (11,379 ) (12,684 ) Interest Expense 2,130 1,819 1,044 (Gain) Loss on Change in Fair Value of Contingent Liabilities and Shares Payable (12,296 ) - - Other Income, Net (443 ) (2,081 ) (1,194 ) Total Other Income, Net (10,609 ) (262 ) (150 ) Income Taxes 526 1,071 2,966 Net Income (Loss) $ 12,159 $ (12,188 ) $ (15,500 )





Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Q4 2024 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) $ 12,159 $ (12,188 ) $ (15,500 ) Depreciation and Amortization 3,874 3,994 4,028 Interest Expense 2,130 1,819 1,044 Income Tax Expense 526 1,071 2,966 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 18,689 (5,304 ) (7,462 ) Adjustments: Share-Based Compensation 3,258 4,079 4,274 Stock Appreciation Rights Expense (159 ) 50 (22 ) (Gain) Loss on Equity Method Investments (45 ) - - Change in Fair Value of Derivative Asset (6 ) 36 (27 ) Change in Fair Value of Contingent Liabilities and Shares Payable (12,296 ) - - Employee Retention Tax Credit (423 ) (2,318 ) (2,365 ) Non-recurring Asset Casualty Loss - - 939 Non-Recurring Legal and Professional Fees - 1,190 1,357 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 9,018 $ (2,267 ) $ (3,306 )





Select Cash Flow Information (in thousands) Q4 2024 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Net Income (Loss) $ 12,159 $ (12,188 ) $ (15,500 ) Depreciation and Amortization 3,874 3,994 4,028 Share-Based Compensation 3,258 4,079 4,274 (Gain) Loss on Change in Fair Value of Contingent Liabilities and Shares Payable (12,296 ) - - Other 778 1,419 1,963 Cash From Net Income (Loss) 7,773 (2,696 ) (5,235 ) Accounts Receivable 2,653 3,715 410 Income Taxes Receivable (618 ) (939 ) 1,081 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets (1,472 ) (2,693 ) (412 ) Inventory 2,516 293 (6,851 ) Other Assets 42 1,342 134 Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities (934 ) (5,804 ) 7,918 Income Taxes Payable (1,984 ) (1,317 ) (2,408 ) Other 216 3,039 1,662 Working Capital Impact 419 (2,364 ) 1,534 Operating Activities Cash Flow 8,192 (5,060 ) (3,701 ) Purchases of Property and Equipment (2,560 ) (8,626 ) (2,400 ) Other - (975 ) 222 Investing Activities Cash Flow (2,560 ) (9,601 ) (2,178 ) Proceeds from the Issuance of At-the-Money Shares - - 2,182 Proceeds from the Issuance of Notes Payable and Preferred Shares, Net of Redemption of Preferred Shares - 2,953 - Payments on Notes Payable, Third Parties and Related Parties (1,891 ) (586 ) (238 ) Distributions to Preferred Shareholders (1,938 ) (1,937 ) (2,493 ) Other 60 (199 ) 7 Financing Activities Cash Flow (3,769 ) 231 (542 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,863 (14,430 ) (6,421 ) Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 35,060 44,201 29,771 Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 36,923 $ 29,771 $ 23,350





Select Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) Q4 2024 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Cash and Restricted Cash $ 36,923 $ 26,271 $ 19,850 Accounts Receivable, Net 5,221 6,138 4,417 Income Taxes Receivable 1,929 1,872 791 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 7,775 20,679 15,664 Inventory 14,252 19,376 26,227 Notes Receivable - - 800 Total Current Assets 66,100 74,336 67,749 Operating and Finance Lease Right-of-Use Assets, Net 10,736 6,485 5,911 Long Term Investments 2,341 - - Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 212,252 222,405 228,760 Intangible Assets, Net 14,200 11,758 11,577 Restricted Cash, Net of Current Portion - 3,500 3,500 Other Assets 4,873 1,333 1,060 TOTAL ASSETS $ 310,502 $ 319,817 $ 318,557 Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities $ 31,128 $ 28,762 $ 35,970 Income Taxes Payable 2,408 2,408 - Contingent Shares and Earnout Liabilities 20,265 - - Shares Payable 2,579 - - Current Portion of Operating and Finance Lease Liabilities 2,454 2,023 1,952 Current Portion of Notes Payable 7,644 36 37 Total Current Liabilities 66,478 33,229 37,959 Operating and Finance Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion 8,548 4,418 3,954 Other Non-Current Liabilities 20,869 31,600 33,413 Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion 50,552 68,814 68,629 TOTAL LIABILITIES 146,447 138,061 143,955 Preferred Equity Series B, C, D and E 86,363 92,500 92,500 Additional Paid-In Capital, Accumulated Deficit and Non-Controlling Interest 77,692 89,256 82,102 TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 164,055 181,756 174,602 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 310,502 $ 319,817 $ 318,557





Notes Payable and Preferred Equity (in thousands) Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Comments Notes Payable Secured Credit Facility $ 50,000 $ 50,000 $ 50,000 Maturity is 2/28/30 2025 Lompoc Term Loan - 2,997 2,990 Maturity is 8/4/35 Series A 11,895 11,895 11,895 8% semi annual interest, cash or shares, higher of 10 day VWAP 5 trading days prior to pay date or $4.08, Maturity 4/15/27 Series B 4,111 4,111 4,111 8% semi annual interest, cash or shares, lower of 10 day VWAP 5 trading days prior to pay date or $10.00, Maturity 4/15/27 Plus Convertible Debt 16,006 16,006 16,006 Other (161 ) (153 ) (330 ) Mostly original issue discount Notes Payable Total $ 65,845 $ 68,850 $ 68,666 Preferred Equity Series B $ 70,042 $ - $ - Series C 6,748 - - Series D 15,000 15,000 15,000 Currently at 15% dividend with 15% cash payment until 8/24/28 when it increases to 20% dividend with 20% cash payment Series E - 77,500 77,500 12% dividend with 12% cash payment Preferred Equity Total $ 91,790 $ 92,500 $ 92,500 Cash Payments Debt Amortization $ 1 $ 597 $ 239 Cash Interest 1,203 1,222 1,226 8.58% interest rate on the Senior Secured Credit Facility, entered into on 2/28/25 and 8.5% interest rate on the 2025 Lompoc Term Loan, entered into on 8/4/25 Debt Service 1,204 1,819 1,465 Series B 1,249 - - Series C 125 - - Series D 563 563 563 15% annual rate until 8/24/28 when it increases to 20% Series E - 1,898 2,358 12% annual rate Preferred Equity Dividends 1,937 2,461 2,921 Total Debt Service and Dividends $ 3,141 $ 4,280 $ 4,386





Equity Table (in thousands, except share price) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Change Comments Total Equity and Exchangeable Shares 81,729 79,886 1,843 Shares issued in connection with At-the-Market program, exercise of RSUs, ISOs, and warrants and interest on convertible debentures Warrants Series D 2,770 2,980 (210 ) Exercise price of $6.00 with an expiration date of August 2028 Series C 1,000 1,000 - Exercise price of $5.00 with an expiration date of August 2027 Series B 8,787 9,719 (932 ) Exercise price of $5.00 with an expiration date of August 2027 SPAC 30,665 30,665 - Exercise price of $11.50 with an expiration date of June 2026 Total Warrants 43,222 44,364 (1,142 ) Stock Options 179 333 (154 ) Weighted average exercise price of $3.10 with expiration dates from January 2026 to June 2026 RSUs 5,327 5,876 (549 ) Up to 3-year vesting through 2028 Total 5,506 6,209 (703 ) Share Price at Quarter End $ 8.75 $ 7.54 $ 1.21 Convertible Debentures Series A $ 11,895 $ 11,895 $ - 8% semi annual interest, cash or shares, higher of 10 day VWAP 5 trading days prior to pay date or $4.08, Maturity 4/15/27 Series B 4,111 4,111 - 8% semi annual interest, cash or shares, lower of 10 day VWAP 5 trading days prior to pay date or $10.00, Maturity 4/15/27 Total Convertible Debentures $ 16,006 $ 16,006 $ - Number of Shares if Converted Assuming Share Price at Quarter End 1,829 2,123 (294 )





Revenue (in thousands) Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 Retail (B2C) $ 9,921 $ 10,885 $ 11,214 $ 11,796 $ 11,788 $ 12,262 $ 12,255 $ 11,938 $ 39,078 $ 43,816 $ 48,243 Wholesale CPG (B2B) 4,253 3,979 4,777 4,987 4,747 5,483 4,958 4,320 16,062 17,996 19,508 Wholesale Biomass (B2B) 15,926 39,074 47,830 36,256 28,283 42,122 21,231 22,597 105,696 139,086 114,233 Total $ 30,100 $ 53,938 $ 63,821 $ 53,039 $ 44,818 $ 59,867 $ 38,444 $ 38,855 $ 160,836 $ 200,898 $ 181,984 Sequential % Change Retail (B2C) 4 % 10 % 3 % 5 % - % 4 % - % (3) % Wholesale CPG (B2B) 4 % (6) % 20 % 4 % (5) % 16 % (10) % (13) % Wholesale Biomass (B2B) (40) % 145 % 22 % (24) % (22) % 49 % (50) % 6 % Total (26) % 79 % 18 % (17) % (15) % 34 % (36) % 1 % % Change to Prior Year Retail (B2C) 6 % 8 % 11 % 23 % 19 % 13 % 9 % 1 % 46 % 12 % 10 % Wholesale CPG (B2B) 14 % 1 % 11 % 22 % 12 % 38 % 4 % (13) % (4) % 12 % 8 % Wholesale Biomass (B2B) 10 % 28 % 41 % 36 % 78 % 8 % (56) % (38) % 155 % 32 % (18) % Total 9 % 21 % 32 % 31 % 49 % 11 % (40) % (27) % 89 % 25 % (9) %





Gross Profit (in thousands) Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 Retail (B2C) $ 5,253 $ 5,162 $ 4,952 $ 5,396 $ 5,653 $ 5,861 $ 6,166 $ 5,621 $ 21,551 $ 20,763 $ 23,301 Wholesale CPG (B2B) 1,065 886 1,398 1,168 1,221 1,949 1,477 818 1,223 4,517 5,465 Wholesale Biomass (B2B) 6,208 22,626 27,092 16,187 13,191 24,121 4,115 6,767 58,195 72,113 48,194 Total $ 12,526 $ 28,674 $ 33,442 $ 22,751 $ 20,065 $ 31,931 $ 11,758 $ 13,206 $ 80,969 $ 97,393 $ 76,960 % of Revenue Retail (B2C) 53 % 47 % 44 % 46 % 48 % 48 % 50 % 47 % 55 % 47 % 48 % Wholesale CPG (B2B) 25 % 22 % 29 % 23 % 26 % 36 % 30 % 19 % 8 % 25 % 28 % Wholesale Biomass (B2B) 39 % 58 % 57 % 45 % 47 % 57 % 19 % 30 % 55 % 52 % 42 % Total 42 % 53 % 52 % 43 % 45 % 53 % 31 % 34 % 50 % 48 % 42 %





Wholesale Biomass Production and Cost per Pound Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 Equivalent Dry Pounds of Production 61,392 149,717 232,295 165,074 152,568 230,748 123,986 159,131 356,722 608,478 666,433 % Change to Prior Year 28 % 45 % 128 % 60 % 149 % 54 % (47) % (4) % 84 % 71 % 10 % Cost per Equivalent Dry Pounds of Production $ 182 $ 148 $ 103 $ 110 $ 108 $ 91 $ 128 $ 129 $ 136 $ 123 $ 111 % Change to Prior Year (7) % 6 % (13) % (9) % (41) % (39) % 24 % 17 % (6) % (10) % (10) % Ending Operational Canopy (000 sq. ft) 959 1,525 1,525 1,525 1,525 1,525 1,525 1,708 959 1,525 1,708





Wholesale Biomass Sold and Average Selling Price per Pound Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 Equivalent Dry Pounds Sold 56,432 137,866 209,175 164,660 146,555 204,015 137,026 154,972 338,957 568,133 642,568 % Change to Prior Year 13 % 53 % 108 % 68 % 160 % 48 % (34) % (6) % 97 % 68 % 13 % Equivalent Dry Pounds Sold Average Selling Price $ 282 $ 283 $ 229 $ 220 $ 193 $ 206 $ 155 $ 146 $ 312 $ 245 $ 177 % Change to Prior Year (3) % (17) % (32) % (19) % (32) % (27) % (32) % (34) % 43 % (21) % (28) %

Equivalent Dry Pounds Average Selling Price excludes the impact of cultivation tax.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today, March 24, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast and Replay: Register Here Dial-In Number: 1.800.715.9871 or 1.646.307.1963 Conference ID: 8792999#

(replay available for approximately 30 days)

In addition, content related to the earnings call including a transcript and audio recording of the call, as well as the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the period (upon completion), will be posted to the Company's website and can be found here. Content from previous reporting periods is also available.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Glass House defines EBITDA as Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) adjusted for interest and financing costs, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation, stock appreciation rights expense, change in equity method investments, change in fair value of derivative instruments, impairment expense for goodwill and intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent liabilities and shares payable, loss on extinguishment of debt, employee retention tax credits, non-recurring casualty loss, non-recurring legal and professional fees and certain debt-related fees.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non- GAAP financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. Such supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized financial measures under U.S. GAAP used to prepare the Company's financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies and, thus, should only be considered in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures presented herein.

The Company has provided tables above that provides a reconciliation of the Company's Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 and three months ended September 30, 2025 and Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the year ended December 31 2024, and the year ended December 31, 2023.

Footnotes and Sources:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are not defined by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Please see“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” herein for further information and for a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measure.Equivalent Dry Pound Production includes all dry production (flower, smalls and trim) plus equivalent dry weight for wet weight and fresh frozen not converted into dry weight by the Company.Cost per Equivalent Dry Pound of Production, is the application of a subset of Costs of Goods Sold for cannabis biomass production (including all expenses from nursery and cultivation to curing and trimming - the point at which product is ready for sales as wholesale cannabis or to be transferred to CPG) applied to the Company's metric of dry production which includes all dry production (flower, smalls and trim) plus equivalent dry weight for wet weight and fresh frozen that is not converted into dry goods by the Company.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. Whether it be through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, PLUS Products, Allswell and Mama Sue Wellness or its network of retail dispensaries throughout the state of California, which includes The Farmacy, Natural Healing Center and The Pottery, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit / and .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“continues”,“forecasts”,“projects”,“predicts”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“targets” or“believes”, or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“should”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, the Company's: ability to further deliver strong operational and financial results; ability to continue growing high quality cannabis at the lowest cost.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements do not guarantee future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including financial and operational results not proving to be as expected or on the timelines expected; the Company not completing certain proposed acquisition or financing transactions at all, or on the timelines expected; the Company not achieving the synergies expected; and other risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Information Form and other public filings on SEDAR+ at . Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at . The forward-looking statements and financial outlooks contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Glass House Brands Inc.

Jon DeCourcey, Vice President of Investor Relations

T: (781) 724-6869

E: ...

Investor Relations Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

T: 212-896-1233

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