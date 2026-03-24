Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Invites You To Join Its First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the“Company”), one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will announce its First Quarter 2026 earnings results on Thursday, April 23, 2026, after the market closes. PECO's earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Bob Myers and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host an earnings conference call, which will also be webcast, on Friday, April 24, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details:



Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 715-9871

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 4551083 Webcast: First Quarter 2026 Webcast Link



A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event using the same link. Webcasts are archived on PECO's Investor Relations website.

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About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of December 31, 2025, PECO managed 324 shopping centers, including 297 wholly-owned centers comprising 33.5 million square feet across 31 states and 27 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at , as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors:

Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations

(513) 692-3399, ...