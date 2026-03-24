Innventure To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results On March 30, 2026

The event will be webcasted live via our investor relations website or via this link.

After registering, you will be provided with dial in details and a unique dial-in PIN. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering in advance.

About Innventure

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV), an industrial growth conglomerate, focuses on building companies with billion-dollar valuations by commercializing breakthrough technology solutions. By systematically creating and operating industrial enterprises from the ground up, Innventure participates in early-stage economics and provides industrial operating expertise designed for global scale. Innventure's approach seeks to uniquely bridge the”Valley of Death" between corporate innovation and commercialization through its distinctive combination of value-driven multinational partnerships, operational experience, and scaling expertise.

Investor Relations Contact: Kyle Nagarkar, Solebury Strategic Communications

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Media Contact: Laurie Steinberg, Solebury Strategic Communications

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