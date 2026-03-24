PRSA‐NY Opens Submissions For 2026 Big Apple Awards, Honoring Communications Excellence Across The New York Metro Area

This year's theme, Where Stories Move Hearts, Minds and Markets, reflects the power of modern communications in the Big Apple. Today's narratives do more than shape perception or drive revenue. They inspire action, build trust, advance causes, and influence decisions across communities, industries, and institutions.

Call For Entries

Communications teams serving the New York metro region are encouraged to submit work that demonstrates measurable results and creative excellence. PR professionals, agencies and in-house teams can submit their best campaigns starting today.

Expanded Categories for 2026

“This year's program was designed to bring the focus back to the unique role public relations plays in New York City,” said Stephanie Jo Peksen, Co-Chair of the 2026 PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards .“New York is where the world's most influential stories are told, and we wanted this year's Big Apple Awards to reflect what it truly means to practice PR here. Along with celebrating the wide range of work happening across our industry, we expanded this year's categories to recognize excellence in areas like financial communications, fintech, AI innovation, sustainability, and purpose-driven campaigns. We are also proud to relaunch the Ally Award, which honors communications that advance equity, inclusion, and meaningful change.”

Why the Big Apple Awards Matter

John Gogarty, President of Coyne PR, shared why the recognition carries such weight within the industry:“The PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards are the pinnacle showcase of the PR season. The credibility of PRSA‐NY brings an added level of distinction - knowing your work is being judged by your professional peers in the media capital of the world makes the recognition especially meaningful.”

Eligibility, Submission Deadlines & Pricing

Campaigns are eligible if any portion of the work was executed by New York metro-based practitioners, regardless of whether the work was regional, national, or global in scope.

Entrants may submit campaigns in up to three categories, with savings offered for multiple submissions and the additional 15% early bird discount.

Final Deadline: Sunday, May 17, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT



Member Pricing:



1 Entry: $575



2 Entries: $925

3 Entries: $1,225

Non-Member Pricing:



1 Entry: $625



2 Entries: $975 3 Entries: $1,275

2026 Big Apple Awards Gala

Leaders of the PR world will celebrate New York's top communications achievements at the 2026 PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards Gala, which will take place on Thursday evening, September 17, 2026, at Sony Hall in Manhattan.

"New York is the global capital of media and influence, and the Big Apple Awards recognize the communicators and organizations who are setting the standard here," said Paul Cohen, President of PRSA-NY. "We're proud to celebrate work that builds credibility, advances causes, and delivers real impact across industries and communities."

PRSA-NY is grateful for the support of its members and the broader PR community, including sponsors Edelman, Hunter, Burson, 360PR+, Truescope, Davis + Gilbert LLP, Anchin, The Museum of Public Relations, and Notified.

Media & Sponsorship Inquiries

For sponsorship opportunities or to volunteer, visit or email ...

PRSA-NY 15 Under 35 Awards

Nominations for the 2026 PRSA-NY 15 Under 35 Awards, which recognizes the most inspirational and ambitious young industry talent within the New York City Metro Area, will open later this spring.

About PRSA-NY

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is the best-established, most substantial and most influential group of public relations professionals in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, PRSA-NY offers its members top-level career development and education, networking, mentoring and award programs. PRSA-NY serves communications decision-makers at agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations and public and private institutions. Learn more at

Press Contact:

Justine Mrsich, M.S., APR

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at