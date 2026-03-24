Thomas Global Systems' Abrams Immersive Tactical Trainer (ITT) Showcased To US Government And Industry Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Global Systems has showcased its M1A2 Abrams Immersive Tactical Trainer (ITT) to United States Government departments and industry partners, supporting the evaluation of next‐generation synthetic training capabilities for armored forces operating in multinational environments.

The Abrams ITT, acquired by the Australian Army under Project LAND 907, was demonstrated as part of U.S. Government assessment activities focused on future virtual training systems and interoperability. The evaluation included the containerized variant of the system (Abrams ITT‐C) and was conducted in collaboration with the Australian Defence Force.





As part of the activity, a formal assessment was led by the U.S. Army Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test & Threat (CPE ST3). The engagement forms part of a broader effort to inform the U.S. Army's future virtual systems acquisition strategy and interoperability approach with Allied partners.

“This activity underscores how scalable, COTS‐based virtual training solutions can accelerate interoperability, readiness, and rapid capability delivery across multinational forces,” said Angus Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Global Systems.

“We're proud to showcase our synthetic training capability to the United States Government and in‐country partners in support of the Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 - the most advanced Main Battle Tank platform in the world.”

The Abrams ITT is a single, unified training system that combines a Tactical Crew Trainer, Gunnery Training System and Driver Trainer into one high‐fidelity platform. Purpose‐built to enhance Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 operator performance and combat readiness, the Abrams ITT enables full‐crew training while significantly reducing Force reliance on costly live‐fire activity.

“Our mission is to deliver modern, full‐crew training solutions that go beyond individual system operation and enable crew, platoon and multi‐force training through networked systems,” said Andrew Hutchinson, Chief Operating Officer, Thomas Global Systems.

“As a Prime Systems Integrator and defense manufacturing partner to Allied nations, we remain committed to enabling force readiness through advanced armored vehicle training simulation; in this case for the Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 platform.”

Following completion of evaluation activities in the United States, the Abrams ITT will return to Australia where it will continue supporting the training of Australian Army Abrams M1A2 operators in preparation for mission excellence.

Contact:

Andrew Hutchinson, Chief Operating Officer and Acting Vice President & General Manager, Simulation & Training Solutions

AU: +61 411 555 581

US: +1 (949) 344 6811

E: ...

About Thomas Global Systems

Thomas Global Systems is an industry leader in the design, production, and support of innovative electronic systems solutions for aerospace and defense applications. Since 1956, the Company has gained international recognition for practical innovation and dependability. Thomas Global Systems delivers expertise in avionics, mission electronics, and simulation & training solutions from facilities in Sydney, Australia and Irvine, California. Learn more at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at