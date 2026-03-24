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Airjoule Technologies Schedules Release Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results And Conference Call


2026-03-24 04:02:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RONAN, Mont., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or the“Company”), a leading platform technology that unleashes the power of water from air, today announced that it will report its full year 2025 results after market close on Monday, March 30, 2026. Company management will host a conference call and Q&A session to discuss the results at 8:30 AM ET on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor section of the AirJoule Technologies website at . To participate by phone, dial 877-407-6184.

An archived webcast will be available following the call.

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is a leading platform technology that unleashes the power of water from air. Through its joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation, the Company is freeing the world of its water and energy constraints by delivering groundbreaking sorption technologies. For more information, visit .

Contact

Investor Relations & Media:
Tom Divine – Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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