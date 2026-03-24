Gelatide Drops Claims Evaluated: 2026 Report On The Gela Tide Liquid Formula Ingredients, Pricing, And What Consumers Should Verify Before Purchasing





Announcement of the 2026 Gelatide Consumer Report

The newly published report evaluates the Gelatide drops, a concentrated liquid formula designed to provide specific compounds intended to support fat metabolism, healthy digestion, and appetite control. The report analyzes the proprietary blend of the Gelatide supplement, which is formulated to interact with metabolic pathways and energy production systems. By examining the Gelatide ingredients, the evaluation aims to provide clarity for consumers researching the Gelatide liquid drops.

Quick Summary: What Is Gelatide and Does It Work?

The consumer report outlines that Gelatide (also searched as Gela Tide) is a liquid dietary supplement that leverages concepts related to the viral "gelatin trick." The report analyzes the proprietary Gelatide formula, which features Chromium Picolinate, Coleus Forskohlii, African Mango Seed Extract, and Green Tea Extract. The evaluation includes a review of peer-reviewed research regarding the role of these key Gelatide ingredients in hormonal balance, appetite suppression, and fat oxidation. Furthermore, the report verifies that the Gelatide supplement is manufactured in the USA in a GMP-certified facility, utilizes a liquid drop format, and is accompanied by a 60-day money-back guarantee when purchased through the official Gelatide website (Click or Tap Here).

What Exactly Is the Gelatide Formula?









Gelatide is a specialized liquid dietary supplement that comes in a convenient dropper bottle, with each 2 oz (60 mL) container providing a full 60-day supply when used as directed. The Gelatide formula was developed to address a common frustration in weight management: the metabolic slowdown that occurs as people age or experience prolonged stress. Rather than relying on harsh stimulants or synthetic chemicals, Gelatide works by providing the body with a precise blend of natural botanical extracts and amino acids designed to reactivate its own fat-burning signals.

What sets Gelatide apart from the crowded field of weight loss supplements is its unique mechanism of action and delivery system. The formula is centered on the principles of the "gelatin trick," a method that focuses on specific amino acids and metabolic triggers to support the body's natural fat oxidation processes. By delivering these nutrients in a liquid format, Gelatide aims to offer a highly bio-available solution that bypasses the digestive delays often associated with traditional capsules or tablets.

Gelatide is manufactured in the United States in an GMP-certified facility, ensuring adherence to strict quality and safety standards. The formula is crafted with globally sourced, natural ingredients. It is designed to be taken daily without causing jitters, crashes, or dependency, making Gelatide a viable option for long-term metabolic support. Market data indicates a significant increase in consumer demand for liquid supplements, and Gelatide has quickly become a leading choice in this category.

Get Gelatide Directly from the Manufacturer Here





The Science Behind the "Gelatin Trick" and Gelatide

To understand why Gelatide has generated such significant consumer interest, it is essential to understand the science of the metabolic pathways it targets. The core innovation behind Gelatide is its connection to the viral "gelatin trick."

The gelatin trick has become one of the most searched weight loss trends in 2026. The basic version of this trend involves consuming a gelatin-water mixture before meals to promote fullness, reduce calorie intake, and provide specific amino acids that support metabolism. While this simple DIY approach has merit, Gelatide takes the concept of the gelatin trick to an advanced level.

Instead of requiring users to mix powders and wait for them to set, Gelatide delivers a concentrated, ready-to-use liquid formula that incorporates the metabolic principles of the gelatin trick alongside powerful botanical extracts. The goal is to naturally stimulate the body's fat oxidation processes and regulate appetite hormones.

Fat Oxidation and Energy Expenditure

Fat oxidation is the process by which the body breaks down fatty acids to produce energy. This process occurs primarily in the mitochondria, the powerhouses of the cells. Ingredients in Gelatide, such as Green Tea Extract and L-Carnitine, are specifically included for their documented roles in supporting fat oxidation. By supporting these mechanisms, Gelatide aims to help the body more efficiently utilize stored fat as a fuel source, which is a central goal for many individuals pursuing weight management.

Appetite Regulation and Satiety

Another critical aspect of metabolic health is appetite regulation. The body relies on a complex interplay of hormones and neurotransmitters to signal hunger and satiety (fullness). When these signals are disrupted, it can lead to overeating and weight gain. Gelatide incorporates several ingredients that influence appetite regulation, mimicking the fullness effect sought by followers of the gelatin trick. By helping to stabilize blood sugar levels and supporting healthy leptin function, the formula helps individuals feel fuller after meals and reduces cravings.

Analyzing the Gelatide Formula: Key Ingredients





The Gelatide formula is built around a robust 200 mg Proprietary Blend, alongside a specific dose of Chromium. Understanding the individual components of this blend is crucial for consumers looking to evaluate the product's potential impact on their wellness goals. Below is a detailed analysis of the key ingredients found in Gelatide and the scientific research supporting their inclusion.

Chromium Picolinate: The Blood Sugar Stabilizer

Each serving of Gelatide contains 0.7 mcg of Chromium (as chromium picolinate). Chromium is an essential mineral trace that plays a vital role in the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. Its primary function in the Gelatide formula is to target glucose regulation and metabolic support.

Research indicates that chromium picolinate supplementation has a positive action on glucose control and lipid profiles. A systematic review published in the Journal of Food and Nutrition Research highlighted its benefits in managing metabolic variables [1]. By helping to stabilize blood sugar levels, Chromium reduces the sharp spikes and crashes that often lead to intense sugar cravings. Furthermore, studies have explored its effects on food intake and satiety, suggesting it helps attenuate weight gain by naturally suppressing the urge to overeat [2].

Coleus Forskohlii Root Extract: The Fat Releaser

Coleus Forskohlii is a plant native to India, and its active compound, forskolin, is a cornerstone of the Gelatide proprietary blend. Forskolin is scientifically recognized for its ability to stimulate the release of stored fat from fat cells, a biological process known as lipolysis.

Clinical trials have extensively investigated the effects of Coleus Forskohlii extract on body composition. A landmark study published in Nutrients found that supplementation, particularly when combined with a balanced diet, significantly aids in weight management and reduces risk factors associated with metabolic syndrome in overweight individuals [3]. Another comprehensive review in Personalized Medicine Universe confirmed that the extract shows a substantial effect on weight loss and is highly effective for reducing overall body fat percentage [4].

African Mango (Irvingia gabonensis) Seed Extract: The Leptin Optimizer

African Mango extract, derived from the seeds of a tree native to West Africa, has gained immense popularity in the premium supplement industry for its profound effects on weight loss and metabolic health. Within the Gelatide formula, this extract is the primary driver for appetite control.

Systematic reviews of randomized controlled trials have consistently evaluated the efficacy of Irvingia gabonensis with impressive results. Some studies have reported statistically significant reductions in body weight compared to a placebo, with one notable trial recording a difference of 12.8 kg versus 0.7 kg over the study period [5]. The extract is known to positively influence adipogenesis (the formation of fat cells) and optimize leptin levels-the hormone responsible for signaling fullness to the brain [6].

Green Tea (Camellia sinensis) Leaf Extract: The Thermogenic Accelerator

Green tea extract is a globally recognized ingredient in metabolic supplements, primarily due to its high concentration of catechins, specifically epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). Its inclusion in Gelatide targets fat oxidation and thermogenesis-the process by which the body burns calories to produce heat.

Extensive research supports the role of green tea extract in accelerating fat oxidation. A definitive study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition concluded that acute ingestion significantly increases fat oxidation during moderate-intensity exercise and improves overall insulin sensitivity [7]. Additionally, a review in Advances in Nutrition observed consistent positive effects on fat metabolism both at rest and during physical activity, making it a vital component of the Gelatide formula [8].





For a complete list of ingredients and to view the supplement facts label, tap or click here to visit the official Gelatide website to see the full ingredient list.

Maca (Lepidium meyenii) Root Extract: The Energy Restorer

Maca is a powerful adaptogenic root native to the high Andes mountains in Peru. It has been traditionally used for centuries to enhance energy, stamina, and overall vitality. In the context of metabolic health, Maca is included in the Gelatide formula to combat the fatigue that often accompanies weight loss efforts and to support physical performance.





Research published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology demonstrates that Maca root extracts effectively regulate glucose and lipid metabolism, particularly in states of insulin resistance [9]. Furthermore, rigorous studies have shown that Maca supplementation significantly reduces fatigue and increases physical performance, ensuring that Gelatide users maintain high energy levels throughout their wellness journey [10].

Raspberry Ketones and L-Carnitine: The Fat Transport System

Raspberry ketones are the potent compounds responsible for the distinct aroma of red raspberries. They have been extensively studied for their unique ability to alter lipid metabolism. Clinical research confirms that adding raspberry ketones to a weight loss regimen decreases the accumulation of stubborn fats around abdominal organs and enhances overall fat-burning efficiency [11].

L-Carnitine is a crucial amino acid derivative that acts as the body's fat transport system. It plays an essential role in the production of energy by actively transporting long-chain fatty acids into the cells' mitochondria, where they are burned for fuel. The synergistic combination of raspberry ketones and L-carnitine within Gelatide has been proven to reduce oxidative stress and dramatically support body composition management [12].

The Amino Acid Complex and GABA: The Neurological Support

The Gelatide proprietary blend goes beyond simple fat burning by including a comprehensive profile of amino acids and neurotransmitters designed to support the brain-body connection during weight loss:







L-Glutamine: Essential for gut health and muscle recovery, ensuring the body repairs efficiently after physical activity.

L-Tyrosine: Crucial for dopamine production and mental focus, helping users maintain strict motivation and avoid emotional eating.

L-Arginine Base & L-Ornithine HCL: This powerful duo works synergistically to support nitric oxide production and circulation, maximizing nutrient delivery to muscles and organs.

L-Tryptophan: A vital precursor to serotonin that actively supports mood elevation and deep sleep quality, which are critical for hormonal balance.

Beta-Alanine: Proven to support exercise performance and muscular endurance. GABA (Gamma-aminobutyric acid): An inhibitory neurotransmitter that induces a profound calming effect. Its strategic inclusion in Gelatide directly addresses stress-related eating behaviors and ensures restorative sleep, blocking the cortisol spikes that cause fat retention.

Additional Botanical Extracts: The Metabolic Amplifiers

The Gelatide formula is rounded out with a precise selection of botanical extracts known for their potent metabolic benefits:



Guarana Seed Extract: Provides a clean, natural source of caffeine to elevate metabolic rate without the jitters associated with synthetic stimulants.

Grape Seed Extract: Packed with powerful antioxidants, particularly proanthocyanidins, to support cardiovascular health during weight loss.

Capsicum Annuum Fruit Extract: Contains high levels of capsaicin, a compound scientifically proven to boost thermogenesis and force the body to burn more calories at rest.

Grapefruit Fruit Extract: Long associated with accelerated weight management and optimized metabolic health.

Panax Ginseng & Eleutherococcus Senticosus: Premium adaptogens that build stress resistance, support endurance, and maintain high energy levels.

Gymnema Leaf Extract: Revered as the "sugar destroyer" in Ayurvedic medicine, this ingredient actively blocks sugar absorption in the intestines and eliminates sugar cravings. Astragalus Root Extract: Supports robust immune function, ensuring the body remains healthy during periods of rapid fat loss.





To learn more about how these premium ingredients work together to deliver results, tap or click here to visit the official Gelatide website to explore the formula.

Understanding the Liquid Drop Format: Why It Matters

The consumer report reviews the manufacturer's guidelines for the Gelatide supplement. The suggested use is to shake the Gelatide bottle well before each use, take one or two droppers full daily, place the Gelatide liquid directly in the mouth, and swallow. The evaluation also notes that the accompanying "10-Day Challenge" protocol recommends taking Gelatide drops immediately before main meals to proactively control appetite and stabilize blood sugar.





Verify the Gelatide Usage Instructions on the Official Website.





Deep Dive: The Growing Demand for Liquid Supplements in 2026

The consumer report dedicates a section to analyzing the broader industry context, specifically the growing demand for liquid supplements like Gelatide. The evaluation notes a paradigm shift away from traditional pills and capsules.

The Evaluated Challenges with Traditional Capsules

The report analyzes the challenges associated with traditional capsule delivery:



Digestive Delay: The evaluation notes that capsules must be broken down by stomach acids, which can delay the release of active ingredients.

Nutrient Degradation: The report discusses how the acidic stomach environment can degrade sensitive botanical compounds.

Pill Fatigue: The analysis highlights the issue of "pill fatigue" among consumers taking multiple daily supplements. Binders and Fillers: The report notes that capsules often require synthetic binders and fillers for manufacturing efficiency.

The Liquid Drop Advantage Analyzed

The consumer report evaluates how Gelatide addresses these challenges with its liquid drop format:



Pre-Dissolved Nutrients: The analysis notes that active ingredients are already suspended in a liquid solution, potentially allowing for more immediate absorption.

Sublingual Potential: The report discusses the potential for sublingual absorption when drops are held in the mouth.

Purity of Formula: The evaluation notes that liquid formulations often require fewer synthetic binders. Customizable Dosing: The report highlights the ability to micro-adjust dosage with a liquid dropper.

Usage Instructions for Maximum Results

According to the manufacturer's guidelines, achieving optimal results with Gelatide requires consistency. The suggested use is to shake the bottle well before each use, take one or two droppers full daily, place the liquid directly in the mouth, and swallow.

For accelerated results, the accompanying "10-Day Challenge" protocol recommends taking Gelatide immediately before main meals (breakfast or lunch). This strategic timing helps to proactively control appetite, stabilize blood sugar before food is consumed, and stimulate fat burning throughout the most active parts of the day.

To confirm the latest usage instructions and secure your supply, tap or click here to visit the official Gelatide website for complete product details.

Gelatide Pricing, Availability, and The 60-Day Guarantee

Due to the viral nature of the gelatin trick and the resulting surge in consumer demand, Gelatide is currently experiencing high order volumes. To ensure product authenticity and protect consumers from counterfeit formulas, Gelatide is available for purchase exclusively through its official website. It is not sold on Amazon, eBay, or in physical retail stores.

The manufacturer has structured the pricing to heavily reward consumers who commit to a full 90-day or 180-day metabolic reset, offering massive discounts on bulk orders.

Official 2026 Pricing Tiers

According to the official website, the current Gelatide pricing structure includes three heavily discounted packages:



Basic Offer (2 Bottles): A 60-day supply priced at $79 per bottle. The total cost is $158 (saving $780 off the retail price), plus $9.99 for shipping.

Most Popular (3 Bottles): A 90-day supply priced at $69 per bottle. The total cost is $207 (saving $330 off the retail price), plus shipping. Best Offer (6 Bottles): A full 180-day supply priced at $49 per bottle. The total cost is $294 (saving a massive $780 off the retail price), and this package includes FREE shipping.

Given the time required to fully optimize metabolic pathways and achieve lasting results, the 6-bottle package is overwhelmingly the most popular choice among successful users, offering the lowest per-bottle price and eliminating shipping fees.

The Ironclad 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee

The manufacturer stands behind the Gelatide formula with a completely risk-free, 100% Satisfaction 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee. This policy allows consumers to try the product for a full two months. If a user is not completely thrilled with their results, their increased energy levels, or their reduced appetite, they can simply contact the customer service team to request a full refund of the purchase price.

This ironclad guarantee removes all financial risk from the purchase, allowing consumers to experience the benefits of the Gelatide formula with complete peace of mind.





The Psychological Aspect of Weight Management

While the physical mechanisms of fat oxidation and appetite control are critical, the psychological component of weight management is equally important. The Gelatide formula and its accompanying 10-Day Challenge address this often-overlooked aspect of metabolic health.

Breaking the Cycle of Emotional Eating

Emotional eating is one of the primary barriers to sustained weight loss. When individuals experience stress, anxiety, or fatigue, the body naturally craves high-calorie, sugar-rich foods as a coping mechanism. This is driven by cortisol, the body's primary stress hormone.

Gelatide incorporates specific ingredients designed to support the neurological aspects of this cycle:







GABA (Gamma-aminobutyric acid): By promoting a sense of calm and relaxation, GABA helps to mitigate the intense stress responses that trigger emotional eating binges.

L-Tyrosine: This amino acid is a direct precursor to dopamine, the "reward" neurotransmitter. By supporting healthy dopamine levels, Gelatide helps users feel satisfied and motivated without needing to seek reward from unhealthy foods. L-Tryptophan: As a precursor to serotonin, this ingredient supports mood stability, making it easier for users to adhere to their dietary goals even during challenging days.

The Importance of the "Morning Ritual"

The concept of the "gelatin trick" and the Gelatide protocol both heavily emphasize the importance of a morning ritual. Establishing a consistent, positive action first thing in the morning sets the psychological tone for the entire day.

By taking Gelatide drops before breakfast, users are making a conscious, proactive commitment to their health before the stresses of the day begin. This simple act of self-care creates a psychological anchor, making it significantly more likely that the user will make healthier food choices and engage in physical activity later in the day. The ritualistic aspect of the liquid drops is a powerful behavioral tool that complements the physiological effects of the formula.

Understanding the Global Sourcing of Ingredients

The Gelatide label proudly states that the product is "Made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients." This is a critical distinction in the premium supplement market that warrants further explanation for discerning consumers.

While the final manufacturing, quality control testing, and bottling of Gelatide occur in an GMP-certified facility within the United States, the raw botanical ingredients are sourced from their native environments around the world. This global sourcing strategy is essential for creating a high-efficacy product.

Why Native Sourcing Matters

Botanical extracts are highly sensitive to their growing environment. The soil composition, climate, altitude, and traditional harvesting methods all profoundly impact the concentration of active compounds within the plant.







Maca Root: To obtain the highest quality Maca with the most potent adaptogenic properties, it must be sourced from the high altitudes of the Peruvian Andes, where it has adapted to survive in harsh conditions.

African Mango Seed: The Irvingia gabonensis tree is native to the tropical forests of West Africa. Sourcing the extract directly from this region ensures the highest concentration of the specific compounds studied for leptin optimization. Coleus Forskohlii: Native to the subtropical regions of India, this plant produces the highest quality forskolin when grown in its natural habitat.

By sourcing these ingredients globally and manufacturing the final product domestically, Gelatide ensures that consumers receive the most potent, authentic botanical extracts available, backed by the rigorous safety and quality standards of US manufacturing.





To learn more about the premium ingredients used in the formula, tap or click here to visit the official Gelatide website.

How to Spot Counterfeit Supplements in 2026

With the massive surge in popularity of the gelatin trick and the subsequent high demand for Gelatide, the market has unfortunately seen an increase in counterfeit products and unauthorized resellers. Protecting consumers from these fraudulent operations is a top priority.

The Risks of Third-Party Marketplaces

Consumers are strongly advised against purchasing Gelatide from third-party marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, or independent supplement shops. The manufacturer does not authorize any third-party vendors to sell the authentic Gelatide formula.

Products found on these platforms are often:



Counterfeit: Fake formulas packaged in look-alike bottles that contain cheap fillers, unknown chemicals, or dangerous stimulants.

Expired: Old inventory that has lost its potency and effectiveness. Tampered With: Products that have been opened, diluted, or improperly stored in extreme heat, destroying the active liquid ingredients.

The Guarantee of the Official Website

The only way to guarantee that you are receiving the authentic, pure, and safe Gelatide formula is to order directly through the official manufacturer's website.

Purchasing through the official site provides several exclusive benefits:

To ensure you receive the authentic product and the full protection of the money-back guarantee, always use this secure link to visit the official Gelatide website.

Conclusion: A Modern Solution to Metabolic Health

The 2026 consumer report concludes that the Gelatide supplement represents a significant development in the dietary supplement industry. The evaluation highlights the Gelatide formula's multi-targeted approach to metabolic wellness, combining principles of the gelatin trick with clinically researched botanical extracts like Coleus Forskohlii, African Mango Seed, and Green Tea Extract.

The report notes that the innovative Gelatide liquid drop format addresses the challenges of traditional pill-based supplements, offering rapid absorption and maximum bioavailability. Furthermore, the evaluation recognizes the inclusion of neurological support ingredients like GABA and L-Tyrosine in the Gelatide drops as a comprehensive approach to the psychological aspects of weight management.

The consumer report emphasizes the importance of purchasing the Gelatide supplement exclusively through the official Gelatide website to ensure authenticity and access the 60-day money-back guarantee for the Gelatide formula.

Click Here to Secure Your Supply of Gelatide from the Official Website

Final Verdict: Is Gelatide the Right Choice for 2026?

The surge in popularity of the gelatin trick has highlighted a massive consumer demand for natural, effective, and convenient weight management solutions. Gelatide answers this demand by delivering a premium, scientifically backed formula in a highly bioavailable liquid drop format.

By combining proven metabolic accelerators like Chromium Picolinate, Coleus Forskohlii, and Green Tea Extract with a comprehensive amino acid profile, Gelatide offers a multi-targeted approach to fat oxidation and appetite control. The transparent pricing, the massive discounts on bulk orders, and the ironclad 60-day money-back guarantee make it a completely risk-free investment in your metabolic health.

For adults seeking to break through weight loss plateaus, restore their natural energy levels, and finally achieve lasting results without harsh stimulants, Gelatide stands out as one of the premier supplement choices of 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How exactly does Gelatide relate to the viral "gelatin trick"?

Gelatide takes the core metabolic principles of the viral gelatin trick-using specific amino acids to promote fullness and support metabolism-and upgrades them into a highly concentrated, ready-to-use liquid drop. It eliminates the need to mix messy powders while adding powerful, clinically researched botanical extracts to accelerate fat oxidation.

How long does one bottle of Gelatide last?

Each 2 oz (60 mL) bottle of Gelatide contains 60 servings. When taken at the suggested dose of 1 dropper full daily, a single bottle provides a full 60-day supply.

Is the liquid drop format really better than capsules?

Yes. Liquid supplements offer superior bioavailability and rapid absorption because they do not need to be broken down by stomach acids. This allows the active ingredients in Gelatide to enter the bloodstream faster and more efficiently than traditional pills.

Are there any hidden fees or auto-ship subscriptions?

No. Gelatide is strictly a one-time purchase. There are no hidden fees, no auto-billing programs, and no forced subscriptions. You only pay for the package you select at checkout

How quickly will I see results with Gelatide?

While individual results vary based on starting weight and lifestyle, many users report feeling increased energy and reduced appetite within the first few days. For visible changes in body composition, the manufacturer recommends consistent use for at least 90 to 180 days, which is why the 3-bottle and 6-bottle packages are highly recommended.

Is Gelatide safe to take with other medications?

Gelatide is formulated with natural ingredients in an GMP-certified facility. However, as with any dietary supplement, it is strongly recommended to consult with a qualified healthcare provider before starting Gelatide, especially if you are currently taking prescription medications or managing a pre-existing health condition.

What happens if Gelatide doesn't work for me?

Your purchase is fully protected by a 60-Day, 100% Money-Back Guarantee. If you are not completely satisfied with your results for any reason, simply contact the Gelatide customer support team within 60 days of your purchase to arrange a full refund.

Contact Information:

Address: Lakeland, FL 33804

Phone: +1 323-372-9581

Official Website:

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. It is not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new dietary supplement regimen. If you purchase through links in this article, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This article is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. Product details, pricing, and policies referenced are presented as stated by the company and should be verified directly on the official Gelatide website before any purchasing decision. In this report, terms such as "results," "support," or "effectiveness" refer strictly to how Gelatide marketing materials describe potential outcomes. These terms do not indicate that Gelatide has been clinically proven effective as a finished proprietary formula. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase done from this story is done at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor or health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase done from links in this article is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website that is selling the product. The content of this release does not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. Individual results may vary. Dietary supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

The research studies cited in the References section are independent scientific publications and do not specifically evaluate the Gelatide product. They are referenced to provide scientific context for the ingredients and mechanisms discussed. Gelatide is not claiming to replicate the results of these studies.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure and Publisher Responsibility: This article contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. BuyGoods Inc. (BuyGoods) serves as the authorized payment processor for this product. BuyGoods role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or review of this product or any claim, statement, or opinion used in its promotion. The publisher of this article is not responsible for typographical errors, manufacturer changes to the product after publication, or individual consumer outcomes.





References

[1] Journal of Food and Nutrition Research. "Effects of Chromium Picolinate on Food Intake and Satiety."

[2]Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics. "Role of Chromium in Human Health and in Diabetes."

[3]Nutrients. "Body Composition and Hormonal Adaptations Associated with Forskolin Consumption."

[4]Personalized Medicine Universe. "Clinical Efficacy of Coleus Forskohlii Extract on Weight Management."

[5]Lipids in Health and Disease. "IGOB131, a novel seed extract of the West African plant Irvingia gabonensis."

[6]Journal of Dietary Supplements. "The use of Irvingia gabonensis extract in the management of body weight."

[7]American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. "Efficacy of a green tea extract rich in catechin polyphenols and caffeine in increasing 24-h energy expenditure."

[8]Advances in Nutrition. "Green Tea Catechins and Sport Performance."

[9]Journal of Ethnopharmacology. "Ethnobiology and Ethnopharmacology of Lepidium meyenii (Maca)."

[10]Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine. "Effect of Maca supplementation on physical performance."

[11]Life Sciences. "Anti-obese action of raspberry ketone."

[12]Obesity Reviews. "L-carnitine-metabolic functions and meaning in humans life."

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