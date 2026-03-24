The Quintessential EUC Conference Returns: IGEL Now & Next Heads Back To Miami Beach

“Endpoint resilience is the new front line in cybersecurity. As secure endpoint platformization accelerates, organizations are being asked to modernize endpoints while reducing cost and risk-all without compromising the user experience,” said Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL.“At Now & Next®, we're focusing on what matters most to customers: how IGEL helps simplify endpoint modernization as a platform, strengthen security and resilience, and deliver a better experience for the people who rely on these systems every day.”

“Over the past couple of years, I've really enjoyed watching this event grow not just in size but in the quality of the conversation and the people that it brings together,” said Mark Templeton, former CEO of Citrix and prominent technology industry board membe.“If you're responsible for securing the modern digital workspace, this is a place to get past the hype and hear what's actually working for customers, partners, and experts who are doing it every single day.”

Main Stage Agenda and Demonstrations

Over the four days, Now & Next® will bring together IGEL leadership and partners for in-depth discussions on endpoint modernization strategies and Zero Trust architectures. The program will feature scenario-based demonstrations aligned with real-world operational environments, including contact centers, OT/IoT, and other critical industries, as well as a healthcare-focused session on business continuity and disaster recovery.

Day two of the conference will conclude with an exclusive party at the world-famous LIV Nightclub inside the Fontainebleau Hotel & Resort, featuring live entertainment by Latin music superstar Tito Puente Jr.

Exclusive VIP Experience for Media & Analysts

IGEL is offering accredited media and industry analysts a VIP experience with priority access to the latest innovations. VIP perks include:



Complimentary conference access

Exclusive briefings with IGEL executives and industry leaders

Priority seating for keynotes and special sessions Private networking opportunities

To secure a VIP pass, contact .... Availability is limited. View the full agenda and register here.

About IGEL

IGEL

The IGEL Preventative Security ModelTM, central to IGEL's approach, removes attack surfaces and enforces Zero Trust principles through the IGEL Preventative Security ArchitectureTM, an immutable, modular design with no local data. Safeguarded by the Trusted Application Platform and supported by built-in Business Continuity, IGEL delivers operational resilience. Through the IGEL Adaptive Secure DesktopTM, organizations gain role-based workspace delivery tailored to user needs while maintaining failsafe security.

By extending device lifecycles and minimizing the software footprint, IGEL delivers significant TCO savings and advances sustainability. Founded in 2001 in Bremen, Germany, IGEL operates globally, with U.S. offices and a technology ecosystem of over 100 IGEL Ready partners in more than 50 countries. Learn more at

Media Contacts





Yocasta Valdez

Director Corporate Communications

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Carl Gersh

SVP Marketing

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at