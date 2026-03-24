As Dairy Gains National Momentum, Wisconsin Dairy Farmers Roll Out On City Buses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iconic Wisconsin brands and personalities rally around farmers as Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin expands the Born to Dairy movement

MADISON, Wis., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As dairy gains renewed national momentum for its nutritional value and role in balanced diets, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) expands Born to Dairy: Wisconsin Originals with real Wisconsin dairy farmers showing up in unexpected places across the state: city buses and billboards.

Beginning this week, bus wraps and billboards featuring Born to Dairy are rolling out in major cities across the state, bringing the larger-than-life faces and stories of the people behind Wisconsin dairy directly into the everyday spaces where consumers live, work and travel.

Growing interest in high-quality protein, whole foods and transparency about where food comes from is helping drive renewed attention to dairy. Rather than focusing only on dairy products, Born to Dairy, shines a spotlight on the farmers themselves, celebrating the creativity, ingenuity and rich legacy that are hallmarks of Wisconsin's dairy community. First introduced at World Dairy Expo last fall, Born to Dairy quickly gained attention for its lighthearted approach to sharing farmer stories.

The movement returns in 2026 with Wisconsin-native and comedian Charlie Berens helping lead a new wave of social video content, alongside new farmer personas inspired by fan suggestions, expanded partnerships and a broader presence across the state.

“Wisconsin dairy farmers are some of the most hardworking, witty and authentic people you'll ever meet,” said Berens.“Born to Dairy is about sharing that personality - from the neighbor who can fix anything with duct tape to the farm family livestreaming from the free-stall barn. These stories are funny, relatable and 100% Wisconsin. I'm honored to help celebrate the folks who keep America's Dairyland running, even in -20 windchill.”

Some of Wisconsin's most recognizable brands, institutions and personalities, including Culver's, Green Bay Packers legend LeRoy Butler, Piggly Wiggly and University of Wisconsin-Madison, are helping share farmer stories. Born to Dairy can be experienced at events throughout the year, including June Dairy Month celebrations, the Wisconsin State Fair, Wisconsin Cheese Fair off the Square, and a Born to Dairy–themed corn maze at Feltz Family Farms this fall.

“It's pretty surreal to think commuters might see my face on a city bus,” said Wisconsin dairy farmer Katie Grinstead, Culver's Connoisseur: Herd to Curd Farmer, whose milk goes into the iconic Culvers curds.“But if it helps people stop for a second and think about the farmers behind the milk, cheese and butter they enjoy every day, that's something that makes me really proud to be involved.”

The effort will also appear on milk trucks and radio stations statewide, bringing farmer stories into the places where consumers encounter Wisconsin dairy every day.

“Wisconsin dairy is a $52.8 billion economic engine, and its greatest strength is its people,” said Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.“Farmers care deeply about their animals, their land and the families who enjoy the products they produce.”

Dairy is more than just an industry. It's people. It's woven into our communities; on the farm, at the table and everywhere in between. In Wisconsin, we are Born to Dairy.

Visit BorntoDairy to learn more and follow along on social @americasdairyland.

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About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at.

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CONTACT: Liz Fitzsimmons Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin...