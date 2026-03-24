Wellspan Health Opens New Hospital In Southern York County, The Second Of Three Opening In Central Pennsylvania

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Facility provides 24/7 hospital services to residents of the Shrewsbury area who lack convenient access to emergency care

York, Pa., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan Health today marked the opening of WellSpan Shrewsbury Hospital, further expanding access to emergency and inpatient care in southern York County and reinforcing the health system's continued investment in Central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland.

The new hospital, WellSpan's 11th in the region, is designed to shorten travel times for emergency care while delivering faster evaluations, more efficient admissions and a patient-focused experience. By bringing hospital services closer to where people live, the facility addresses an access gap for residents who previously traveled significant distances for care.

“Our goal is to meet people where they are with care that is timely, efficient and easy to access,” said Jatin Motiwal, senior vice president of WellSpan Health's Central Region.“Opening a hospital in southern York County allows us to remove barriers to emergency care and offer our neighbors a more convenient option when they need it most.”

Located at 14781 Wolfe Road in New Freedom, WellSpan Shrewsbury Hospital features a modern emergency department and 10 inpatient beds within a smaller, more navigable footprint than a traditional hospital. The facility operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is equipped to provide continuous care year-round.

As part of WellSpan's commitment to sustainability, a large portion of the partners who helped construct these hospitals are contractors from the immediate area. This includes Wagman Construction, Monismith Contracting, Myco Mechanical, Ream Roofing Associates and Smucker Company.

As part of a broader initiative, WellSpan will have opened three new hospitals in early 2026, including facilities near Newberry and Carlisle. WellSpan Newberry Hospital opened earlier this month on March 10. This expansion comes at a time when many health systems nationwide are reducing services, underscoring WellSpan's commitment to maintaining and growing access to care in the communities it serves.

“These hospitals are intentionally designed to improve the patient experience,” said Dan Hernandez, vice president of WellSpan's neighborhood hospitals.“By streamlining care in a smaller setting, we can see, treat and discharge patients more quickly, without compromising quality or services. We're proud to offer this approach to emergency care and look forward to serving this community.”

WellSpan Shrewsbury Hospital provides diagnostic services including laboratory testing, X-ray, computed tomography (CT) and ultrasound. The emergency department is equipped to treat common conditions such as injuries, falls, burns and infections, offering comprehensive care close to home.

For details on WellSpan's other 10 acute care hospitals across Central Pennsylvania, visit .

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WellSpan Shrewsbury Hospital

CONTACT: Ryan Coyle WellSpan Health 7178513151...