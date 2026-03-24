Crowd Street Launches Educational Webinar Series With Institutional Investment Consultant Callan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First session will explore the private credit market with Callan's Cos Braswell as individual investor interest in private markets continues to grow

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street, the private market investment platform helping members aiming to achieve their financial goals by providing access to investment opportunities, today announced the launch of a new educational webinar series in collaboration with investment consulting firm Callan. The series will provide Crowd Street members with educational content across key private market asset classes, beginning with a session on private credit scheduled for March 25.

The webinar series is part of Crowd Street's ongoing collaboration with Callan, an investment consulting firm that serves hundreds of institutional investors, and reflects the companies' shared commitment to helping individual investors better understand private market investing. Each standalone session will focus on a different asset class and feature professionals from Callan's alternatives consulting group.

“As access to private markets expands, education becomes even more important,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street.“Our members are increasingly exploring opportunities beyond traditional investments, and our collaboration with Callan helps ensure members have access to educational resources grounded in professional experience. This webinar series is another step in our commitment to transparency and education.”

The first webinar,“Private Credit Investing,” will be hosted by Cos Braswell, Vice President in Callan's Alternatives Consulting Group. During the session, Braswell will provide an overview of today's private credit market, including the types of loans available and the underwriting process. The session will conclude with a live Q&A for Crowd Street members.

“Private markets can be complex, but understanding how these asset classes function is valuable for investors seeking to expand their knowledge,” said Cos Braswell, Vice President in Callan's Alternatives Consulting Group.“We're excited to share our perspective and help Crowd Street members better understand the dynamics shaping today's private credit market.”

Additional sessions in the webinar series will cover other major private market asset classes and feature experts from Callan:



April 15: Private Equity Essentials with David Wong

May 5: Venture & Growth Investing with Ashley Kahn May 27: Understanding Real Assets with Christine Mays



As part of its commitment to investor education, Crowd Street has published in-depth resources on private market investing, including a Guide to Private Equity Investing and a Guide to Private Credit Investing. These guides provide an overview of how these asset classes work and some key considerations for accredited investors.

For more information, visit .

The webinar series and related materials are intended for educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any security. Private market investments involve significant risks, including illiquidity, loss of principal, and long holding periods, and are generally available only to accredited investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street empowers its members to reach their financial ambitions through self-directed private market investments. The platform offers a marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically primarily been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these available opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience – further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth.

Media Contact

LaunchSquad

...