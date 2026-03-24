Louissa New Single 'Down' Out March 24

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Virginia Beach Singer-Songwriter Turns Motherhood, Career Pressure, and Self-Doubt Inside Out on Her Most Assured Alt-Pop and R&B Release Yet

There is a specific kind of exhaustion that comes with being a woman who refuses to quit. It lives in the gap between how hard you're working and how far you still feel from where you want to be. It shows up at 2am when the kids are asleep and the to-do list isn't. Louissa knows that feeling intimately, and on "Down," out March 24, she does something rare with it: she makes it into something you want to turn up loud.

The Virginia Beach singer-songwriter has always written close to the bone, but this is a different gear entirely. "Down" moves with the emotional pull of the best alt-pop and the effortless cool of smooth R&B, landing in a lane that feels entirely her own. Over punchy drums and hazy, atmospheric synths co-crafted with collaborator John Terrell, she moves between raw confession and full-throated defiance with the kind of ease that takes years to earn. "Can't a woman catch a break?" lands less like a complaint and more like a battle cry. Fans of Lola Young and early SZA will find themselves nodding before the first chorus ends.

The single arrives mastered by Grammy-winning engineer Chris Gehringer, and follows a run of high-profile support slots alongside Timbaland and R&B heavyweight Mario, moments that put the industry on notice and confirmed what her fans already knew. "Down" isn't a stepping stone. It's a statement.

"I wanted to write about the version of struggle that nobody talks about, when you're doing everything right and it still feels like you're going under. That tension between falling apart and finding your footing again, that's what this song is." - Louissa

What separates "Down" from the crowded field of empowerment anthems is its honesty about the process. The alt-pop hooks are immediate and undeniable, but it's the R&B instinct underneath, the way Louissa lets the emotion breathe, the way she rides the groove rather than rushing past it, that gives the song its staying power. The chorus, "Life keeps spinnin' me round and round, right round again," doesn't promise a clean resolution. It offers something better: recognition. The acknowledgment that the spinning is real, that the weight is real, and that getting back up anyway is the whole point.

For an artist who has spent her career turning personal truth into music that connects, this is her most fully realized version of that instinct yet. "Down" is out March 24 on all major streaming platforms.

ABOUT LOUISSA

Louissa is a Virginia Beach-based artist whose music lives at the intersection of alt-pop, indie pop, and pop R&B, where emotional honesty meets forward-thinking production and a vocal presence that commands every room she walks into. Her songwriting cuts straight to the heart, and her instinct for it has built something real: a devoted following, a reputation as one of the most compelling performers in her region, and co-signs from Grammy-nominated and Grammy-winning collaborators. With new music in development and ongoing artist development with HRDRV, Louissa is firmly in the next chapter of her career.

Follow Louissa:

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Instagram: @louissamood

TikTok: @louissamood

Spotify: Louissa on Spotify

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