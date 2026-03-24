MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In Commit Thy Work: 90 Days of Faith, Wisdom & Growth for Christian Entrepreneurs, Dr. Marian Saunders White delivers a powerful devotional and leadership guide designed to help entrepreneurs align their business pursuits with God's purpose. Blending spiritual insight with practical application, the book offers a structured ninety-day journey that encourages readers to develop both their faith and their leadership capacity.

Rooted in scripture and reflection, the devotional provides daily guidance for building a faith-centered approach to business. Each entry is crafted to help readers strengthen their spiritual discipline while also applying key principles of leadership, goal setting, and decision-making. By integrating biblical teachings with real-world business practices, Dr. White creates a resource that is both inspiring and actionable.

At the heart of the book is the concept of the Christian CEO mindset, a leadership approach grounded in faith, integrity, and purpose. Readers are encouraged to commit their plans, goals, and challenges to God while developing the confidence to lead with clarity and conviction. The devotional emphasizes that true success is not measured by profit alone, but by alignment with a higher calling and the impact one makes through their work.

The book also explores the importance of faith and financial stewardship, guiding entrepreneurs to manage resources responsibly while trusting in God's provision. Through practical insights and spiritual encouragement, readers learn how to balance growth with purpose, ensuring that their businesses reflect both ethical values and long-term sustainability.

Dr. White's inspiration for this work is rooted in a desire to support faith-driven entrepreneurs navigating the complexities of modern business. By offering a clear framework for spiritual growth and leadership development, she provides readers with the tools needed to overcome fear, make wise decisions, and pursue their vision with confidence.

This book is ideal for Christian entrepreneurs, business owners, and leaders seeking to integrate faith into their professional lives. Whether launching a new venture or expanding an existing business, readers will find guidance, encouragement, and a renewed sense of purpose throughout the ninety-day journey.

Dr. Marian Saunders White is an entrepreneur, speaker, and author whose work stands at the intersection of faith, leadership, and purpose. Through Commit Thy Work, she offers a meaningful and practical resource for those committed to building businesses that honor both purpose and calling.

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