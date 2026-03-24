Graco Is A Small-Cap Industrial Play

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Industrial stocks are one of the few sectors outperforming this year, and small-cap stock Graco (NYSE: $GGG) could be a good way to play the boom.

Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Graco is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Today, the company supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications.

Graco operates in a highly specialized industry and serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, and construction industries.

While it might sound like Graco is an old economy company, its stock has proven to be a long-term winner, rising 70-fold over the past 40 years.

Add in the company's dividend payments, and GGG stock has gained an impressive 440-fold over the last 40 years.

Dividends are a big reason why Graco is an attractive stock.

Graco is what's known as a "Dividend Aristocrat," defined as a company that has increased its dividend every year for at least 25 years.

The company also hikes its dividend by big amounts each year. Over the last 20 years, Graco has increased its dividend at an average rate of 10% a year.

Currently, Graco pays a quarterly distribution of $0.29 U.S., giving it a yield of 1.37%.

The stock itself has run into a rough patch lately after missing its earnings forecast several times in recent years.

Over the past 12 months, GGG stock has risen a modest 3%. The market valuation currently sits a little above $10 billion U.S.

However, if earnings improve, the share price is sure to follow, making now a potentially good time to buy Graco stock while it treads water.

And there's always the dividend that investors can rely on while they wait for a rebound in the stock. As they say on Wall Street, there's nothing wrong with getting paid to wait.