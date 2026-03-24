São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, March 24, 2026

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, March 24, 2026
An album launch at the Blue Note carries a specific charge: the audience knows it is hearing material that has never been played in this room before, and the musicians know the recording is behind them - now it's about the live reading. Stefano Moliner has built his quinteto's reputation on the Paulista jazz circuit through Coltrane tributes and a sound that pulls together post-bop structure with Afro-Brazilian rhythmic vocabulary. "Codex Ultra Deum" is the new album, and tonight's launch set will test its compositions against the Blue Note's acoustics and an audience that has followed Moliner's evolution. The Conjunto Nacional stage on Avenida Paulista is the right room for this: intimate enough for a quintet, attentive enough for new material, and equipped with the sound system that has made the Blue Note one of the world's most respected jazz rooms.Album launch · Codex Ultra Deum Av. Paulista, 2073 – Conjunto Nacional Tickets via Eventim · Varanda Blue open 2Casa de Francisca Porão - The Underground Stage Live Music · Free · Standing
The Porão is the most democratic stage in São Paulo 's curated music circuit. Every Tuesday, the underground space beneath Palacete Teresa opens with a standing-room format and the first 100 audience members enter free - ticket distribution runs from 6:40 pm to 8:30 pm at the bilheteria. The stage hosts acts that range from samba-jazz sextets to forró de raiz, Afro-Brazilian percussion collectives to experimental noise, all selected by the same curatorship that earned the Casa de Francisca the APCA 2018 prize and Folha de São Paulo's "Melhor Programação" award in 2025. The show typically starts around 9:30 pm; the Porão runs through 1 am. Check art/novo/programacao for tonight's confirmed act. Advance tickets also available on the site for those who don't want to queue for the free allocation.Tue Porão 19h30 · Show ~21h30 · First 100 free R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé Metro Sé (Line 1-Blue) 3Bar Brahma Centro - The Tuesday Constant Botequim · Live Music
Tuesday at Bar Brahma lands in the sweet spot between Monday's emptiness and the building energy of Wednesday through Saturday. The grand corner at Av. São João and Av. Ipiranga - one of São Paulo's most photographed intersections - fills with a smaller, more conversational crowd than the weekend surge. The live music set tends toward MPB and samba standards. The kitchen runs Brazilian bar classics: coxinha, bolinho de bacalhau, pastel. The chopp is cold. What makes Bar Brahma valuable on a Tuesday is not the exceptional; it is the reliable - the same warmth, the same music, the same energy that has been running since the 1940s. No cover. No reservation needed.Daily 11h–1am · Live music · No cover Av. São João, 677 – Centro Metro República · Since the 1940s 4Rabo di Galo - The Quiet Tuesday Speakeasy · Cocktails
Tuesday night at Rabo di Galo is the night you get the bartender's full attention. The speakeasy inside the Rosewood São Paulo operates nightly regardless of day-of-week, but Tuesday shrinks the crowd to a handful of people who came for the cachaça and the conversation. The collection - more than 500 labels - is one of the deepest in the country. The cocktail programme runs seasonal Brazilian ingredients through classic speakeasy technique. No reservation needed. The dimly-lit room on Rua Marquês de Itu, a short walk from Avenida Paulista, is the most sophisticated quiet option on the Tuesday circuit.Nightly from 7 pm · Walk-in · No cover R. Marquês de Itu, 836 – Consolação Rosewood SP · 500+ cachaça labels 5Casa de Francisca Largo - The Terrace Option Terrace · Free · Vinyl
The Largo is the outdoor face of the Casa de Francisca - a terrace bar facing the Largo da Misericórdia that operates on its own schedule. On Tuesdays it opens from 11:30 am through midnight with free entry, vinyl DJs spinning from late afternoon, and the kind of casual atmosphere that sits somewhere between a neighbourhood bar and a cultural institution's lobby. It is the natural pre-Porão warm-up: arrive at the Largo for a drink and vinyl, then descend to the underground stage when the show starts. The Salão (main stage) runs lunch only on Tuesdays - no evening Salão programming tonight.Tue 11h30–0h · Free entry · Vinyl DJs R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé Pre-Porão warm-up · Largo da Misericórdia 04 Suggested Route One way to do it 1 5:30 pm - Casa de Francisca Largo Free entry terrace bar. Vinyl DJs, a drink in the Sé sunshine. Warm up before the Porão opens at 7:30 pm. 2 6:40 pm - Queue for Porão free tickets First 100 free - distribution at the bilheteria from 6:40 pm. Show starts ~9:30 pm. Arrive early for the allocation. 3 Or: Blue Note SP - Stefano Moliner If jazz over free entry: the album launch at Conjunto Nacional. Metro Consolação. Tickets via Eventim. Varanda Blue open for pre-show drinks. 4 10:30 pm - Bar Brahma or Rabo di Galo Wind down at the botequim or the speakeasy. Both open late. Tomorrow: Ó do Borogodó reopens, Casa de Francisca runs all stages, the week builds. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Casa de Francisca Porão runs through 1 am; Bar Brahma Centro holds until 1 am; Rabo di Galo stays open late. That is the Tuesday picture after 10 pm. The week ahead is where the energy builds. Wednesday: Ó do Borogodó reopens from 21h - the first samba-and-choro night of the week in Pinheiros. Casa de Francisca runs all three indoor stages (Salão + Sala B + Porão) for the first time this week. Blue Note SP continues with two sessions. Thursday: D-Edge Moving returns from midnight - the deep/tech house night that restarts the electronic circuit. Ó do Borogodó 22h–3h. Friday: D-Edge Freak Chic. Ó do Borogodó 22h–3h. Casa de Francisca full power. Saturday: D-Edge NAVE. Peak night across the board. 06 Plan B More today › Jardins dinner strip - R. Oscar Freire, Alameda Lorena, Rua Augusta. Tuesday is restaurant night in São Paulo. The Jardins corridor has dozens of options from izakayas to Italian trattorias. Metro Oscar Freire (Line 4-Yellow). › Pinheiros bar crawl - R. Mourato Coelho, R. Aspicuelta. Wine bars, craft beer, casual dining. Ó do Borogodó dark tonight but the surrounding streets stay lively. Metro Faria Lima (Line 4-Yellow). › Wednesday at Ó do Borogodó - Reopens 21h–2h. The first samba-and-choro night of the week in Pinheiros. ~R$20 cover. R. Horácio Lane, 21. The crowd is intimate on Wednesdays. › Wednesday at Casa de Francisca - Full power: Salão + Sala B + Porão all running. The Wednesday lineup is typically the week's most adventurous curatorship. Check programação. › Thursday at D-Edge - Moving returns from midnight. Deep house, tech house, the first electronic night of the week. Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141, Barra Funda. Tickets via Ingresse/Blueticket. › D-Edge Festival - April 2 - Komplexo Tempo, 50+ artists across five stages: Carl Craig B2B Moodymann, Len Faki, Nastia, KiNK, Gui Boratto, DJ Marky. The anniversary event. From R$160 via Ingresse. › In Rio tonight - German jazz pianist Alma Naidu makes her Brazil debut at Blue Note Rio at 8 pm. Mês das Mulheres final week. Carioca da Gema reopens with Happy Hour samba. 07 Getting Around Transport intel Metro: This São Paulo nightlife guide recommends the metro for both circuits tonight. Consolação (Line 2-Green) for Avenida Paulista and Blue Note SP. Sé (Line 1-Blue) for Casa de Francisca. República (Line 3-Red) for Bar Brahma. Tuesday service runs on regular weekday schedule until around midnight. Weather: Partly sunny - 29 °C, 10 % rain. A warm Tuesday evening. No rain gear needed. Ride-hailing: 99 and Uber operate normally. Tuesday surge is low. Paulista to Sé: 10 minutes by car. Consolação to Centro: one metro stop. Safety: São Paulo on a Tuesday night is calm. The Blue Note on Avenida Paulista and Bar Brahma on Av. São João are both well-populated. Casa de Francisca in Sé is a short walk from the metro - ride-hailing recommended after midnight if heading further afield. Standard awareness applies. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Consolação / Paulista Blue Note · Rabo di Galo · Jazz + Cocktails The Paulista axis tonight: Blue Note SP for the Moliner album launch, Rabo di Galo at Rosewood for the nightcap. Both within walking distance of Metro Consolação. The Varanda Blue upstairs bar bridges the two. Centro / Sé Casa de Francisca · Bar Brahma · The historic core The Largo terrace, the Porão underground, and Bar Brahma's corner - three venues within 10 minutes of each other on foot through the Centro Histórico. Metro Sé and República connect them. Jardins Dinner · Restaurants · Tuesday calm No dedicated music venues in Jardins tonight, but the restaurant and bar corridor on R. Oscar Freire and Alameda Lorena makes this the natural dinner-and-drinks neighbourhood. Metro Oscar Freire. Looking Ahead Wed–Sat · The week builds Wednesday: Ó do Borogodó reopens + Casa de Francisca full power. Thursday: D-Edge Moving returns. Friday: Freak Chic. Saturday: NAVE. The São Paulo circuit reaches full capacity by the weekend. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · São Paulo nightlife guide Compiled by the RT SP Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Blue Note SP · Stefano Moliner Codex Ultra Deum · Paulista. Casa de Francisca Porão · Tue show · first 100 free · Sé. Casa de Francisca Largo · terrace · free · vinyl. Bar Brahma Centro · daily · live music. Rabo di Galo · Rosewood · nightly. São Paulo nightlife Tuesday March 24 2026. Tomorrow: Ó do Borogodó reopens Wed 21h. Casa de Francisca all stages. D-Edge Moving Thu midnight.
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