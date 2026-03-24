Africa Intelligence Brief - March 24, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today



1

SARB Rate Decision Thursday - Hold at 6.75% Expected as War Shock Overrides Improving Inflation Outlook

The South African Reserve Bank announces its rate decision on Thursday, March 26 - the most consequential since the war began. This Africa intelligence brief tracks a central bank caught between an improving domestic inflation trajectory and an external shock that has upended every assumption underpinning its easing cycle.

The SARB held at 6.75% in January after cutting 25 basis points in November. That January decision was not unanimous: two of five MPC members favoured another cut. At the time, inflation was forecast at 3.3% for 2026 (down from 3.5%), and Governor Kganyago was pushing to anchor expectations at the new 3% target - the bottom of the 3-6% range.

The Iran war has scrambled that calculus. The rand has weakened past R17/$ (~$0.59), Brent crude has surged past $110, platinum has crashed 8%, and gold - normally South Africa's hedge - has fallen 10% week-on-week. The pre-war quarterly projection model showed the repo rate declining to 6.31% by end-2026. That path is now likely frozen or reversed.

Markets are pricing a unanimous hold. The real question is whether the SARB shifts its forward guidance language from "cautious easing" to "extended pause" - or whether any member pivots toward signalling a hike. The BoE's unanimous 9-0 hold last week and the ECB's inflation upgrade to 2.6% set the global template: every central bank is now hawkish by necessity.



2

South Africa Consumer Confidence Improved in Q1 - But Survey Pre-Dates War and K-Shaped Split Deepens

The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index improved in Q1 2026, driven by a rebound among higher-income households, a Reuters report showed on March 24. The survey, conducted before the conflict started in late February, captured the benefits of lower interest rates, rising stock prices, and a stronger rand - conditions that have since reversed.

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index separately reached 47 points - the best reading since 2015, excluding the post-COVID bounce. RMB chief economist Isaah Mhlanga warned that "translating that into durable growth remains the key test for 2026." The rand's strength and stable interest rates provided a cushion through Q1, but both have since deteriorated.

The K-shaped divergence mirrors the US pattern: confidence among high-income households improved on stock market wealth and rate cuts, while low-income household confidence deteriorated further, driven by disappointing employment growth and tighter compliance measures in the social grant system.

President Ramaphosa warned in early March that the Middle East conflict was "already putting strain on the African continent's supply chains and causing higher energy prices." The Q2 confidence reading - the first to capture the full war impact - will be the real test of whether South Africa's fragile recovery can withstand an external energy shock layered onto structural unemployment above 30%.



3

World Bank Debars PwC Africa Units for 21 Months Over $1.3bn Ethiopia-Kenya Power Project Fraud

The World Bank announced on March 18 the 21-month debarment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Associates Africa Ltd (Mauritius), PwC Kenya, and PwC Rwanda for collusive and fraudulent practices connected to the $1.3 billion (~Sh149.8 billion) Eastern Electricity Highway Project linking Ethiopian hydropower to the Kenyan grid.

According to the World Bank, the PwC units obtained confidential procurement information from project officials in 2019 to improperly influence the award of a consultancy contract for implementing International Financial Reporting Standards at the Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation. They also sought to influence a separate fixed-asset revaluation contract and misrepresented the qualifications of key experts.

The debarment triggers cross-enforcement by the African Development Bank, Asian Development Bank, EBRD, and Inter-American Development Bank under a 2010 mutual enforcement agreement. PwC admitted culpability as part of a settlement that included internal investigations, disciplinary action, and compliance reforms.

The ban reshapes competition for high-value consulting on African infrastructure. Rivals including Deloitte, KPMG, and regional firms such as Aurecon, BDO, and Grant Thornton stand to absorb displaced work. The case is the most significant integrity sanction against a Big Four firm in African development finance, as our Global Economy Briefing noted regarding the broader governance challenges facing multilateral-funded projects.



4

Equity Group Profit Surges 55% to Sh75.5bn (~$582m) - Pan-African Pivot Delivers Largest Banking Profit in East African History

Equity Group Holdings posted a 55% jump in net profit to Sh75.5 billion (~$582 million) for the year ended December 2025, up from Sh48.8 billion (~$376 million) in 2024 - the largest banking profit in East African history.

Equity Bank Kenya remained the biggest contributor with a 63% rise in profit to Sh39.2 billion (~$302 million). But the pan-African story is the real headline: the DRC subsidiary surged 58% to Sh24.7 billion (~$190 million), Uganda exploded 300% to Sh3.6 billion (~$28 million), and Rwanda and Tanzania also posted growth at Sh5.4 billion (~$42 million) and Sh2.7 billion (~$21 million) respectively.

The regional diversification strategy now delivers more than half of group profit from outside Kenya. Management described the results as reflecting "the success of our deliberate transformation into a diversified, regional financial services group."

The results contrast sharply with the banking sector stress elsewhere on the continent. Nigeria's bank recapitalisation deadline passed on March 31 with four banks still non-compliant. Equity's model - expanding across East and Central Africa while maintaining strong capital ratios - is emerging as the template for African banking scale.



5

China Expands Zero-Tariff Access for African Goods from May 1 - No Reciprocity Required

China's ambassador to South Africa confirmed that an expanded zero-tariff policy for African nations will take effect on May 1, 2026. Critically, Beijing is not requiring African countries to lower their own tariffs on Chinese goods in return - a unilateral concession that no other major trading partner has offered the continent.

The timing is strategic. US tariffs and the SCOTUS IEEPA ruling are redirecting Chinese manufacturing overcapacity away from Western markets. The price gap between Chinese and African-manufactured goods has widened by 30 points since the post-COVID reopening, according to Coface. African manufacturers face the same "second Chinese shock" that is squeezing European industry.

South Africa is navigating both sides: Pretoria imposed 74.98% anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese structural steel in March to protect local producers, even as Beijing opens duty-free access in the opposite direction. The asymmetry reflects China's strategic calculus - locking in African commodity supply relationships and diplomatic alignment through trade access rather than aid.

For African exporters, the May 1 deadline creates an immediate compliance and logistics preparation window. For African manufacturers, the flood of duty-free Chinese goods into neighbouring markets represents a competitive threat that tariff walls in individual countries cannot fully contain. As noted in our previous Africa intelligence brief, the continent's trade architecture is being reshaped by forces originating far from its borders.











Market Snapshot









INSTRUMENT

LEVEL

MOVE

NOTE





USD/ZAR

R16.77 (~$0.60)

▲ +0.5% (rand stronger)

Modest recovery from R17.15; SARB Thursday in focus





JSE All Share

~72,400

▼ -1.2%

Mining stocks dragged; Equity Group results bucked trend





Gold

~$4,713/oz

▲ +1.3% today

Rebounding after steep drop; still -10% w/w





Platinum

~$1,812/oz

▼ -8% w/w

Industrial demand fears; SA producer margins squeezed





Copper

~$5.49/lb

▲ +0.95%

DRC production underpins; industrial demand still intact





Brent Crude

~$110

▼ from $114 Sun

Dropped on Trump's 5-day postponement; still +50% since war





SARB Repo

6.75%

Unchanged (Jan)

Decision Thursday Mar 26; unanimous hold expected





SA CPI

3.6% (latest)

▲ expected higher

SARB forecast 3.3% for 2026; war shock likely pushes above





Silver

~$73.21/oz

▲ +0.5%

Tracking gold recovery; industrial component supports





NSE 20 (Kenya)

~1,890

▲ +0.8%

Equity Group results lift banking sector sentiment













COUNTRY

10Y YIELD

CDS 5Y

OUTLOOK





South Africa

10.85% ▲

245 bps ▲

SARB Thu; rand at R16.77 (~$0.60); easing cycle frozen; platinum crash weighs





Kenya

14.20%

410 bps

Equity Group results boost sentiment; CBK rate cutting cycle continues





Nigeria

18.50% ▲

620 bps ▲

Bank recap deadline passed; CPI at ~20%; naira under renewed pressure





Ethiopia

N/A

N/A

Power export revenue from Kenya highway project; PwC debarment fallout





Ghana

28.50%

580 bps

BoG cut 150bps in Mar to 14%; inflation at 3.3%; debt restructuring ongoing













DATE

EVENT

IMPACT





Mar 26

SARB rate decision and MPC statement

Hold expected; forward guidance language is the real signal





Mar 28

Trump's 5-day Iran postponement expires

Escalation risk for oil, rand, and African energy costs





Mar 31

Nigeria bank recapitalisation deadline (passed)

CBN enforcement actions pending; non-compliant banks face intervention





May 1

China zero-tariff access for African goods takes effect

Exporters benefit; manufacturers face competition from duty-free Chinese goods





Q2 2026

FNB/BER Consumer Confidence (Q2 - first post-war reading)

First survey capturing full war impact; K-shaped divergence expected to widen





Dec 2027

PwC debarment ends (conditional on compliance)

Reinstatement requires integrity programme implementation; market reshuffles by then







Conflict & Stability TrackerCriticalSARB Policy Trap - Thursday DecisionThe SARB's pre-war easing path assumed inflation declining toward 3% by 2028. The war has introduced a second-round energy shock through rand weakness and imported fuel costs that may push CPI well above the 3.3% forecast. Cutting would risk currency collapse; hiking would crush an economy with 30%+ unemployment. The MPC's language on Thursday - not just the rate - will define the rand's trajectory through Q2.CriticalAfrican Advisory Market Shakeup - PwC Debarment CascadeThe PwC debarment triggers cross-enforcement by the AfDB, ADB, EBRD, and IADB. This cuts PwC's three African units off from the entire multilateral-funded infrastructure pipeline - not just World Bank projects. With hundreds of billions in planned African infrastructure investment over the next decade, the displacement of a Big Four firm from the procurement ecosystem is a structural market event.TenseChina's Asymmetric Trade Play - May 1 DeadlineZero-tariff access for African goods with no reciprocity requirement is a diplomatic masterstroke - but the flood of duty-free Chinese manufactures flowing the other direction threatens to hollow out African industrial capacity. South Africa's 74.98% anti-dumping steel tariffs signal the tension. Every African government faces the same dilemma: accept the trade access or protect domestic jobs.WatchingEast African Banking Consolidation WaveEquity Group's record results raise the bar for regional competitors. The model - diversify across East and Central Africa, drive half of profit from outside the home market - is now the benchmark. Nigerian banks face a recap deadline; Kenyan banks are expanding regionally; South African banks (Nedbank entering Kenya) are following the capital. The continent's banking map is being redrawn by scale.Fast TakeCentral BanksEveryone expects a hold. The question is whether Kganyago's forward guidance shifts from "gradual easing" to "extended pause" - or whether the MPC acknowledges, even implicitly, that the next move could be up. With the BoE and ECB already hawkish, any dovish outlier language from the SARB would weaken the rand further.GovernanceWhen a Big Four firm admits to rigging procurement on a $1.3 billion power project, it validates every criticism about the integrity of multilateral-funded infrastructure in Africa. The cross-debarment cascade - World Bank, AfDB, ADB, EBRD, IADB - means PwC's African units lose access to the entire development finance ecosystem, not just one lender.BankingWhen more than half your profit comes from outside your home market, you're no longer a Kenyan bank with regional ambitions. You're a regional financial institution with a Kenyan base. The DRC subsidiary alone delivered $190 million - more than many listed African banks earn in total. This is the model every peer will now be measured against.TradeBeijing is buying diplomatic alignment with market access at a moment when the US (tariffs), EU (energy crisis), and UK (BoE tightening) are all pulling inward. The catch: duty-free Chinese goods flowing into African markets will accelerate the deindustrialisation that the African Continental Free Trade Area was designed to prevent.ConfidenceThe survey was conducted before Hormuz closed, before oil surged 50%, before the rand broke R17/$. The improved sentiment among high-income households reflected a pre-war reality of falling rates and rising stocks. Q2 will capture the new reality - and the K-shaped divergence between rich and poor South Africans is about to widen sharply.Developments to Watch01This Africa intelligence brief's most critical near-term event. Watch for: the vote split (January was 3-2 for hold); any change in forward guidance language; revised inflation and growth projections incorporating the war; and whether Kganyago explicitly references the global hawkish shift from the ECB/BoE.02If the window closes without diplomatic progress, the threat to Iranian power plants reactivates, pushing oil higher and the rand weaker. The SARB will have announced its decision two days prior - any escalation immediately tests whether the statement's assumptions hold.03Watch for which product categories are included, customs implementation timelines, and whether additional African nations are added. The first-mover advantage goes to exporters with supply chains already oriented toward Chinese demand - primarily commodity producers in copper, cobalt, oil, and agricultural goods.04Watch for formal cross-debarment notices from the AfDB, ADB, EBRD, and IADB. Each notice expands the ban's scope. Also watch for competitor positioning: Deloitte, KPMG, EY, and regional firms will begin bidding on contracts that PwC would have pursued. The consulting market rebalance could take 6-12 months.05The March 31 deadline has passed with several banks still non-compliant. Watch for the Central Bank of Nigeria's enforcement actions: extensions, mergers, licence revocations, or supervisory interventions. At least eight banks met the new capital requirements; the fate of the remainder defines the sector's consolidation trajectory.06South Africa's Nedbank is the latest to enter Kenya. Watch for how Equity Group redeploys its record profits: further regional expansion (South Sudan, Mozambique), technology investment, or shareholder returns. The strategic choices will signal whether East African banking consolidation is accelerating or plateauing.Sovereign & Credit PulsePower Players01- SARB Governor. Faces his most difficult decision since the pandemic. His push to anchor inflation at 3% - the bottom of the target range - has been the defining monetary policy ambition of his tenure. Thursday's statement will reveal whether that ambition survives the oil shock or whether he pivots to a defensive hold that prioritises rand stability over his reform agenda.02- Equity Group CEO. Delivered $582 million in profit, proving that the pan-African diversification model works at scale. His strategic choices with the record earnings - reinvest in DRC/Uganda growth, expand into new markets, or return capital - will signal the next phase of East African banking consolidation.03- PwC Global Chair. Has been managing fallout from scandals across multiple continents since taking the role in July 2024. The African debarment adds to a pattern that includes issues at some of the firm's largest national members. His ability to ring-fence the damage and preserve PwC's non-sanctioned African advisory business will define his legacy.04- South African President. Warned that the Middle East conflict is straining African supply chains and energy prices. His structural reform agenda - freight logistics privatisation, port PPPs, FATF grey-list exit - delivered results in 2025 (freight volumes +5.5% YoY), but the war threatens to overshadow domestic progress ahead of the 2026 municipal elections.05- Confirmed zero-tariff access for African goods from May 1 with no reciprocity. The unnamed diplomat's statement reflects Beijing's strategic pivot: as US and EU markets close behind tariff walls, China is systematically opening alternative trade corridors. Africa is the largest remaining market where China can simultaneously dump overcapacity and secure commodity supply.Regulatory & Policy Watch01Kganyago has been pushing to formalise the 3% target (bottom of the current 3-6% band) in collaboration with National Treasury. The war's inflation impulse complicates this reform: adopting a lower target while imported inflation is rising would constrain the SARB's ability to cut rates and support growth. The timing of the formal target announcement is now a political as much as a technical decision.02Conditional release requires PwC to develop integrity compliance programmes meeting World Bank guidelines. PricewaterhouseCoopers Africa Limited signed as a non-sanctioned oversight party. The compliance implementation and monitoring process creates a template for how MDB sanctions are enforced against globally networked firms.03The 74.98% tariffs on Chinese structural steel are the most aggressive trade-defence action by any African country this year. They arrive simultaneously with China 's zero-tariff offer, creating a policy collision: South Africa is defending domestic industry against the same trading partner that is offering the continent's most generous market access. ITAC (International Trade Administration Commission) enforcement is the key variable.04The Central Bank of Kenya has cut rates at seven consecutive meetings, reaching 9.75% from a 13% high. Equity Group's record results validate the looser monetary environment, but the war's impact on imported inflation could force a pause. Kenya's creative economy is emerging as a new growth vector - product managers now out-earn engineers in Nairobi ($2,425/month vs $1,900).CalendarBottom LineToday's Africa brief sits at the intersection of three structural forces: a central bank trapped between inflation and unemployment, a governance shock that reshapes the continent's advisory market, and a great-power trade play that offers African exporters access while threatening African manufacturers with extinction.Thursday's SARB decision is the week's centrepiece because of what it reveals about Africa's monetary policy autonomy. Kganyago's ambition to anchor inflation at 3% was South Africa's most consequential macroeconomic reform since the inflation-targeting framework itself. The war hasn't killed that ambition - but it has suspended the conditions under which it can be pursued. A hold is certain; the forward guidance is what matters. If the SARB echoes the ECB and BoE's hawkish pivots, South African borrowers and businesses face a longer and harder squeeze than anyone priced in three weeks ago.The Q1 confidence data arriving on the same day as the SARB approaches its decision is a cruel juxtaposition. The survey captured optimism born of falling rates and a strengthening rand - both of which have reversed. The K-shaped split between rich and poor South Africans was already widening before the war; the energy shock will accelerate it. The Q2 reading, when it arrives, will be the first real measure of war damage to African household sentiment.The PwC debarment matters for a reason that extends well beyond one firm. When a Big Four consultancy admits to rigging procurement on a $1.3 billion cross-border power project, it validates the structural critique that African infrastructure governance is vulnerable to exactly the kind of manipulation that development finance was supposed to prevent. The cross-debarment cascade means PwC's African units lose access to every major multilateral lender simultaneously. The consulting market will rebalance - but the reputational damage to the development finance model is harder to repair.Equity Group's record results are the counterpoint to every pessimistic headline. A 55% profit increase to $582 million, with more than half earned outside Kenya, proves that pan-African banking diversification creates genuine value - not just geographic spread. The DRC subsidiary delivering $190 million in profit demonstrates that markets traditionally seen as frontier can generate institutional-quality returns. For Latin American investors comparing regional banking models, Equity's playbook is the closest African analogue to Mercado Libre's cross-border financial services strategy.China's May 1 zero-tariff move is the quiet story with the longest tail. Beijing is building a trade architecture that offers African commodity exporters something no other major economy provides: market access without conditions. The reciprocity waiver is the key - it means African governments don't have to open their own markets to Chinese goods in return. In practice, Chinese goods will flow anyway, but the absence of a formal obligation preserves political cover for African leaders who need to protect domestic manufacturing constituencies.The connection between the SARB decision, the PwC debarment, the Equity results, and the China trade move is that they all concern Africa's agency - its ability to set its own monetary policy, govern its own infrastructure projects, build its own financial institutions, and negotiate its own trade terms. The war has constrained the first; the PwC case has exposed the second; Equity has proven the third; and China is testing the fourth.For Latin American investors, Africa's March 24 is a compressed version of the same forces operating across every emerging market: external shocks constraining domestic policy, governance failures undermining multilateral frameworks, scale-driven financial institutions outperforming national champions, and great-power competition reshaping trade corridors. This Africa intelligence brief will track how each of these forces resolves through Q2.