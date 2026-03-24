Asia Intelligence Brief - March 24, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today



1

Asia Markets Rally on Trump De-Escalation - Kospi +2.7%, Hang Seng +2.4%, Sensex +1.9%, Nikkei +1.4%

Asian markets staged a broad relief rally on Tuesday as Trump's five-day postponement of strikes on Iranian power plants held through the overnight session. This Asia intelligence brief tracks a recovery that partially reversed Monday's panic sell-off but remains fragile ahead of Saturday's deadline.

South Korea's Kospi surged 2.7% to close at 5,554 - clawing back nearly half of Monday's 6.5% plunge. The small-cap Kosdaq added 2.24%. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.43% to 52,252, while the Topix gained 2.1% to 3,560. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 2.39%, and China's CSI 300 rose 1.28% to 4,475.

India's Sensex rallied 1,372 points (+1.89%) to close at 74,068, with Nifty 50 finishing 1.78% higher at 22,912. Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed at +2.6% each, suggesting broad-based risk appetite recovery. Australia's ASX 200 lagged with a modest 0.16% gain.

Gains were pared mid-session as oil rebounded on continued uncertainty around the Hormuz corridor. Analysts cautioned that the rally is a positioning adjustment, not a structural recovery. Geojit Investments' Vinod Nair noted that "supply chain issues are unlikely to have a lasting impact and may be limited to a one- to two-quarter disruption in earnings" - but markets will front-run Saturday's deadline from Thursday.



2

Japan CPI Crashes to 1.3% - Lowest Since March 2022, Below BoJ Target, as Subsidies Mask the Incoming Oil Shock

Japan's headline consumer price index fell to 1.3% year-on-year in February, released Tuesday - the lowest reading since March 2022 and a fourth consecutive monthly decline. Core CPI (excluding fresh food) moderated to 1.6%, missing the Reuters consensus forecast of 1.7% and down from 2.0% in January.

The decline reflects PM Takaichi's utility subsidies shielding consumers from energy costs, plus stabilising food prices - food inflation dropped to a 15-month low. Rice prices, a politically sensitive indicator, recorded their slowest increase in 18 months. Energy costs turned negative as electricity (-1.7%) and gas (-2.0%) fell for the second straight month.

Crucially, the so-called "core-core" measure excluding both fresh food and energy held at 2.5% - still above the BoJ's 2% target and the real gauge of underlying price pressures. The BoJ forecasts core inflation at 1.9% for FY2026 starting April 1.

The February data pre-dates the oil shock. March CPI will reverse sharply as energy costs flow through once subsidy effects are overwhelmed. The artificially low headline gives the BoJ breathing room to delay any rate hike - but the underlying inflation momentum, combined with ~5% shunto wage increases, means the respite is temporary. HSBC and Goldman Sachs maintain their July hike base case.



3

India FPI Exodus Hits ₹1.04 Trillion ($11.3bn) in March - Largest Monthly Outflow Ever as Sensex Drops 10.6%

Foreign portfolio investors pulled a record ₹1.04 trillion (~$11.3 billion) from Indian equities in March 2026, according to NSDL data - surpassing the previous record of ₹94,017 crore (~$11.2 billion) set in October 2024 when investors rotated into cheaper Chinese equities.

The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 have both fallen 10.6% so far in March, with the sell-off driven by the Iran war's impact on India's acute oil-import dependency (over 80% of crude is imported). Domestic institutional investors partially offset the exodus with ₹1.13 trillion (~$12.3 billion) in net purchases during the period.

Prashant Jain of 3P Investment Managers argued that India's sharp underperformance versus other emerging markets over the past 18 months, combined with macro strength and the sheer size of the economy, should eventually attract FPIs back. But Geojit's V K Vijayakumar countered that sustained selling "will only change when there are clear indications of earnings recovery - in the present uncertain context, this will take time."

India's 36% effective tariff rate under the US trade regime - one of the highest applied to any major economy - adds a structural headwind. The India-EU free trade agreement signed in January 2026 offers a partial offset, but implementation timelines stretch through 2027. For Latin American investors comparing EM allocations, India's combination of oil vulnerability and tariff exposure makes it the most stressed major Asian economy.



4

China Pledges "More Balanced Trade" at Development Forum - Li Qiang Promises Imports, PBoC Rules Out Currency Depreciation

Premier Li Qiang used the China Development Forum (March 22-23) to promise that Beijing will import more high-quality goods, treat foreign firms like domestic ones, and pursue more balanced trade - a direct response to China posting a record 2025 trade surplus that has drawn criticism from every major trading partner.

PBoC Governor Pan Gongsheng reinforced the message by stating that China "has no need to gain an advantage through currency depreciation." The reassurance campaign comes as foreign direct investment continues to fall and the US tariff regime (now restructured post-SCOTUS ruling) redirects Chinese exports toward Southeast Asia, Africa, and other markets.

The pledge to treat foreign firms equally is Beijing's most explicit commitment since the pandemic to reverse the perception of a hostile investment environment. As covered in our Global Economy Briefing, China's new five-year plan emphasises high-quality, innovation-driven growth with a focus on domestic demand.

Shenzhen's new Communist Party boss Jin Lei - an economist transferred from Sichuan - takes charge as the city anchors the tech drive, prepares to host the APEC summit, and faces US export controls on advanced semiconductors. Beijing's parallel track of diplomatic reassurance and industrial self-reliance reflects the contradiction at the heart of Chinese economic strategy.



5

Thailand Opposition Targets Government Over Energy Crisis - Three-Party Motion Seeks Special House Committee on Iran War Impact

People's Party spokesman Parit Wacharasindhu announced that three opposition parties - People's Party, Klatham, and the Democrats - will table a joint motion for parliamentary debate on the energy crisis, with a preparatory meeting scheduled for March 25.

The motion seeks to establish a special House committee to track the crisis and monitor the Iran conflict's economic transmission into Thailand. This is the first formal legislative response to the war's domestic impact in any Southeast Asian parliament.

The urgency is driven by LNG spot prices at $25/mmBTU pushing Thai electricity production costs sharply higher. The Energy Regulatory Commission announced new Ft (fuel adjustment tariff) guidelines for May-August 2026 on March 25. TRIS Rating has warned that a three-month conflict could slow GDP growth to 1.8%, while a six-month disruption could slash it to 1.0% from the baseline 2.1%.

Thailand's energy crisis is structural: the country imports the vast majority of its natural gas, and the Iran war has disrupted both supply routes and pricing. As noted in our previous Asia intelligence brief, the ERC's tariff reset is the first Asian domestic policy mechanism explicitly calibrated to war-duration scenarios.











Market Snapshot









INSTRUMENT

LEVEL

MOVE

NOTE





Kospi

5,554

▲ +2.7%

Partial recovery from Mon -6.5%; new BoK gov Shin confirmation pending





Nikkei 225

52,252

▲ +1.43%

CPI 1.3% gives BoJ room; FY-end repatriation Mar 31





Hang Seng

~25,085

▲ +2.39%

Li Qiang "balanced trade" pledge supports; CSI 300 +1.28%





BSE Sensex

74,068

▲ +1.89%

+1,372 pts; midcap/smallcap +2.6%; FPI exodus ₹1.04T (~$11.3bn) in Mar





ASX 200

8,379

▲ +0.16%

Lagged regional rally; mining stocks mixed





USD/JPY

¥158.42

▲ (yen stronger)

CPI below target supports delay; FY-end repatriation flows





Japan CPI

1.3% YoY (Feb)

▼ from 1.5%

Lowest since Mar 2022; core 1.6%; core-core 2.5%





Brent Crude

~$111

▲ rebounding

Pared Asian gains mid-session; 5-day window uncertainty





India FPI

-₹1.04T (~-$11.3bn)

▼ Record outflow

Largest monthly exit ever; DIIs offsetting at ₹1.13T (~$12.3bn)





LNG Spot

$25/mmBTU

▲ elevated

Thailand Ft tariff reset; SE Asian electricity costs surging













COUNTRY

10Y YIELD

CDS 5Y

OUTLOOK





Japan

1.48% ▼

22 bps

CPI 1.3% eases pressure; BoJ hold extended; FY-end flows supportive





South Korea

3.78% ▼

55 bps ▼

Kospi +2.7% relief; Shin confirmation pending; won stabilising





India

7.08% ▼

102 bps

₹1.04T (~$11.3bn) FPI exit; DIIs absorbing; oil bill surging





Thailand

2.92%

70 bps

ERC Ft tariff reset Mar 25; opposition motion on energy crisis





China

2.25%

66 bps

Li Qiang pledges balanced trade; PBoC no-depreciation; FDI still falling













DATE

EVENT

IMPACT





Mar 25

Thailand ERC Ft tariff committee meeting

Sets electricity pricing for May-Aug; first war-calibrated energy policy in SE Asia





Mar 28

Trump's 5-day postponement window expires

Relief rally unwinds if no deal; pre-deadline hedging from Thursday





Mar 31

Japan fiscal year-end

Repatriation flows support yen; book-closing volatility in Nikkei and JGBs





Apr 1

Japan new fiscal year begins; PUE 1.4 DC standard takes effect

BoJ FY2026 core CPI forecast 1.9%; subsidy fiscal costs accumulate





Apr 20

Shin Hyun-song takes office as BoK governor

First policy statement defines Korean monetary trajectory through Q3





Mid-Apr

Japan March CPI (first post-oil-shock reading)

Expected sharp reversal from 1.3%; BoJ hike debate intensifies







Conflict & Stability TrackerCriticalSaturday Deadline - Relief Rally's Expiry DateTuesday's rebound is a positioning adjustment within a five-day window, not a recovery. If Trump's "productive conversations" fail to produce diplomatic results by Saturday, the power-plant threat reactivates. Asian markets - with Kospi -12% and Nikkei -12% since the war began - have further to fall on any escalation. Thursday is when the pre-deadline hedging begins.CriticalIndia Capital Flight Acceleration₹1.04 trillion (~$11.3bn) exiting Indian equities in a single month is not a rotation - it's a rejection. FPIs are pricing India's oil vulnerability (80%+ import dependency), 36% US tariff rate, and 18-month underperformance versus EM peers as structural, not cyclical. DIIs are absorbing the selling, but domestic buyers cannot sustain that pace indefinitely if the war extends into Q2.TenseJapan CPI Illusion - Subsidies Hiding the ShockThe 1.3% headline looks benign but is an artefact of Takaichi's fuel subsidies and food tax suspension. Core-core at 2.5% shows underlying inflation is alive. The March data - the first to capture the oil shock - will reverse sharply. The BoJ gets temporary cover to hold, but the gap between subsidised headline and unsubsidised reality is a fiscal cost that compounds monthly.WatchingChina's Diplomatic Reassurance OffensiveLi Qiang's "balanced trade" pledge and Pan Gongsheng's no-depreciation statement are coordinated messaging aimed at stabilising FDI flows and pre-empting trade-partner criticism. The real test is whether foreign firms see behavioural change - equal treatment in procurement, regulatory consistency, data access - or whether the forum pledges join the long list of unfulfilled commitments.Fast TakeMarketsThe Kospi gained 2.7% after losing 6.5%. That arithmetic matters: the index needs another 4% just to reach Friday's close. Relief rallies within a structural sell-off are trading opportunities, not trend reversals. The Saturday deadline will determine which category this one falls into.JapanThe headline is an artefact of subsidies that cost the government money to maintain and will expire. Core-core at 2.5% shows the underlying engine is running above target. When March data arrives with the oil shock baked in, the gap between subsidised and real inflation will shock anyone who took today's number at face value. The BoJ knows this - which is why they're not cutting.IndiaWhen foreign investors pull a record sum from a market with strong GDP growth (2.4% SEP forecast) and demographics, they're not making an earnings call - they're pricing a structural risk. India imports 80%+ of its crude, carries a 36% US tariff rate, and has underperformed EM peers for 18 months. The DII backstop is impressive but not infinite.ChinaForeign firms have heard "equal treatment" before - what they haven't seen is consistent execution. FDI is still falling. The record surplus is still growing. And the PBoC's no-depreciation pledge will be tested the moment the yuan faces pressure from a US rate hold or dollar strength. The question isn't what Beijing says; it's what global capital does.SE AsiaWhen opposition parties table a war-impact committee, it means the economic pain has crossed the threshold from technocratic concern to electoral liability. Every ASEAN government facing LNG at $25/mmBTU and rising electricity bills will face similar pressure. Thailand is first because its opposition is strongest - but the template will travel.Developments to Watch01This Asia intelligence brief's most critical catalyst. If no deal, the power-plant threat reactivates and Tuesday's relief rally unwinds. Thursday and Friday will see pre-deadline hedging. Oman and Turkey's FM Fidan remain the active diplomatic channels.02Watch for the new fuel adjustment tariff for May-August 2026. TRIS Rating's 1.0% GDP worst case becomes the institutional benchmark. The tariff rate will signal how much of the energy cost increase the government absorbs versus passing to consumers and businesses.03Watch for a yen spike toward ¥155-157 as corporates and insurers repatriate profits. This mechanical flow supports the yen temporarily but masks the structural weakness that resumes in April when the new fiscal year begins and the oil shock hits CPI.04Watch for whether the selling pace decelerates after Tuesday's rally or continues at ₹4,000-5,000 crore (~$480-600 million) per day. If DIIs cannot match the outflow rate, the Sensex has another 5-8% downside to test the pre-war support level around 68,000.05Watch for National Assembly scheduling. His answers on won intervention, capital controls, and the BoK's relationship with the Finance Ministry will define Korean monetary policy through Q2. Parliament cannot veto but can extract public commitments.06Watch for whether Li Qiang's Development Forum pledges translate into any stabilisation of foreign investment flows. The record surplus is politically toxic with trading partners. Any visible import increase would lend credibility; continued surplus growth would undermine the messaging entirely.Sovereign & Credit PulsePower Players01- China's Premier. Used the China Development Forum to deliver the most explicit "open for business" message since the pandemic. His pledge to import more and treat foreign firms equally is being tested in real time by falling FDI. If the pledges produce measurable policy change, Beijing's credibility with global capital recovers. If not, the forum joins a long list of empty reassurances.02- PBoC Governor. His statement that China has "no need to gain advantage through currency depreciation" is an attempt to pre-empt the accusation that Beijing will weaken the yuan to offset tariff impacts. The pledge will be tested whenever the dollar strengthens or the trade surplus widens further.03- Thailand People's Party spokesman. Organised the three-party opposition motion on the energy crisis - the first formal legislative response to the war's domestic impact in any Southeast Asian parliament. If the motion succeeds, it creates a template for opposition parties across ASEAN to weaponise energy costs against incumbents.04- Japan's Prime Minister. Her utility subsidies and food tax suspension are responsible for the 1.3% CPI headline. The subsidies are effective politics but costly economics - every month they continue, the gap between subsidised and market prices widens, creating a fiscal cliff when they eventually expire.05- Geojit Investments Chief Strategist. His assessment that FPI selling will only reverse on "clear indications of earnings recovery" is the institutional consensus on India. In a market where oil costs feed directly into corporate margins and consumer spending, earnings recovery requires either peace in the Gulf or a structural shift in India's energy import mix - neither of which is imminent.Regulatory & Policy Watch01The Energy Regulatory Commission's March 25 decision sets fuel-adjusted electricity tariffs for May-August 2026, the first regulatory pricing mechanism in Southeast Asia explicitly calibrated to Iran war duration scenarios. The TRIS Rating framework (2.1% GDP baseline, 1.8% at three months, 1.0% at six months) becomes the institutional benchmark for energy-dependent ASEAN economies.02Takaichi's utility subsidies pushed electricity inflation to -1.7% and gas to -2.0% in February. The subsidies are budget expenditures that do not appear in the CPI but appear in the fiscal accounts. With the BoJ holding rates partly because headline inflation is low, the subsidies are effectively transferring monetary policy cost from interest rates to the fiscal balance - a trade-off that becomes unsustainable if oil stays above $100.03The trade agreement signed in January 2026 covers goods, services, and regulatory issues but excludes agriculture, investment protection, and geographical indications. Implementation stretches through 2027. For India, the FTA offers a partial offset to the 36% US tariff rate - but only if domestic regulatory execution matches the treaty's ambition.04Jin Lei's appointment as Shenzhen party boss positions the city at the centre of Beijing's industrial strategy: 30%+ global market share in "physical AI" (robotics, autonomous systems) by 2040, APEC summit hosting, and semiconductor self-reliance under US export controls. The new five-year plan's execution in its first year will determine whether China's innovation-driven growth model can offset the trade headwinds.CalendarBottom LineTuesday's rally across Asia was relief, not resolution. Every major index recovered a fraction of Monday's losses on the same catalyst - Trump's postponement - that was already priced 24 hours earlier. The market is trading a countdown, not a trend.Japan's CPI data is the day's most important number, and it means the opposite of what the headline suggests. At 1.3%, it looks like deflation is back. It isn't. Takaichi's utility subsidies and food tax suspension are suppressing the number artificially while the underlying core-core gauge sits at 2.5%. The BoJ gets temporary cover to hold rates - but the cover is paid for by fiscal expenditure, and the oil shock will blow through it in March. This is inflation management by cheque book, not by policy.India's record FPI exodus - ₹1.04 trillion (~$11.3 billion) in a single month - is the starkest expression of how the war is reshuffling global capital allocation. Foreign investors are not selling India because of weak fundamentals; they're selling because India's 80%+ oil import dependency, 36% US tariff rate, and 18-month underperformance versus EM peers make it the most concentrated risk in their portfolios. The DII offset at ₹1.13 trillion (~$12.3 billion) is remarkable, but domestic investors are buying with money that cannot leave the country - a structural asymmetry that has limits.China's Development Forum messaging connects to a broader story. Li Qiang's "balanced trade" pledge and Pan Gongsheng's no-depreciation statement are Beijing's attempt to stabilise the narrative around a record surplus and falling FDI. The real test is whether Shenzhen's new party boss can execute the five-year plan's tech ambitions under US export controls while the diplomatic machinery promises openness. China's strategy requires trading partners to believe in both tracks simultaneously.Thailand's opposition energy motion is the political canary for Southeast Asia. When parliamentarians formalise the war's domestic impact into a legislative instrument, it means the economic pain has crossed from technocratic management to electoral threat. Every ASEAN government - particularly those dependent on imported LNG - will face similar pressure. The ERC's tariff decision tomorrow is the first institutional pricing of that pressure.For Latin American investors, Tuesday's Asian data offers three signals. First, relief rallies within structural sell-offs are trading events, not allocation signals - wait for Saturday. Second, subsidies can suppress inflation headlines but not underlying price pressures - Japan's trick has a fiscal expiry date. Third, when ₹1 trillion leaves a major EM market in a month, every oil-dependent emerging market is being repriced by the same logic.Saturday's deadline remains the dominant variable. This Asia intelligence brief will track whether the five-day window produces diplomacy or escalation - and whether Tuesday's rally was the beginning of a recovery or the last breath before the next leg down.