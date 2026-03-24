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Asia Intelligence Brief - March 24, 2026
|INSTRUMENT
|LEVEL
|MOVE
|NOTE
|Kospi
|5,554
|▲ +2.7%
|Partial recovery from Mon -6.5%; new BoK gov Shin confirmation pending
|Nikkei 225
|52,252
|▲ +1.43%
|CPI 1.3% gives BoJ room; FY-end repatriation Mar 31
|Hang Seng
|~25,085
|▲ +2.39%
|Li Qiang "balanced trade" pledge supports; CSI 300 +1.28%
|BSE Sensex
|74,068
|▲ +1.89%
|+1,372 pts; midcap/smallcap +2.6%; FPI exodus ₹1.04T (~$11.3bn) in Mar
|ASX 200
|8,379
|▲ +0.16%
|Lagged regional rally; mining stocks mixed
|USD/JPY
|¥158.42
|▲ (yen stronger)
|CPI below target supports delay; FY-end repatriation flows
|Japan CPI
|1.3% YoY (Feb)
|▼ from 1.5%
|Lowest since Mar 2022; core 1.6%; core-core 2.5%
|Brent Crude
|~$111
|▲ rebounding
|Pared Asian gains mid-session; 5-day window uncertainty
|India FPI
|-₹1.04T (~-$11.3bn)
|▼ Record outflow
|Largest monthly exit ever; DIIs offsetting at ₹1.13T (~$12.3bn)
|LNG Spot
|$25/mmBTU
|▲ elevated
|Thailand Ft tariff reset; SE Asian electricity costs surging
Conflict & Stability Tracker
Critical
Saturday Deadline - Relief Rally's Expiry Date
Tuesday's rebound is a positioning adjustment within a five-day window, not a recovery. If Trump's "productive conversations" fail to produce diplomatic results by Saturday, the power-plant threat reactivates. Asian markets - with Kospi -12% and Nikkei -12% since the war began - have further to fall on any escalation. Thursday is when the pre-deadline hedging begins.
Critical
India Capital Flight Acceleration
₹1.04 trillion (~$11.3bn) exiting Indian equities in a single month is not a rotation - it's a rejection. FPIs are pricing India's oil vulnerability (80%+ import dependency), 36% US tariff rate, and 18-month underperformance versus EM peers as structural, not cyclical. DIIs are absorbing the selling, but domestic buyers cannot sustain that pace indefinitely if the war extends into Q2.
Tense
Japan CPI Illusion - Subsidies Hiding the Shock
The 1.3% headline looks benign but is an artefact of Takaichi's fuel subsidies and food tax suspension. Core-core at 2.5% shows underlying inflation is alive. The March data - the first to capture the oil shock - will reverse sharply. The BoJ gets temporary cover to hold, but the gap between subsidised headline and unsubsidised reality is a fiscal cost that compounds monthly.
Watching
China's Diplomatic Reassurance Offensive
Li Qiang's "balanced trade" pledge and Pan Gongsheng's no-depreciation statement are coordinated messaging aimed at stabilising FDI flows and pre-empting trade-partner criticism. The real test is whether foreign firms see behavioural change - equal treatment in procurement, regulatory consistency, data access - or whether the forum pledges join the long list of unfulfilled commitments.
Fast Take
Markets
Tuesday's rally recovered half of Monday's losses - which means half the damage is still standing. The Kospi gained 2.7% after losing 6.5%. That arithmetic matters: the index needs another 4% just to reach Friday's close. Relief rallies within a structural sell-off are trading opportunities, not trend reversals. The Saturday deadline will determine which category this one falls into.
Japan
Japan's 1.3% CPI is the most misleading inflation number in Asia right now. The headline is an artefact of subsidies that cost the government money to maintain and will expire. Core-core at 2.5% shows the underlying engine is running above target. When March data arrives with the oil shock baked in, the gap between subsidised and real inflation will shock anyone who took today's number at face value. The BoJ knows this - which is why they're not cutting.
India
India's ₹1.04 trillion FPI exodus is the market's verdict on oil vulnerability. When foreign investors pull a record sum from a market with strong GDP growth (2.4% SEP forecast) and demographics, they're not making an earnings call - they're pricing a structural risk. India imports 80%+ of its crude, carries a 36% US tariff rate, and has underperformed EM peers for 18 months. The DII backstop is impressive but not infinite.
China
Li Qiang's pledges at the Development Forum are the right words at the wrong time. Foreign firms have heard "equal treatment" before - what they haven't seen is consistent execution. FDI is still falling. The record surplus is still growing. And the PBoC's no-depreciation pledge will be tested the moment the yuan faces pressure from a US rate hold or dollar strength. The question isn't what Beijing says; it's what global capital does.
SE Asia
Thailand's parliamentary energy motion is a political preview for every SE Asian government. When opposition parties table a war-impact committee, it means the economic pain has crossed the threshold from technocratic concern to electoral liability. Every ASEAN government facing LNG at $25/mmBTU and rising electricity bills will face similar pressure. Thailand is first because its opposition is strongest - but the template will travel.
Developments to Watch
01
Saturday March 28 - Trump's five-day window expires. This Asia intelligence brief's most critical catalyst. If no deal, the power-plant threat reactivates and Tuesday's relief rally unwinds. Thursday and Friday will see pre-deadline hedging. Oman and Turkey's FM Fidan remain the active diplomatic channels.
02
March 25 - Thailand ERC Ft tariff committee meets. Watch for the new fuel adjustment tariff for May-August 2026. TRIS Rating's 1.0% GDP worst case becomes the institutional benchmark. The tariff rate will signal how much of the energy cost increase the government absorbs versus passing to consumers and businesses.
03
Japan fiscal year-end March 31 - repatriation flows. Watch for a yen spike toward ¥155-157 as corporates and insurers repatriate profits. This mechanical flow supports the yen temporarily but masks the structural weakness that resumes in April when the new fiscal year begins and the oil shock hits CPI.
04
India FPI flow data - daily NSDL tracking through month-end. Watch for whether the selling pace decelerates after Tuesday's rally or continues at ₹4,000-5,000 crore (~$480-600 million) per day. If DIIs cannot match the outflow rate, the Sensex has another 5-8% downside to test the pre-war support level around 68,000.
05
South Korea - Shin Hyun-song confirmation hearing timeline. Watch for National Assembly scheduling. His answers on won intervention, capital controls, and the BoK's relationship with the Finance Ministry will define Korean monetary policy through Q2. Parliament cannot veto but can extract public commitments.
06
China FDI data and trade balance - March readings. Watch for whether Li Qiang's Development Forum pledges translate into any stabilisation of foreign investment flows. The record surplus is politically toxic with trading partners. Any visible import increase would lend credibility; continued surplus growth would undermine the messaging entirely.
Sovereign & Credit Pulse
|COUNTRY
|10Y YIELD
|CDS 5Y
|OUTLOOK
|Japan
|1.48% ▼
|22 bps
|CPI 1.3% eases pressure; BoJ hold extended; FY-end flows supportive
|South Korea
|3.78% ▼
|55 bps ▼
|Kospi +2.7% relief; Shin confirmation pending; won stabilising
|India
|7.08% ▼
|102 bps
|₹1.04T (~$11.3bn) FPI exit; DIIs absorbing; oil bill surging
|Thailand
|2.92%
|70 bps
|ERC Ft tariff reset Mar 25; opposition motion on energy crisis
|China
|2.25%
|66 bps
|Li Qiang pledges balanced trade; PBoC no-depreciation; FDI still falling
Power Players
01
Li Qiang - China's Premier. Used the China Development Forum to deliver the most explicit "open for business" message since the pandemic. His pledge to import more and treat foreign firms equally is being tested in real time by falling FDI. If the pledges produce measurable policy change, Beijing's credibility with global capital recovers. If not, the forum joins a long list of empty reassurances.
02
Pan Gongsheng - PBoC Governor. His statement that China has "no need to gain advantage through currency depreciation" is an attempt to pre-empt the accusation that Beijing will weaken the yuan to offset tariff impacts. The pledge will be tested whenever the dollar strengthens or the trade surplus widens further.
03
Parit Wacharasindhu - Thailand People's Party spokesman. Organised the three-party opposition motion on the energy crisis - the first formal legislative response to the war's domestic impact in any Southeast Asian parliament. If the motion succeeds, it creates a template for opposition parties across ASEAN to weaponise energy costs against incumbents.
04
Sanae Takaichi - Japan's Prime Minister. Her utility subsidies and food tax suspension are responsible for the 1.3% CPI headline. The subsidies are effective politics but costly economics - every month they continue, the gap between subsidised and market prices widens, creating a fiscal cliff when they eventually expire.
05
V K Vijayakumar - Geojit Investments Chief Strategist. His assessment that FPI selling will only reverse on "clear indications of earnings recovery" is the institutional consensus on India. In a market where oil costs feed directly into corporate margins and consumer spending, earnings recovery requires either peace in the Gulf or a structural shift in India's energy import mix - neither of which is imminent.
Regulatory & Policy Watch
01
Thailand ERC Ft tariff adjustment - institutional war-pricing mechanism. The Energy Regulatory Commission's March 25 decision sets fuel-adjusted electricity tariffs for May-August 2026, the first regulatory pricing mechanism in Southeast Asia explicitly calibrated to Iran war duration scenarios. The TRIS Rating framework (2.1% GDP baseline, 1.8% at three months, 1.0% at six months) becomes the institutional benchmark for energy-dependent ASEAN economies.
02
Japan subsidy regime - fiscal cost of inflation suppression. Takaichi's utility subsidies pushed electricity inflation to -1.7% and gas to -2.0% in February. The subsidies are budget expenditures that do not appear in the CPI but appear in the fiscal accounts. With the BoJ holding rates partly because headline inflation is low, the subsidies are effectively transferring monetary policy cost from interest rates to the fiscal balance - a trade-off that becomes unsustainable if oil stays above $100.
03
India-EU FTA implementation - 2027 timeline under stress. The trade agreement signed in January 2026 covers goods, services, and regulatory issues but excludes agriculture, investment protection, and geographical indications. Implementation stretches through 2027. For India, the FTA offers a partial offset to the 36% US tariff rate - but only if domestic regulatory execution matches the treaty's ambition.
04
China five-year plan first year - Shenzhen as tech anchor. Jin Lei's appointment as Shenzhen party boss positions the city at the centre of Beijing's industrial strategy: 30%+ global market share in "physical AI" (robotics, autonomous systems) by 2040, APEC summit hosting, and semiconductor self-reliance under US export controls. The new five-year plan's execution in its first year will determine whether China's innovation-driven growth model can offset the trade headwinds.
Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|IMPACT
|Mar 25
|Thailand ERC Ft tariff committee meeting
|Sets electricity pricing for May-Aug; first war-calibrated energy policy in SE Asia
|Mar 28
|Trump's 5-day postponement window expires
|Relief rally unwinds if no deal; pre-deadline hedging from Thursday
|Mar 31
|Japan fiscal year-end
|Repatriation flows support yen; book-closing volatility in Nikkei and JGBs
|Apr 1
|Japan new fiscal year begins; PUE 1.4 DC standard takes effect
|BoJ FY2026 core CPI forecast 1.9%; subsidy fiscal costs accumulate
|Apr 20
|Shin Hyun-song takes office as BoK governor
|First policy statement defines Korean monetary trajectory through Q3
|Mid-Apr
|Japan March CPI (first post-oil-shock reading)
|Expected sharp reversal from 1.3%; BoJ hike debate intensifies
Bottom Line
Tuesday's rally across Asia was relief, not resolution. Every major index recovered a fraction of Monday's losses on the same catalyst - Trump's postponement - that was already priced 24 hours earlier. The market is trading a countdown, not a trend.
Japan's CPI data is the day's most important number, and it means the opposite of what the headline suggests. At 1.3%, it looks like deflation is back. It isn't. Takaichi's utility subsidies and food tax suspension are suppressing the number artificially while the underlying core-core gauge sits at 2.5%. The BoJ gets temporary cover to hold rates - but the cover is paid for by fiscal expenditure, and the oil shock will blow through it in March. This is inflation management by cheque book, not by policy.
India's record FPI exodus - ₹1.04 trillion (~$11.3 billion) in a single month - is the starkest expression of how the war is reshuffling global capital allocation. Foreign investors are not selling India because of weak fundamentals; they're selling because India's 80%+ oil import dependency, 36% US tariff rate, and 18-month underperformance versus EM peers make it the most concentrated risk in their portfolios. The DII offset at ₹1.13 trillion (~$12.3 billion) is remarkable, but domestic investors are buying with money that cannot leave the country - a structural asymmetry that has limits.
China's Development Forum messaging connects to a broader story. Li Qiang's "balanced trade" pledge and Pan Gongsheng's no-depreciation statement are Beijing's attempt to stabilise the narrative around a record surplus and falling FDI. The real test is whether Shenzhen's new party boss can execute the five-year plan's tech ambitions under US export controls while the diplomatic machinery promises openness. China's strategy requires trading partners to believe in both tracks simultaneously.
Thailand's opposition energy motion is the political canary for Southeast Asia. When parliamentarians formalise the war's domestic impact into a legislative instrument, it means the economic pain has crossed from technocratic management to electoral threat. Every ASEAN government - particularly those dependent on imported LNG - will face similar pressure. The ERC's tariff decision tomorrow is the first institutional pricing of that pressure.
For Latin American investors, Tuesday's Asian data offers three signals. First, relief rallies within structural sell-offs are trading events, not allocation signals - wait for Saturday. Second, subsidies can suppress inflation headlines but not underlying price pressures - Japan's trick has a fiscal expiry date. Third, when ₹1 trillion leaves a major EM market in a month, every oil-dependent emerging market is being repriced by the same logic.
Saturday's deadline remains the dominant variable. This Asia intelligence brief will track whether the five-day window produces diplomacy or escalation - and whether Tuesday's rally was the beginning of a recovery or the last breath before the next leg down.
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