Europe Intelligence Brief - March 24, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today



1

Eurozone PMI Flashes Stagflation Warning - Composite Crashes to 50.5, Services Stall at 50.1, Input Prices Fastest Since Feb 2023

The first hard evidence of the war's transmission into the European real economy arrived Tuesday. This Europe intelligence brief tracks a flash PMI reading that missed expectations across the board and triggered immediate warnings of stagflation from every major forecaster.

The S&P Global flash eurozone composite PMI fell to 50.5 in March from 51.9 in February - a 10-month low and well below the Reuters consensus of 51.0. The services PMI collapsed to 50.1, near stagnation and a 10-month low, from 51.9. New orders contracted for the first time in eight months. Input price inflation accelerated to the fastest pace since February 2023 as energy costs surged through supply chains.

S&P Global's Chris Williamson called it "stagflation alarm bells" - firms' costs are rising at the fastest rate in over three years while growth stalls. J.P. Morgan's Raphael Brun-Aguerre warned of a "large near-term inflation impact from higher energy that could feed into core prices." ING's Bert Colijn said "consumers are less confident, with prices at the pump having jumped."

The only bright spot was manufacturing, where the headline PMI jumped to 51.4 - a 45-month high - but analysts warned this is "forced production," a race by firms to clear backlogs before supply chain disruptions worsen. European Commission data published Monday already showed a large hit to consumer confidence in March, confirming that the war's economic damage extends well beyond energy prices into household sentiment and spending intentions.



2

Germany's €108bn Defence Budget Starts Flowing - €182bn Earmarked for Domestic Firms, Only 8% to US Suppliers

Germany raised its military budget from €86 billion (~$100 billion) in 2025 to €108.2 billion (~$125 billion) in 2026, the largest single-year increase in the Bundeswehr's post-war history. The spending is enabled by Chancellor Merz's debt-brake constitutional reform, which exempted defence from Germany's balanced-budget rule and unlocked up to €400 billion (~$464 billion) in additional borrowing over five years.

Of a €377 billion (~$437 billion) procurement plan covering 154 major purchases, €182 billion (~$211 billion) is earmarked for German companies - Rheinmetall, KNDS, Hensoldt, Diehl, Renk, and TKMS. Only 8% goes to US suppliers, a dramatic shift from years when Berlin was Washington's biggest European defence buyer. By 2030, German procurement rules require 55% European or Ukrainian sourcing.

Rheinmetall is the primary beneficiary: the company forecasts 2026 sales of €14-14.5 billion (~$16.2-16.8 billion), up 40-45% from 2025's €9.9 billion (~$11.5 billion). Its record €63.8 billion (~$74 billion) backlog - 36% higher than 2024 - provides multi-year revenue visibility. The company is splitting its Electronic Solutions division into Air Defence and Digital Systems, acquiring a shipyard for naval expansion, and divesting its civilian automotive operations to become a pure-play defence firm.

The broader EU ReArm Europe plan targets €800 billion (~$928 billion) in defence spending with a €150 billion (~$174 billion) SAFE loan instrument for joint procurement. This is the largest peacetime rearmament programme in European history - and its explicit goal of freezing out US contractors marks a structural shift in the transatlantic defence-industrial relationship.



3

Von der Leyen Calls for Iran Negotiations - Says Energy Crisis Is "Critical" as WSJ Reports Saudi/UAE Edging Toward Conflict

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that it was time for negotiations with Iran, describing the global energy crisis as "critical." The statement, her strongest on the war to date, came hours before the PMI data confirmed the conflict's direct transmission into the European economy.

The call acquired added urgency after the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are "edging closer to joining the conflict against Tehran." Saudi Arabia intercepted three ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh over the weekend and downed six drones headed toward its eastern oil-producing region. If Gulf states formally enter the conflict, the energy disruption would escalate from a Hormuz chokepoint issue to a region-wide production threat.

Iran denied holding any talks with the US and continued strikes on American assets in the region. Trump's five-day postponement of strikes on Iranian power plants expires Saturday. The EU has no direct diplomatic channel to Tehran but controls the regulatory architecture for European energy markets and the €150 billion (~$174 billion) SAFE defence loan instrument.

Von der Leyen's intervention signals that Brussels is preparing contingency planning beyond reliance on a US-brokered ceasefire. As noted in our Asia intelligence brief, every region is now managing the same tension between war-driven inflation and growth rescue - but Europe's energy import dependency makes it uniquely vulnerable.



4

BoE's Pill: "Uncertainty Is No Excuse for Inaction on Inflation" - Reinforces Hawkish Pivot After Unanimous 9-0 Hold

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on March 23 that war-related uncertainty does not justify policy paralysis on inflation risks, reinforcing the most hawkish BoE posture in years. The statement follows last week's 9-0 unanimous hold at 3.75% - the first since September 2021 - and Catherine Mann's explicit pivot from considering a cut to favouring a "longer hold, or even a hike."

The BoE now forecasts UK CPI reaching 3.5% by Q3 2026, up from 2.1% just weeks ago. Two-year gilt yields remain at 4.43%, their highest since January 2025, with markets pricing two quarter-point hikes by year-end. Governor Bailey warned the Bank "stands ready to act."

UK businesses face cascading pressures: a survey found 78% of small business owners losing sleep over economic volatility. Hospitality closures have doubled over five years. Housebuilders are pulling back, with 70% deterred by current market conditions. Convenience stores face average business rate increases of £1,600 (~$2,070).

The UK Spring Statement fiscal update is due Wednesday, March 26. With government borrowing exceeding forecasts and debt interest costs rising, the Chancellor faces pressure to announce emergency energy measures or business support - but any fiscal expansion risks further fuelling the inflation that the BoE is trying to contain.



5

France Drags as Germany Pulls - Flash PMI Split Exposes Two-Speed Eurozone Economy

Tuesday's flash PMI data revealed a widening Franco-German divergence that complicates ECB policy. Germany's manufacturing PMI surged to 51.7, far above the 49.5 consensus and its strongest reading in nearly four years, driven by defence procurement orders and Merz's infrastructure stimulus. France's services PMI fell to 48.3, below the 49.0 expected, dragged by ongoing 2026 budget disputes and deteriorating consumer demand.

The divergence is the widest since 2022. Germany is generating fiscal stimulus through rearmament spending that flows directly into its industrial base. France, by contrast, faces persistent fiscal and political uncertainty - Coface projects approximately 69,000 business insolvencies for the year, exceeding the 2009 record. France's growth forecast stands at just 0.6%.

Employment conditions worsened across the eurozone for a third consecutive month. Staffing levels decreased in both Germany and France, while the rest of the eurozone posted its weakest employment growth since November 2023.

For the ECB, the split creates a policy dilemma: one economy needs stimulus, the other is generating it. As our previous Europe intelligence brief noted, the ECB's 70-basis-point inflation revision from 1.9% to 2.6% already killed the easing cycle. The two-speed economy means any policy response will be wrong for half the continent.











Market Snapshot









INSTRUMENT

LEVEL

MOVE

NOTE





STOXX 600

573

▼ -0.62%

PMI stagflation warning; Iran denied talks; Saudi/UAE conflict risk





DAX

22,424

▼ -1.01%

Mfg PMI 51.7 beat; but defence can't carry broad index alone





FTSE 100

9,874

▼ -0.20%

Pill inflation warning; Spring Statement Wed; gilt yields elevated





CAC 40

7,698

▼ -0.37%

France services PMI 48.3; insolvencies heading to record; budget disputes





EURO STOXX 50

5,527

▼ -0.85%

SAP -3.4%, Leonardo -3.1% among worst; industrials underperformed





EUR/USD

1.1724

▼ -0.1%

FT: Trump pushing 15-20% minimum tariff on all EU goods





UK 2Y Gilt

4.43%

▲ elevated

Highest since Jan 2025; two BoE hikes priced





Brent Crude

~$111

▲ rising

Rebounded as Iran denied talks; Saudi/UAE risk escalation





EZ Composite PMI

50.5 (flash Mar)

▼ from 51.9

10-month low; services 50.1; new orders contracting; input prices surging





Rheinmetall

€63.8bn backlog

▲ +36% YoY

2026 guidance €14-14.5bn (~$16.2-16.8bn); +40-45% growth













COUNTRY

10Y YIELD

CDS 5Y

OUTLOOK





Germany

2.88% ▲

13 bps

Defence issuance rising; mfg PMI 51.7 offsets broad weakness; €400bn borrowing window





UK

4.60% ▲

29 bps

Pill "no excuse"; Spring Statement Wed; 2Y gilt 4.43%; fiscal headroom shrinking





France

3.45% ▲

34 bps ▲

Services PMI 48.3 contraction; 69K insolvencies; budget disputes persist





Spain

3.50% ▲

44 bps

Tourism exposed to travel cost inflation from jet fuel





Italy

3.98% ▲

88 bps ▲

FTSE MIB -0.50%; most energy-exposed EZ manufacturer; TPI threshold watch













DATE

EVENT

IMPACT





Mar 25

German Ifo Business Climate (March)

Sentiment indicator post-PMI; defence vs broad economy divergence





Mar 26

UK Spring Statement / fiscal update

Borrowing, energy measures, gilt market reaction; fiscal-monetary clash risk





Mar 28

Trump's 5-day postponement expires

Iran power-plant threat reactivates; Saudi/UAE entry risk compounds





Early Apr

ECB March meeting minutes

Reveals internal debate on tightening bias vs data-dependence





End 2026

EU Drone Defence Initiative - initial capacity

First ReArm Europe deliverable; Diehl IRIS-T and Rheinmetall Skyranger contracts





2030

EU 55% European defence sourcing target

US share of European weapons imports to drop from 64% to <45%







Conflict & Stability TrackerCriticalSaudi/UAE Conflict Entry RiskWSJ reports Gulf states "edging closer" to joining the conflict. Saudi Arabia intercepted missiles targeting Riyadh; UAE infrastructure attacked. If Gulf producers enter the war formally, the disruption shifts from a Hormuz chokepoint to a region-wide production shutdown. Europe's Qatar LNG dependency (~15% of gas supply) would face direct military risk, not just shipping risk.CriticalEurozone Stagflation Transmission ConfirmedThe PMI data confirms what the ECB's scenario analysis warned: the war is simultaneously pushing costs up and activity down. Services at 50.1 means the sector that drove the 2025 recovery has stalled. Input prices at the fastest since Feb 2023 mean second-round inflation effects are already materialising. The ECB's baseline of 0.9% growth and 2.6% inflation is now the optimistic case.TenseFranco-German Policy DivergenceGermany's defence-driven manufacturing boom (PMI 51.7) and France's services contraction (48.3) create a policy impossibility for the ECB. Monetary policy cannot simultaneously support French consumption and contain German industrial overheating. The divergence will widen as defence procurement accelerates - €182bn (~$211bn) is flowing to German firms, not French ones.WatchingUS-EU Tariff Escalation - 15-20% MinimumThe Financial Times reported Tuesday that Trump is pushing for a 15-20% minimum tariff on all EU goods. Coming on top of the energy shock and the PMI slowdown, a new tariff front would compound the stagflation pressure on European exporters already facing Chinese dumping and rising input costs. The EU's retaliatory capacity is limited while it simultaneously needs US cooperation on Iran.Fast TakeStagflationServices at 50.1 means Europe's growth engine has stalled in less than four weeks of conflict. Input prices at a three-year high mean second-round inflation effects are no longer theoretical. The ECB's "well positioned" language from March 19 aged poorly in five days. The next policy response will have to acknowledge that the baseline scenario is already breached.DefenceWhen €182bn is earmarked for domestic firms and only 8% goes to US suppliers, the signal is clear: Europe is building an autonomous defence-industrial base. Rheinmetall's 40-45% revenue growth guidance and €63.8bn backlog make it the most consequential European industrial company of the decade. This spending will outlast any ceasefire.DiplomacyBrussels controls energy regulation and defence loans, not diplomacy with Tehran. The real escalation risk is the WSJ report on Saudi/UAE conflict entry - if Gulf producers join the war, Europe's LNG supply chain faces military risk, not just transit risk. The EU's contingency planning is running behind events.UKWhen the Chief Economist follows a 9-0 hold and Mann's "hold or hike" pivot by rejecting uncertainty as a reason to wait, the institution is building a communications pathway to a rate increase. Wednesday's Spring Statement will reveal whether the government accepts higher rates as the price of inflation control - or tries to spend its way out, forcing a confrontation with the BoE.FranceWhen Germany booms on defence procurement and France contracts on budget disputes and consumer weakness, the monetary union's structural flaw is exposed: one interest rate cannot serve two economies heading in opposite directions. The ECB will be wrong for half the continent no matter what it does. France's 69,000 projected insolvencies - exceeding 2009's record - are the human cost of that contradiction.Developments to Watch01This Europe intelligence brief's most immediate fiscal trigger. Watch for: emergency energy support measures, business rate relief, borrowing forecasts, and gilt market reaction. Any fiscal expansion risks conflicting with the BoE's hawkish stance. Reeves has no good options - stimulus fuels inflation, austerity crushes businesses already at breaking point.02Iran has denied talks are underway. If the deadline passes without progress, strikes on power plants reactivate. The WSJ Saudi/UAE report adds a second escalation vector. European markets will begin pre-deadline hedging from Thursday. Defence stocks may decouple further from the broad sell-off.03Watch for the next tranche of contract sign-offs converting allocated funds into firm orders. Morningstar noted "the process seems to be speeding up." Each approval round converts €billions from budget lines into revenue for Rheinmetall, KNDS, Hensoldt, and their supply chains.04Watch for formal executive action following the FT report. Coming on top of the SCOTUS IEEPA ruling that reshaped US tariff authority, any new EU tariffs would likely use Section 301 or Section 232 frameworks. The EU's retaliatory calculus is constrained by its simultaneous need for US cooperation on Iran.05Watch for whether the Governing Council moves from "data-dependent" to explicitly acknowledging stagflation risk. The PMI data, combined with the Commission's consumer confidence collapse, gives hawks ammunition to signal a rate increase. The minutes from the March meeting, due early April, will reveal how close the discussion already came.06The ReArm Europe roadmap targets initial anti-drone capability by December 2026. Watch for the first procurement contracts flowing to Diehl (IRIS-T SLM), Rheinmetall (Skyranger), and their European rivals. The drone defence programme is the fastest-moving element of the €800bn plan and the first to translate political commitments into industrial orders.Sovereign & Credit PulsePower Players01- Rheinmetall CEO. Guiding Europe's largest defence firm through a 40-45% revenue growth year while simultaneously acquiring a shipyard, splitting a division, and divesting civilian operations. His statement that Rheinmetall will "have a significant share in the increasing equipment spend" is backed by a €63.8bn (~$74bn) backlog that provides visibility through the end of the decade.02- European Commission President. Her call for Iran negotiations is the EU's first explicit diplomatic intervention in the conflict. She simultaneously controls the ReArm Europe implementation roadmap and the energy market regulatory framework - the two policy levers that define Europe's response to the war. Whether Brussels can convert institutional authority into diplomatic influence is the open question.03- BoE Chief Economist. His "no excuse for inaction" statement is the clearest forward guidance the BoE has given outside of a formal policy meeting. Pill is systematically building the intellectual case for a rate increase while leaving the MPC the option to execute it at the next meeting. Every subsequent data point will be interpreted through the lens of his statement.04- S&P Global Chief Business Economist. His "stagflation alarm bells" characterisation of the flash PMI set the narrative for the day. Williamson's commentary carries outsized influence because the PMI methodology he oversees is the ECB's primary real-time gauge of economic activity. When he says the ECB is "no longer in a good place," the Governing Council listens.05- Germany's Chancellor. The €108bn defence budget and €377bn procurement plan are his signature economic policy. By directing 48% of procurement to German companies, Merz has transformed defence spending into the country's largest industrial stimulus programme. The Franco-German PMI divergence is, in part, a measure of his fiscal strategy's success.Regulatory & Policy Watch01The €800bn (~$928bn) plan's procurement rules mandate that over half of all military purchases come from European or Ukrainian factories within four years. American defence contractors - who supplied 64% of European weapons imports between 2020 and 2024 - are being systematically excluded. The roadmap identifies 500+ "hotspot" bottlenecks in military mobility requiring €100bn (~$116bn) in infrastructure fixes.02Italian 10Y yields at 3.98% and CDS at 88bps are approaching levels that test whether the TPI's "unwarranted, disorderly dynamics" threshold applies. The PMI data strengthens the case that spread widening reflects fundamental deterioration, not panic - which complicates ECB intervention. Italy's energy-intensive manufacturing base makes it the eurozone's most exposed economy to the war.03Chancellor Reeves faces a triple bind on Wednesday: borrowing has exceeded forecasts, debt interest costs are rising from elevated gilt yields, and businesses need support that would add to fiscal pressure. Any emergency energy subsidies or rate relief measures risk contradicting the BoE's inflation-fighting mandate, potentially triggering a repeat of the 2022 gilt market stress.04Trump is reportedly pushing for a minimum tariff on EU imports, adding a trade shock to the energy shock already hitting European exporters. The SCOTUS IEEPA ruling constrains the legal framework for new tariffs, but Section 301 and 232 investigations are underway. The EU's Kallas has warned against "competitive games" between the US and Europe, but Brussels' diplomatic leverage is limited while it simultaneously needs US cooperation on Iran.CalendarBottom LineTuesday's PMI is the day the war hit Europe's real economy in measurable terms. The composite at 50.5 means the eurozone is one bad month from contraction, while input prices at a three-year high mean inflation is accelerating into the slowdown. That's the definition of stagflation, and every forecaster used the word today.Germany's defence-driven manufacturing boom is the structural counterpoint - and the source of Europe's deepening internal divide. When €108 billion in military spending and €182 billion in domestic procurement orders flow into one economy while its largest partner contracts on budget disputes and consumer weakness, the eurozone's monetary union faces its most fundamental challenge since the sovereign debt crisis. The ECB cannot serve both economies with one interest rate.The Franco-German PMI divergence is not a one-month anomaly. Germany's manufacturing at 51.7 reflects the early flow of defence procurement - orders that will sustain industrial activity regardless of the war's outcome. France's services at 48.3 reflects structural weaknesses - political instability, fiscal uncertainty, record insolvencies - that the war has exposed but did not create. The gap will widen as Merz's procurement pipeline accelerates through 2026.Von der Leyen's call for negotiations and the WSJ report on Saudi/UAE conflict entry represent two ends of the same escalation spectrum. If diplomacy works, the energy shock eases and the PMI recovers. If Gulf states join the war, Europe faces not just a Hormuz transit disruption but direct military risk to the LNG infrastructure that replaced Russian gas. The EU's contingency planning does not appear to cover the second scenario.The BoE's Pill delivered the day's most consequential policy statement. By explicitly rejecting uncertainty as a reason for inaction, he pre-committed the institution to a rate response if inflation materialises as forecast. Wednesday's Spring Statement will reveal whether the UK government accepts higher rates or tries to offset them fiscally - a decision that carries echoes of the September 2022 mini-budget crisis.The reported Trump push for 15-20% minimum tariffs on all EU goods adds a third front to Europe's economic stress. The continent is simultaneously managing an energy shock, a potential rate-hike cycle, and now a trade escalation from its most important security partner. The irony is complete: Trump demanded Europe spend more on defence, Europe is finally doing so at record levels - and Trump may respond with tariffs that undermine the economic base paying for that rearmament.For Latin American investors, Europe's two-speed economy creates differentiated opportunities. Germany's defence-industrial complex is the clearest structural growth story on the continent - immune to monetary tightening, backed by government contracts, and accelerating regardless of the war's outcome. Everything else in Europe is hostage to Saturday's deadline and the ECB's next move. This Europe intelligence brief will track the divergence as it deepens.