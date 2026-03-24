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USA & Canada Intelligence Brief - March 24, 2026
|INSTRUMENT
|LEVEL
|MOVE
|NOTE
|S&P 500
|6,547
|▼ -0.52%
|PMI miss + input price surge; hedge funds 5th week net selling
|Dow Jones
|45,967
|▼ -0.52%
|Consumer discretionary and tech led losses
|Nasdaq 100
|24,016
|▼ -0.71%
|AI capex firms under margin pressure from energy costs
|10Y Treasury
|4.38%
|▲ rising
|Core PCE 3.1%; fiscal sustainability concerns; $39T debt
|Fed Funds
|3.50-3.75%
|Unchanged
|7 of 19 see zero cuts; Miran lone dissenter for cut; Warsh stalled
|US Composite PMI
|51.4 (flash Mar)
|▼ from 51.9
|11-month low; input prices 63.2; services 51.1
|Q4 GDP (revised)
|0.7% SAAR
|▼ from 1.4% initial
|Weakest ex-shutdown since pandemic; core PCE 3.1%
|DXY (Dollar)
|~100.1
|▼ -0.2%
|Stagflation fears weigh; Pillar Two exemption supports multinationals
|TSX Composite
|31,613
|▼ -0.85%
|CUSMA exemption supports; but import-driven GDP fragile
|USD/CAD
|C$1.44
|▼ -0.1%
|BoC held 2.25%; Macklem "days of open trade are over"
Conflict & Stability Tracker
Critical
Stagflation Data Convergence
The PMI (51.4, 11-month low) and the Q4 GDP revision (0.7%) are converging on the same message: the economy was slowing before the energy shock hit, and the shock is accelerating the slowdown while pushing costs higher. Core PCE at 3.1% and input prices at 63.2 mean inflation is re-accelerating into the weakest growth quarter since the pandemic. This is the data pattern that precedes rate hikes, not cuts.
Critical
Fed Leadership Vacuum - 52 Days to May 15
Warsh's confirmation remains stalled over Epstein-DOJ ties. Powell hasn't decided whether to stay as governor. The FOMC is split 7 ways on rates. Miran dissented for a cut. Markets cannot price forward guidance from a chair who may not be there in 7 weeks. The PMI data makes the next meeting (April 29-30) - Powell's likely last - even more consequential.
Tense
Treasury's Expanding Mandate - AI + Student Loans + Tax
Bessent is simultaneously running the AI Innovation Series, managing $180bn in defaulted student loans, negotiating global tax exemptions, and projecting 3.5% GDP growth that few outside the administration believe. The breadth of Treasury's new operational role - from fintech regulation to debt collection - exceeds any recent precedent and invites legal challenges on the student loan transfer.
Watching
Canada's Import-Driven Growth Paradox
Q3 2025 GDP beat expectations at 2.6% - but 2.9 percentage points came from import declines in metals and machinery. When an economy "grows" by importing less of the inputs it needs to produce, the headline masks a contraction in productive capacity. The CUSMA exemption creates a trade advantage, but the underlying industrial base is weakening at the worst possible time.
Fast Take
Economy
The PMI and GDP revision tell the same story from different angles: the economy was decelerating before the energy shock. A composite at 51.4 and Q4 growth at 0.7% means the US entered 2026 with less momentum than anyone - including the Fed - assumed. The energy shock didn't cause the slowdown; it landed on one already in progress. That's the difference between a manageable oil spike and a stagflationary trap.
Policy
Bessent's 3.5% GDP projection is the administration's credibility bet - and the data is running against it. Q4 at 0.7%, February payrolls at -92,000, core PCE at 3.1%, PMI at an 11-month low. The shutdown rebound will mechanically lift Q1, but that's arithmetic, not growth. If Q2 doesn't deliver convincing acceleration, the gap between Bessent's forecast and reality becomes a midterm liability.
AI/Tech
Treasury's AI Innovation Series is the most consequential US financial regulation shift since Dodd-Frank - and it's going the other direction. Bessent explicitly reframed the regulatory posture: "failure to adopt" AI is the risk, not AI itself. The FS AI Risk Management Framework gives banks a compliance pathway to deploy AI in credit, fraud, and risk - with 100+ institutions already inside the tent. This is deregulation by invitation, not statute.
Tax
The Pillar Two exemption is the US telling the world its multinationals play by different rules - and making it stick. When 145 countries agree to exempt US firms from the global minimum tax while enforcing it on everyone else, the international tax architecture has been restructured around US exceptionalism. The R&D credit preservation is the real prize: it keeps AI and pharma investment incentives intact while competitors face higher effective rates.
Canada
Canada's GDP beat in Q3 was a mirage - you don't grow an economy by importing less of what you need to produce. When 2.9 of 2.6 percentage points of growth come from falling imports of metals and industrial machinery, the economy isn't expanding - it's contracting its input base while the trade balance mechanically improves. Macklem's "days of open trade are over" warning is as much about Canada's productive capacity as it is about tariffs.
Developments to Watch
01
April 29-30 - FOMC meeting, likely Powell's last as chair. This USA Canada intelligence brief's most consequential policy event. The PMI input price surge and Q4 GDP revision will frame the discussion. Watch for any shift in the statement language from "data-dependent" toward explicit acknowledgement of stagflation risk. If Warsh isn't confirmed by then, this becomes Powell's farewell meeting.
02
Mid-April - March CPI release, first with full energy shock. Watch for the headline jump from February's 2.4% to potentially 3.0%+. Core CPI is the critical variable: if energy costs feed into services inflation (restaurants, transport, shelter via utilities), the "transitory" framing collapses entirely and the market reprices to zero cuts or an outright hike.
03
Treasury AI Innovation Series - four roundtables through Q2. Watch for which financial institutions participate and what regulatory relief emerges. The framework's treatment of AI in credit underwriting and fraud detection will set the standard for the next generation of banking technology. Community banks and fintechs are the key test case - the framework was designed for "both community and multinational institutions."
04
Student loan transfer legal challenges - federal law compliance. Watch for litigation from borrower advocacy groups challenging Treasury's authority to manage student loans. The framing as a "partnership" rather than a transfer is the legal workaround. If courts block the move, the Education Department dismantlement timeline is disrupted. Seven million former SAVE plan borrowers remain in limbo.
05
May 15 - Powell's term as Fed chair expires. Watch for Senate scheduling of Warsh confirmation hearings. If GOP senators continue blocking over the Epstein-DOJ issue, the Fed faces its first leadership crisis since Volcker. Powell's decision on whether to stay as governor is the institutional stability variable.
06
July 24 - Section 122 tariff expiry for Canada and global trade. Watch for whether Congress schedules a vote to extend the 10% surcharge before the midterms. The CUSMA exemption window closes with the tariff itself. USTR's accelerated 301 and 232 investigations are the backup authority. For Canadian businesses, the next four months are the window to maximise the competitive advantage.
Sovereign & Credit Pulse
|COUNTRY
|10Y YIELD
|CDS 5Y
|OUTLOOK
|United States
|4.38% ▲
|33 bps
|Q4 GDP 0.7%; core PCE 3.1%; PMI 51.4; debt $39T; interest >$1T/yr
|Canada
|3.48% ▲
|39 bps
|BoC held 2.25%; CUSMA exemption supports; import-driven GDP fragile
Power Players
01
Scott Bessent - Treasury Secretary. Running the most expansive Treasury agenda in modern history: AI financial regulation, student loan collection, OECD Pillar Two exemption, and 3.5% GDP projection. His reframing of AI non-adoption as a risk rather than adoption itself as a risk is the most significant shift in US financial regulatory philosophy since the post-2008 era. Whether the data supports his growth forecast is now a personal credibility test.
02
Chris Williamson - S&P Global Chief Business Economist. His "unwelcome combination of slower growth and rising inflation" characterisation of the March PMI is the phrase that will frame the next Fed meeting. Williamson's commentary carries outsized influence because the PMI methodology he oversees is a primary real-time gauge of economic health for both the Fed and Treasury.
03
Jerome Powell - Fed Chair (52 days remaining). Rejected "stagflation" at the March press conference, but the PMI data is making his semantic distinction harder to maintain. His decision on whether to stay as governor after May 15 remains the most important institutional variable in US monetary policy. Every forward guidance signal is discounted by the succession timeline.
04
Tiff Macklem - Bank of Canada Governor. His "days of open trade are over" warning is proving prescient as every element of North American trade architecture faces a deadline. Macklem held at 2.25% while managing an economy whose growth is driven by import declines rather than productive expansion - a constraint that limits the BoC's policy options regardless of what the Fed does.
05
Derek Theurer - Performing the duties of Deputy Secretary of the Treasury. Led the operational launch of the FS AI Risk Management Framework and AI Lexicon. His role in translating Bessent's pro-AI regulatory vision into practical tools for 100+ financial institutions makes him the most consequential mid-level official in US financial regulation right now.
Regulatory & Policy Watch
01
Treasury AI Innovation Series - financial services regulatory shift. The four-roundtable initiative convenes regulators, banks, and tech firms to establish AI deployment standards. The FS AI Risk Management Framework is the first tailored, operational AI governance toolkit for banking. Bessent's explicit stance that non-adoption is a risk - not adoption - inverts the Dodd-Frank era regulatory posture. The framework covers fraud detection, credit underwriting, cybersecurity, and operational risk, with compliance pathways for community banks through multinationals.
02
OECD Pillar Two exemption - two-tier global tax architecture. The 145-country agreement exempting US multinationals from the 15% global minimum tax creates a structural competitive advantage for American firms. The preservation of the R&D credit is the key mechanism: it keeps AI and pharmaceutical investment incentives intact. European and Asian multinationals subject to Pillar Two face higher effective rates on identical activities - a dynamic that will influence FDI allocation toward US-headquartered structures.
03
Education Department dismantlement - student loan transfer legal framework. The Treasury-Education "partnership" on $180 billion in defaulted loans is the operational mechanism for dismantling the education agency. Federal law requires Education Department oversight of student loans - the "partnership" framing is the legal workaround. NCLC warned of "devastating effects on families." Seven million former SAVE plan borrowers face uncertainty as ICR and PAYE plans phase out by mid-2028 and new repayment plans launch July 1, 2026.
04
Section 122 tariff countdown - July 24 expiry and USTR backup investigations. The 10% global surcharge expires in four months without congressional action. USTR is running accelerated Section 301 (unfair trade practices) and Section 232 (national security) investigations as alternative legal foundations. For Canada, the CUSMA exemption window closes with the tariff itself. The FT report of Trump pushing 15-20% minimum tariffs on EU goods signals the administration is already building the next tariff framework.
Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|IMPACT
|Mid-Apr
|March CPI release
|First reading with full energy shock; likely 3.0%+ headline; core is key
|Apr 29-30
|FOMC meeting - likely Powell's last as chair
|PMI + GDP revision frame debate; stagflation language watch
|May 15
|Powell's term as Fed chair expires
|Warsh confirmation or leadership vacuum; institutional continuity at stake
|Q2 2026
|Treasury AI Innovation Series roundtables
|FS AI RMF implementation; community bank adoption signals regulatory shift pace
|Jul 1
|New student loan repayment plans take effect
|Replace SAVE/ICR/PAYE for new borrowers; Treasury collection role expands
|Jul 24
|Section 122 tariff surcharge expires
|10% global tariff ends without congressional vote; CUSMA exemption closes
Bottom Line
Tuesday's US data paints a picture that the administration does not want drawn: an economy that was losing momentum before the energy shock, now facing accelerating costs with limited policy tools to respond. The PMI at an 11-month low and Q4 GDP revised to 0.7% are not recessionary numbers, but they are the numbers that precede recessions when an external shock arrives.
The input price surge to 63.2 is the critical variable. When businesses report their fastest cost increases in three years and pass them through to consumers, the Fed's dual mandate becomes a direct contradiction. Cutting rates to support growth would validate the inflation; holding rates to fight inflation deepens the slowdown. Seven of 19 FOMC members already see zero cuts - the PMI data will push that number higher at the April meeting.
Bessent's twin-track agenda at Treasury is the most ambitious institutional expansion in decades. The AI Innovation Series reframes financial regulation from constraint to enablement - a philosophical shift that will outlast any administration. The student loan transfer operationalises the Education Department dismantlement. The Pillar Two exemption restructures global tax competition in America's favour. Each initiative is significant independently; together, they represent a Treasury Department that has become the government's primary economic policy engine, displacing functions traditionally held by Commerce, Education, and the IRS.
The Pillar Two exemption deserves particular attention from Latin American investors. When US multinationals face only domestic tax rules while competitors face a 15% global minimum, the competitive dynamics shift in every market where both operate - including Latin America. The preservation of the R&D credit means continued investment incentives in AI and pharmaceuticals, the two sectors where US firms most aggressively compete with European and Asian rivals for Latin American market share.
Canada's position is the brief's strategic paradox. The CUSMA exemption is a genuine competitive advantage - but one with a four-month expiry date, built on an economy whose growth was driven by import declines rather than productive expansion. Macklem's warning that "the days of open trade are over" applies not just to Canada's trading relationships but to the industrial capacity that depends on those relationships. When metal and machinery imports fall, the factories that use them eventually follow.
The connection between all five stories is the gap between institutional ambition and economic reality. Bessent projects 3.5% growth while the PMI shows 51.4. Treasury launches an AI revolution while managing $180 billion in defaulted student loans. The Pillar Two exemption gives US firms global tax advantages while the domestic economy decelerates. Canada's trade exemption creates an export window while the import base contracts. In each case, the policy superstructure is running ahead of the economic foundation.
For Latin American investors, the domestic US picture is the variable that matters most for dollar strength, Treasury yields, and the terms of trade. A Fed that cannot cut because of inflation and cannot hike because of growth is a Fed that loses the market's attention - and when the market stops listening to the Fed, it starts pricing risk on its own terms. This USA Canada intelligence brief will track whether the April meeting produces clarity or deepens the confusion.
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