USA & Canada Intelligence Brief - March 24, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today



1

US Flash PMI Hits 11-Month Low at 51.4 - Services Weaken, Input Prices Surge to 63.2 as Stagflation Signal Strengthens

The first March reading of US economic health arrived Tuesday and confirmed what businesses have been warning: growth is slowing while costs are accelerating. This USA Canada intelligence brief tracks a flash PMI that missed expectations and prompted the same stagflation language now echoing across every major economy.

S&P Global's flash US composite PMI fell to 51.4 in March from 51.9 in February - the lowest since April 2025 and a second consecutive monthly decline. The services PMI slipped to 51.1, below the 51.5 consensus. Companies reported a hit to demand from "additional uncertainty and cost-of-living impact."

The standout alarm was input prices, which jumped to 63.2 from 60.0 - with both services and manufacturing firms reporting increases "widely linked to the war-related spike in energy costs and tightening supply conditions." Those higher costs were passed on to consumers. Manufacturing was the lone bright spot at 52.4, above the 51.3 expected, reflecting "some softening of the tariff impact on order books" post-SCOTUS IEEPA ruling.

S&P Global's Chris Williamson called it "an unwelcome combination of slower growth and rising inflation." The PMI data arrives three weeks after the Fed held rates at 3.5-3.75% with 7 of 19 officials seeing zero cuts in 2026. The input price acceleration will reinforce the hawks' case that any easing is premature.



2

Q4 GDP Revised Down to 0.7% - Core PCE Inflation Hits 3.1%, Economy Entered 2026 Far Weaker Than Assumed

The Bureau of Economic Analysis's second estimate for Q4 2025 GDP, released March 13, slashed growth from an already disappointing 1.4% to just 0.7% annualized - the weakest quarter since the pandemic outside of the government shutdown distortion. The full-year 2025 GDP came in at 2.2%.

More concerning than the headline was the demand proxy: private sales to private domestic purchasers increased just 1.9%, revised down half a percentage point and a full point below Q3. January core PCE inflation - the Fed's preferred measure - rose to 3.1% year-on-year, 0.1 percentage point higher than December and the highest since 2023. Durable goods orders were flat against a 1.3% consensus gain.

TradeStation's David Russell called the revision "a gut check going into this energy crunch, increasing the risk of stagflation." Carson Group's Sonu Varghese warned that the inflation picture "wasn't looking good even before the Middle East crisis" and predicted the Fed "may even start talking about rate hikes later this year."

Treasury Secretary Bessent continues to project at least 3.5% GDP growth for 2026, arguing that Q4 weakness was distorted by the government shutdown. But with the Q4 revision, February payrolls at -92,000, and core PCE at 3.1%, the gap between Bessent's projection and the underlying data is widening. EY expects just 2.4% for 2026 and has pushed its first rate cut forecast from June to July.



3

Treasury Launches AI Innovation Series + Takes Over Defaulted Student Loans - Bessent's Twin-Track Modernisation Agenda

The Treasury Department made two major moves this week that define Bessent's domestic agenda. On March 23, Treasury and the FSOC launched the AI Innovation Series - four public-private roundtables convening financial institutions, technology firms, and regulators to identify how AI can be deployed safely across banking.

Bessent framed the initiative in national security terms: "Economic security - the condition of having secure and resilient domestic production capacity - is core to financial stability, and leadership in AI adoption is a crucial component." The Treasury is "moving from a posture focused on constraint toward one that recognizes failure to adopt productivity-enhancing technology as its own risk." The accompanying FS AI Risk Management Framework, developed with over 100 financial institutions, is the first operational AI toolkit tailored to banking.

Separately, on March 19, Treasury took over management of approximately $180 billion in defaulted federal student loans from the Education Department - framed as a "historic partnership" but widely seen as the first step in dismantling the education agency. The National Consumer Law Center warned that errors in loan collection would have "devastating effects on families."

The dual moves reveal Bessent's strategy: use Treasury as the government's operational engine for both tech modernisation and the politically charged task of student loan collection, while positioning AI adoption as a competitive necessity rather than a regulatory burden. Legal challenges to the student loan transfer are expected, with opponents arguing that federal law requires Education Department oversight.



4

Bessent Exempts US Multinationals from OECD Pillar Two Global Minimum Tax - 145-Country Deal Preserves R&D Credits

Treasury secured an agreement with more than 145 countries in the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework exempting US-headquartered companies from the Pillar Two global minimum tax. The deal means American multinationals face only US global minimum taxes, not the 15% floor that 140+ other countries adopted.

Bessent called it "a historic victory in preserving US sovereignty and protecting American workers and businesses from extraterritorial overreach." The agreement preserves the value of the US R&D tax credit and other congressionally approved investment incentives - a key demand from the tech and pharmaceutical sectors.

The deal effectively creates a two-tier global tax system: US multinationals compete under domestic tax rules while their European and Asian rivals face the Pillar Two floor. European Commission officials have privately objected, arguing the exemption gives US firms an unfair advantage. But with the US controlling the largest share of global FDI, the Inclusive Framework had limited leverage to refuse.

For Latin American investors, the Pillar Two exemption matters because it affects the competitive dynamics of every US multinational operating in the region. Companies like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft - already dominant in Latin American digital markets - retain their tax-optimised structures while European competitors face higher effective rates. As noted in our Global Economy Briefing, the international tax architecture is being reshaped by bilateral deals that bypass multilateral consensus.



5

Canada: CUSMA Exemption Window Shrinks - Section 122 Expires July 24, Economy Driven by Import Declines Not Growth

Canadian exporters continue to benefit from the CUSMA exemption to the 10% global Section 122 surcharge, but the window is narrowing. The surcharge expires July 24 without congressional action, and the 2026 CUSMA review is approaching with the US administration likely to use remaining Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs as leverage for new concessions.

Beneath the trade advantage, Canada's economic fundamentals are more fragile than headlines suggest. Q3 2025 GDP grew 2.6% annualized - well above the BoC's 0.5% expectation - but the growth was driven by the sharpest decline in imports since 2022, which alone contributed 2.9 percentage points. Global Affairs Canada warned this "is not an ideal driver" and "may challenge growth over the longer term."

The Bank of Canada held rates at 2.25% on March 20, with Governor Macklem warning that "the days of open trade are over." Oxford Economics projects Q4 2026 GDP expanding by just 1.0%. The import decline was concentrated in metals, industrial machinery, and equipment - critical inputs for Canadian manufacturing competitiveness.

Canadian businesses face a strategic paradox: the CUSMA exemption creates a near-term export advantage, but the underlying import weakness signals reduced productive capacity. As covered in our previous USA & Canada intelligence brief, every element of North American trade architecture is on a countdown - the Section 122 expiry, the CUSMA review, and the USTR's accelerated investigations all converge in the second half of 2026.











Market Snapshot









INSTRUMENT

LEVEL

MOVE

NOTE





S&P 500

6,547

▼ -0.52%

PMI miss + input price surge; hedge funds 5th week net selling





Dow Jones

45,967

▼ -0.52%

Consumer discretionary and tech led losses





Nasdaq 100

24,016

▼ -0.71%

AI capex firms under margin pressure from energy costs





10Y Treasury

4.38%

▲ rising

Core PCE 3.1%; fiscal sustainability concerns; $39T debt





Fed Funds

3.50-3.75%

Unchanged

7 of 19 see zero cuts; Miran lone dissenter for cut; Warsh stalled





US Composite PMI

51.4 (flash Mar)

▼ from 51.9

11-month low; input prices 63.2; services 51.1





Q4 GDP (revised)

0.7% SAAR

▼ from 1.4% initial

Weakest ex-shutdown since pandemic; core PCE 3.1%





DXY (Dollar)

~100.1

▼ -0.2%

Stagflation fears weigh; Pillar Two exemption supports multinationals





TSX Composite

31,613

▼ -0.85%

CUSMA exemption supports; but import-driven GDP fragile





USD/CAD

C$1.44

▼ -0.1%

BoC held 2.25%; Macklem "days of open trade are over"













COUNTRY

10Y YIELD

CDS 5Y

OUTLOOK





United States

4.38% ▲

33 bps

Q4 GDP 0.7%; core PCE 3.1%; PMI 51.4; debt $39T; interest >$1T/yr





Canada

3.48% ▲

39 bps

BoC held 2.25%; CUSMA exemption supports; import-driven GDP fragile













DATE

EVENT

IMPACT





Mid-Apr

March CPI release

First reading with full energy shock; likely 3.0%+ headline; core is key





Apr 29-30

FOMC meeting - likely Powell's last as chair

PMI + GDP revision frame debate; stagflation language watch





May 15

Powell's term as Fed chair expires

Warsh confirmation or leadership vacuum; institutional continuity at stake





Q2 2026

Treasury AI Innovation Series roundtables

FS AI RMF implementation; community bank adoption signals regulatory shift pace





Jul 1

New student loan repayment plans take effect

Replace SAVE/ICR/PAYE for new borrowers; Treasury collection role expands





Jul 24

Section 122 tariff surcharge expires

10% global tariff ends without congressional vote; CUSMA exemption closes







Conflict & Stability TrackerCriticalStagflation Data ConvergenceThe PMI (51.4, 11-month low) and the Q4 GDP revision (0.7%) are converging on the same message: the economy was slowing before the energy shock hit, and the shock is accelerating the slowdown while pushing costs higher. Core PCE at 3.1% and input prices at 63.2 mean inflation is re-accelerating into the weakest growth quarter since the pandemic. This is the data pattern that precedes rate hikes, not cuts.CriticalFed Leadership Vacuum - 52 Days to May 15Warsh's confirmation remains stalled over Epstein-DOJ ties. Powell hasn't decided whether to stay as governor. The FOMC is split 7 ways on rates. Miran dissented for a cut. Markets cannot price forward guidance from a chair who may not be there in 7 weeks. The PMI data makes the next meeting (April 29-30) - Powell's likely last - even more consequential.TenseTreasury's Expanding Mandate - AI + Student Loans + TaxBessent is simultaneously running the AI Innovation Series, managing $180bn in defaulted student loans, negotiating global tax exemptions, and projecting 3.5% GDP growth that few outside the administration believe. The breadth of Treasury's new operational role - from fintech regulation to debt collection - exceeds any recent precedent and invites legal challenges on the student loan transfer.WatchingCanada's Import-Driven Growth ParadoxQ3 2025 GDP beat expectations at 2.6% - but 2.9 percentage points came from import declines in metals and machinery. When an economy "grows" by importing less of the inputs it needs to produce, the headline masks a contraction in productive capacity. The CUSMA exemption creates a trade advantage, but the underlying industrial base is weakening at the worst possible time.Fast TakeEconomyA composite at 51.4 and Q4 growth at 0.7% means the US entered 2026 with less momentum than anyone - including the Fed - assumed. The energy shock didn't cause the slowdown; it landed on one already in progress. That's the difference between a manageable oil spike and a stagflationary trap.PolicyQ4 at 0.7%, February payrolls at -92,000, core PCE at 3.1%, PMI at an 11-month low. The shutdown rebound will mechanically lift Q1, but that's arithmetic, not growth. If Q2 doesn't deliver convincing acceleration, the gap between Bessent's forecast and reality becomes a midterm liability.AI/TechBessent explicitly reframed the regulatory posture: "failure to adopt" AI is the risk, not AI itself. The FS AI Risk Management Framework gives banks a compliance pathway to deploy AI in credit, fraud, and risk - with 100+ institutions already inside the tent. This is deregulation by invitation, not statute.TaxWhen 145 countries agree to exempt US firms from the global minimum tax while enforcing it on everyone else, the international tax architecture has been restructured around US exceptionalism. The R&D credit preservation is the real prize: it keeps AI and pharma investment incentives intact while competitors face higher effective rates.CanadaWhen 2.9 of 2.6 percentage points of growth come from falling imports of metals and industrial machinery, the economy isn't expanding - it's contracting its input base while the trade balance mechanically improves. Macklem's "days of open trade are over" warning is as much about Canada's productive capacity as it is about tariffs.Developments to Watch01This USA Canada intelligence brief's most consequential policy event. The PMI input price surge and Q4 GDP revision will frame the discussion. Watch for any shift in the statement language from "data-dependent" toward explicit acknowledgement of stagflation risk. If Warsh isn't confirmed by then, this becomes Powell's farewell meeting.02Watch for the headline jump from February's 2.4% to potentially 3.0%+. Core CPI is the critical variable: if energy costs feed into services inflation (restaurants, transport, shelter via utilities), the "transitory" framing collapses entirely and the market reprices to zero cuts or an outright hike.03Watch for which financial institutions participate and what regulatory relief emerges. The framework's treatment of AI in credit underwriting and fraud detection will set the standard for the next generation of banking technology. Community banks and fintechs are the key test case - the framework was designed for "both community and multinational institutions."04Watch for litigation from borrower advocacy groups challenging Treasury's authority to manage student loans. The framing as a "partnership" rather than a transfer is the legal workaround. If courts block the move, the Education Department dismantlement timeline is disrupted. Seven million former SAVE plan borrowers remain in limbo.05Watch for Senate scheduling of Warsh confirmation hearings. If GOP senators continue blocking over the Epstein-DOJ issue, the Fed faces its first leadership crisis since Volcker. Powell's decision on whether to stay as governor is the institutional stability variable.06Watch for whether Congress schedules a vote to extend the 10% surcharge before the midterms. The CUSMA exemption window closes with the tariff itself. USTR's accelerated 301 and 232 investigations are the backup authority. For Canadian businesses, the next four months are the window to maximise the competitive advantage.Sovereign & Credit PulsePower Players01- Treasury Secretary. Running the most expansive Treasury agenda in modern history: AI financial regulation, student loan collection, OECD Pillar Two exemption, and 3.5% GDP projection. His reframing of AI non-adoption as a risk rather than adoption itself as a risk is the most significant shift in US financial regulatory philosophy since the post-2008 era. Whether the data supports his growth forecast is now a personal credibility test.02- S&P Global Chief Business Economist. His "unwelcome combination of slower growth and rising inflation" characterisation of the March PMI is the phrase that will frame the next Fed meeting. Williamson's commentary carries outsized influence because the PMI methodology he oversees is a primary real-time gauge of economic health for both the Fed and Treasury.03- Fed Chair (52 days remaining). Rejected "stagflation" at the March press conference, but the PMI data is making his semantic distinction harder to maintain. His decision on whether to stay as governor after May 15 remains the most important institutional variable in US monetary policy. Every forward guidance signal is discounted by the succession timeline.04- Bank of Canada Governor. His "days of open trade are over" warning is proving prescient as every element of North American trade architecture faces a deadline. Macklem held at 2.25% while managing an economy whose growth is driven by import declines rather than productive expansion - a constraint that limits the BoC's policy options regardless of what the Fed does.05- Performing the duties of Deputy Secretary of the Treasury. Led the operational launch of the FS AI Risk Management Framework and AI Lexicon. His role in translating Bessent's pro-AI regulatory vision into practical tools for 100+ financial institutions makes him the most consequential mid-level official in US financial regulation right now.Regulatory & Policy Watch01The four-roundtable initiative convenes regulators, banks, and tech firms to establish AI deployment standards. The FS AI Risk Management Framework is the first tailored, operational AI governance toolkit for banking. Bessent's explicit stance that non-adoption is a risk - not adoption - inverts the Dodd-Frank era regulatory posture. The framework covers fraud detection, credit underwriting, cybersecurity, and operational risk, with compliance pathways for community banks through multinationals.02The 145-country agreement exempting US multinationals from the 15% global minimum tax creates a structural competitive advantage for American firms. The preservation of the R&D credit is the key mechanism: it keeps AI and pharmaceutical investment incentives intact. European and Asian multinationals subject to Pillar Two face higher effective rates on identical activities - a dynamic that will influence FDI allocation toward US-headquartered structures.03The Treasury-Education "partnership" on $180 billion in defaulted loans is the operational mechanism for dismantling the education agency. Federal law requires Education Department oversight of student loans - the "partnership" framing is the legal workaround. NCLC warned of "devastating effects on families." Seven million former SAVE plan borrowers face uncertainty as ICR and PAYE plans phase out by mid-2028 and new repayment plans launch July 1, 2026.04The 10% global surcharge expires in four months without congressional action. USTR is running accelerated Section 301 (unfair trade practices) and Section 232 (national security) investigations as alternative legal foundations. For Canada, the CUSMA exemption window closes with the tariff itself. The FT report of Trump pushing 15-20% minimum tariffs on EU goods signals the administration is already building the next tariff framework.CalendarBottom LineTuesday's US data paints a picture that the administration does not want drawn: an economy that was losing momentum before the energy shock, now facing accelerating costs with limited policy tools to respond. The PMI at an 11-month low and Q4 GDP revised to 0.7% are not recessionary numbers, but they are the numbers that precede recessions when an external shock arrives.The input price surge to 63.2 is the critical variable. When businesses report their fastest cost increases in three years and pass them through to consumers, the Fed's dual mandate becomes a direct contradiction. Cutting rates to support growth would validate the inflation; holding rates to fight inflation deepens the slowdown. Seven of 19 FOMC members already see zero cuts - the PMI data will push that number higher at the April meeting.Bessent's twin-track agenda at Treasury is the most ambitious institutional expansion in decades. The AI Innovation Series reframes financial regulation from constraint to enablement - a philosophical shift that will outlast any administration. The student loan transfer operationalises the Education Department dismantlement. The Pillar Two exemption restructures global tax competition in America's favour. Each initiative is significant independently; together, they represent a Treasury Department that has become the government's primary economic policy engine, displacing functions traditionally held by Commerce, Education, and the IRS.The Pillar Two exemption deserves particular attention from Latin American investors. When US multinationals face only domestic tax rules while competitors face a 15% global minimum, the competitive dynamics shift in every market where both operate - including Latin America. The preservation of the R&D credit means continued investment incentives in AI and pharmaceuticals, the two sectors where US firms most aggressively compete with European and Asian rivals for Latin American market share.Canada's position is the brief's strategic paradox. The CUSMA exemption is a genuine competitive advantage - but one with a four-month expiry date, built on an economy whose growth was driven by import declines rather than productive expansion. Macklem's warning that "the days of open trade are over" applies not just to Canada's trading relationships but to the industrial capacity that depends on those relationships. When metal and machinery imports fall, the factories that use them eventually follow.The connection between all five stories is the gap between institutional ambition and economic reality. Bessent projects 3.5% growth while the PMI shows 51.4. Treasury launches an AI revolution while managing $180 billion in defaulted student loans. The Pillar Two exemption gives US firms global tax advantages while the domestic economy decelerates. Canada's trade exemption creates an export window while the import base contracts. In each case, the policy superstructure is running ahead of the economic foundation.For Latin American investors, the domestic US picture is the variable that matters most for dollar strength, Treasury yields, and the terms of trade. A Fed that cannot cut because of inflation and cannot hike because of growth is a Fed that loses the market's attention - and when the market stops listening to the Fed, it starts pricing risk on its own terms. This USA Canada intelligence brief will track whether the April meeting produces clarity or deepens the confusion.