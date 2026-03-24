Nelson Tanure, Brazil's Biggest Distressed Investor Becomes Distressed

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points - Brazilian tycoon Nelson Tanure invested at least R$1.6 billion ($280 million) in Banco Master since 2020 through offshore vehicles, and investigators are examining whether he became a hidden shareholder of the collapsed bank - With assets frozen and credit lines cut, Tanure has been forced to sell his stake in oil producer Prio, his most valuable holding, and his healthcare company Alliança Saúde has sought emergency creditor protection - Regulators found coordinated trading between Tanure, Banco Master, and waste management company Ambipar to inflate share prices, in what Bloomberg describes as an increasingly circular financing ecosystem

For years, Nelson Tanure built a reputation as Brazil's most prolific distressed-asset investor, cycling through more than 200 struggling companies across oil, telecoms, healthcare, and real estate. Now the Banco Master scandal is dismantling that empire in real time, The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports.

The Tanure Empire's Hidden Banco Master Ties

Bloomberg reported Monday that Tanure channeled at least R$1.6 billion ($280 million) into Banco Master since 2020 through vehicles including Estocolmo and an offshore fund called Aventti Strategic Partners. The investments took the form of bonds in Banvox, a holding whose sole asset was the bank itself - and some of those bonds could pay interest in Banvox shares, potentially making Tanure a hidden owner. The bond purchases were followed almost immediately by capital increases of similar amounts inside the bank, suggesting the money was being recycled.

A representative for the 74-year-old denied he was ever a partner, controller, or indirect beneficiary of the bank, saying he related to it only as a client. But the financial trail suggests a deeper entanglement than a normal banking relationship.

A Circular Financing Ecosystem

The intertwining went in both directions. Supermarket chain Dia, which Tanure acquired out of bankruptcy with Master-managed funds, invested 70% of its cash - roughly R$163 million ($29 million) - in bonds from Letsbank, another Master group entity. Water utility Emae, where Tanure was a shareholder, bought R$140 million ($25 million) in Master bonds.

Securities regulator CVM found what it called coordinated action between Tanure, the bank, and Ambipar's CEO to inflate the waste company's share price in 2024. The operation boosted the value of Master's stake in Ambipar while Tanure used those same shares as collateral for debt to fund yet another acquisition. All parties denied wrongdoing.

The Tanure Empire Collapses Under Credit Pressure

The unraveling has been swift. Courts froze Tanure 's assets, and creditors began seizing pledged shares in Alliança Saúde and electricity distributor Light. He sold nearly all of his stake in Prio, the oil producer widely considered his crown jewel, to pay debts.

His telecom company Ligga was also liquidated. The Tanure empire, built over four decades of distressed-asset investing, is now itself the distressed asset - with multiple companies simultaneously seeking creditor protection or being stripped for parts.

Alliança Saúde, a healthcare company Tanure built through R$891 million ($157 million) in acquisitions using Trustee-managed funds, obtained emergency judicial protection last week after failing to meet debt obligations. Ambipar filed for bankruptcy in October. Bradesco, one of Brazil's largest banks, has sued Ambipar's management alleging systemic fraud.

What the Tanure Case Means for Investors

The Trustee DTVM fund manager that administered many of Tanure's transactions is itself under federal investigation for money laundering linked to fuel distribution. Vorcaro, the imprisoned founder of Banco Master, signed a cooperation deal with authorities last week - raising the prospect that the full scope of the financial web connecting the two men will soon become public.

For investors in Brazilian equities, the Tanure collapse is a warning about the opacity of corporate ownership structures that rely on layered holding companies, offshore vehicles, and pledged-share financing. When the underlying lender fails, the entire pyramid comes down - and shareholders who thought they were investing in oil, healthcare, or utilities discover they were ultimately exposed to a fraudulent bank they had never heard of.