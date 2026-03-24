From Tragedy To Triumph: Chinnaswamy Stadium's Emotional Comeback IPL 2026 Cricket #Shorts

After the heartbreaking June 2025 stampede that claimed 11 innocent lives outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's title celebrations, Bengaluru's iconic cricket ground is making a powerful comeback for IPL 2026. RCB and KSCA are paying heartfelt tribute with a permanent memorial plaque and 11 empty seats that will stay reserved forever in memory of the victims.

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