Karnataka Horror: Former MLA's Son Found Burnt In Car In Dharwad, Murder Suspected

In a shocking and disturbing incident, the son of a former MLA from Belagavi district's Bailhongal constituency was found burnt to death inside a car in Dharwad district. The gruesome discovery, made in a deserted area near Ramapura village, has raised serious concerns and triggered widespread outrage. Police suspect a premeditated murder followed by an attempt to destroy evidence, sending shockwaves across the region.

The victim has been identified as Raju Bolashetty, 53, the son of former MLA Baburao Bolashetty. His charred body was found inside his WagonR car in a dense forest area near a railway track close to Ramapura village in Dharwad taluk.

Murder And Arson Suspected

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused may have murdered Raju Bolashetty before transporting his body to the isolated location. Police believe the body was placed inside the car, which was then set on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence. Both the vehicle and the body were severely burnt, making identification difficult.

Senior Officials Visit Crime Scene

Dharwad Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya visited the spot to assess the situation. A forensic team and a dog squad were deployed to gather crucial evidence from the scene.

Probe Underway

A case has been registered at the Dharwad Rural Police Station, and police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused. The mysterious death of a person linked to a prominent political family has raised several questions, and further investigation is underway.