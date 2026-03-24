Sambhali Trust Brings Stories Of Pakistani Asylum Seekers To Geneva

The Sambhali Trust hosted a compelling photo exhibition titled 'The Desert Daughters of India' at the iconic Broken Chair Monument in Geneva on the sidelines of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). Stories of resilience, displacement, and survival echoed as the event brought global attention to the struggles of women and children, particularly asylum seekers from Pakistan now living in Rajasthan's desert regions.

A Call for Grassroots Action and Global Peace

Founder of the Sambhali Trust, Govind Singh Rathore, addressing the gathering, emphasised the urgency of amplifying grassroots human rights concerns. He noted that the exhibition represents the lived experiences of women who have crossed borders under distress and are striving to rebuild their lives in Jaisalmer. Rathore highlighted that, despite global conflicts, it is essential to bring such personal narratives to international platforms like the United Nations. He also expressed gratitude to the UN and the Geneva Canton authorities for providing space to showcase these stories. Rathore highlighted Sambhali Trust's long-standing commitment since 2007 to empowering women, children, and gender minorities. Stressing a broader message, he called for a world rooted in peace and equality, asserting that human rights must be addressed from grassroots levels rather than through top-down institutional approaches.

Raising Awareness on a Global Stage

Volunteer Tasha Mauricette Stoppler, who has been associated with the organisation for two years, described the exhibition as a small but significant step towards awareness. She said the initiative aims to shed light on the harsh realities faced by marginalised women and children in western Rajasthan, many of whom endure violence and lack access to basic opportunities. According to her, platforms like this are crucial to ensure that their voices are heard globally.

An Appeal for Empathy and Support

Meanwhile, Virendra Chouhan, Strategic Representative of the Trust, reiterated the need for empathy towards asylum seekers. Speaking at the exhibition, he urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to adopt a more compassionate approach towards displaced communities. He highlighted Sambhali Trust's work in providing vocational training and educational support through dropout centres, helping women regain dignity and independence. (ANI)

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