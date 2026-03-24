403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nagarjuna's Dream Role: Did He Just Put Director Rajamouli In A Tough Spot?
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nagarjuna has aced commercial roles and even won hearts in devotional films. But do you know what his ultimate dream role is? The actor himself has spilled the beans.People know him as 'Manmadhudu' or the charmer, but Nagarjuna has always experimented. He delivered blockbusters like 'Sri Ramadasu' and 'Annamayya', proving his versatility. Now, with commercial films not working out, he is being very selective and focusing on unique, family-friendly movies.Nagarjuna is currently shooting for his 100th film, tentatively titled 'Nag 100', and is aiming for a Sankranti release. He has also started taking on negative roles, like in 'Coolie', and played a key character in 'Kubera'.Remember his powerful cameo as the Nandi Astra in 'Brahmastra'? It seems that wasn't a one-off. Nagarjuna recently revealed that his dream is to act in a mythological film, specifically an adaptation of the Mahabharata.In a past interview, Nagarjuna said, "I grew up watching the mythological films of NTR and my father. If someone makes a film like Mahabharata, I want to do it. A film like this needs three or four heroes. I'm ready for any role."SS Rajamouli, who touched the genre with 'Baahubali', has often said that making the Mahabharata is his dream. With Nagarjuna dropping this hint years ago, the ball is now in Rajamouli's court to cast him in a mythological role.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment