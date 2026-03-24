Athiya Shetty Shares Glimpses Of Daughter Evaarah's 1St Birthday

Athiya Shetty Celebrates Daughter's First Birthday

Actor Athiya Shetty celebrated her daughter Evaarah's birthday and shared glimpse from the celebration. On Tuesday, the 'Hero' actor posted a carousel of pictures and penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. Calling Evaarah her 'Jaana', she wrote, "Happy 1st birthday, my jaana. Thank you for choosing us, we love you beyond words and beyond worlds."

Inside the Celebration

Athiya shared the priceless moments from the celebration like she was seen holding Evaarah high up in the air, with a big smile on her face. Looks like, the birthday girl was enjoying her birthday as her hands were next to her appetizing birthday cake. Athiya also treated netizens with a theme of birthday celebration with the animal-themed cakes. Also, Evaarah can be seen holding her father, KL Rahul's finger with her little hands.

Wishes Pour In

Anushka Sharma and Ananya Panday reacted to the post and showered love on the birthday girl. Anushka wrote, "Sweet sweet baby" while Ananya commented, "Happy birthday sweet angel." Mama Ahan Shetty also shared a picture of his little 'Evaaru' where he was holding her in his lap. "1 year already??? Happy birthday my Evuuu", he captioned.

Athiya and KL Rahul's Journey

Athiya Shetty, who has been away from the film industry for some time, tied the knot with KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at her father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2024 on Instagram and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Evaarah, in March. On Instagram, the couple later shared an adorable picture of themselves with their newborn. "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/Ivaaraa ~ Gift of God," read the caption of their post.

Athiya's Acting Career

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with 'Hero'. Later, she appeared in films such as 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)