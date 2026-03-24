TN Elections: DMK Allots 10 Seats To DMDK, 8 To VCK In Mega Alliance

DMK Finalises Deal with DMDK

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Tuesday reached a seat-sharing agreement with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. DMDK is set to contest 10 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The announcement came after a meeting held between DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin and DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth.

Other SPA Allies' Seat Allocation

Earlier, the DMK and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) announced their seat-sharing arrangement. During the discussions on seat-sharing arrangements, it was decided that VCK, which is part of the Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest a total of eight Assembly constituencies. Of these, six constituencies will be reserved, and two will be general constituencies. The decision to contest six reserved constituencies comes as VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan is a Dalit leader.

CPI(M), a constituent of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest in five seats. "In a discussion held regarding seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming 2026 Legislative Assembly general election--between the President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Chief Minister MK Stalin, and the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], P Shanmugam--it was decided that the Communist Party of India (Marxist), a constituent of the Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest in 5 (five) Legislative Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu," a press note from the parties read.

The Congress will contest 28 seats as part of the DMK-led front.

NDA Seat-Sharing Agreement

Meanwhile, under the NDA seat-sharing agreement, the alliance led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will contest over 170 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been allotted 27 seats, followed by the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) with 18 seats, and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) with 11 seats.

Election Schedule and Main Contest

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)