US Sees India's Central Role In Favourable Indo-Pacific Balance Of Power

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI) The United States and India benefit from an Indo-Pacific where no power can dominate the region, US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby has said and noted that his country believes that India will play a central role in ensuring a favourable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Colby said the US efforts to cooperate with India are designed not only to collaborate on key issues but also to strengthen and enable India precisely "in order to promote and sustain a favourable regional balance of power that serves us both".

He said the United States views India with deep respect--as a republic of continental scale, as a nation with a proud strategic tradition, and as a country whose decisions will profoundly shape the future of the Indo-Pacific and the international landscape more broadly.

Framework for a Durable Partnership

"Our two countries, of course, differ in history, geography, and perspective in important ways. Yet we share something fundamental: a conviction that the future of Asia should be determined by sovereign nations able to chart their own course," he said.

"In that vein, today I would like to outline how the United States thinks about our relationship with India in the geopolitical and defense domains. My goal is to lay out a logical, coherent framework that can help guide the defense cooperation between our two proud and independent countries amid tectonic strategic changes. And my contention is that this approach is fundamentally aligned with that of India's - thus both reflecting and forming a firm and durable basis for our partnership," he added.

Colby said there is a significant shift in global power in generations. "We are living through one of the most significant shifts in global power in generations. The Indo-Pacific has become the central theatre of international politics, economics, and security. Indian but also American interests and long-term prosperity will be decisively shaped by developments in this region," he said.

"In addressing these trends, the United States recognizes a basic reality: no single country can sustain a stable balance of power in Asia. The region is too large, too varied, and too important. Stability will instead depend on the collective contributions of capable states that share an interest in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific," he added.

India: An Essential Partner

The official said that India's importance stems not only from its size and economic potential, but also from its geography and strategic position.

"Your country sits astride the Indian Ocean, which is the connective tissue of the Indo-Pacific. India possesses a long tradition of strategic autonomy and a growing capacity to shape events well beyond its borders. It is the largest republic in the world; its success thus carries profound symbolic and political weight. And it has formidable, self-reliant, and capable military forces, willing and able to shoulder significant security responsibilities," he said.

"For all these reasons, the United States sees India not merely as a key partner, but as an essential one in ensuring a long-term favourable balance of power in Asia," he added.

Alignment on National Interests and Pragmatism

Colby said that the approach that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has laid out resonates deeply "with our own on many levels, but most importantly at that of fundamental perspective".

"Both of us believe that countries must operate with confidence in defending and advancing their own interests - and that that is not only prudent but also right. Both of us believe that foreign policy grounded in concrete national interests creates a stronger and more self-sustaining foundation for cooperation and indeed for peace. Both of us believe that a durable and stable balance of power in Asia is a topmost priority," he said.

As a result, when the United States acts to secure the safety, prosperity, and freedom of the American people, and India acts with equal determination on behalf of the Indian people, our efforts will frequently and materially reinforce one another, the senior US official said.

"At the same time, we do not expect nor require unerring agreement. Rather, we are flexible, looking for areas of agreement where they count most. We recognize that foreign policy should be practical and about results; as Minister Jaishankar wisely advised, the circumstances of today 'require flexible arrangements that are customized to the challenge'".

Key Pillars of the Strategic Partnership

He said it is actually a key strength of the U.S.-India relationship that it rests not on dusty formalities and unchallengeable shibboleths but on a hard-headed, clear-eyed recognition of overlapping interests.

Colby highlighted several key pillars of the bilateral partnership. "First, the United States and India do not need to agree on everything to cooperate effectively. What matters is that our interests and objectives increasingly converge on the most fundamental issues. Differences and even disputes are fully compatible with deepening alignment and cooperation on strategic matters. The roots of our partnership are deeper than optics and more durable than superficial comity; they are, rather, thickly embedded in lasting strategic mutual self-interest," he said.

"Both of our countries benefit from an Indo-Pacific in which no power can dominate the region. Both benefit from open trade and national autonomy. These are the concrete, shared interests that form the foundation of our enduring strategic partnership," he added.

Strengthening Defence Cooperation

The US official said India and the US recognize the strategic centrality of military power for a stable balance in the region and that defense cooperation should enhance real capability rather than be merely totemic or driven by inertia.

He said coordination between militaries has grown, exercises have become more complex, information sharing has deepened, regional and global cooperation has become routine, and defence industrial and technology collaboration is taking on new momentum.

Colby said the framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership that Secretary Hegseth and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh signed in October provides a very strong basis for such progress.

Colby said that to accelerate that momentum, tomorrow, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and he will chair the Defence Policy Group "as we look ahead to a critical new decade of our Major Defence Partnership".

"Our focus must now be on advancing forward from these important agreements to serve a larger strategic purpose: strengthening the ability of both countries to contribute to a stable balance of power in this vital region. Because we are focused on results and reality, we are concentrated on capabilities that matter in the Indo-Pacific strategic environment. Our goals should be practical: to ensure that our forces can operate effectively together when our interests align, and in any case to see that India possesses the capabilities necessary to defend its sovereignty and contribute to a favorable regional balance of power," he said.

"Following from this, the United States is committed to working with India to hasten and augment cooperation in areas including but not limited to long-range precision fires, resilient logistics, maritime domain awareness, anti-submarine warfare, and advanced technologies," he added.

Fostering Defence Industrial Collaboration

Noting that America has the world's premier defence industrial base, he said India is entering the top ranks of global economies and has enormous promise as an industrial and technological powerhouse.

Colby said there is huge scope for co-production and co-development. "This is a very strong basis for productive and mutually advantageous collaboration. That is why our Defence Framework calls for our two countries to leverage defence industrial, science, and technology cooperation to enhance our forces' readiness and to jointly develop and produce defence capabilities. The potential for co-production and co-development is great," he said.

"Even as we seek to expand U.S. sales to India, we also recognize that India's ambition to expand its indigenous defence industry is entirely reasonable. A strong domestic industrial base enhances sovereignty and resilience. The United States supports that objective. And India is well on its way. India already boasts an impressive defence industrial base and India's leadership in cutting-edge technologies only further helps broaden our defence cooperation," he added.

Colby said the United States is committed to realizing this opportunity and delivering on the goals set forth last year by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their landmark joint statement.

"Such cooperation can strengthen India's capabilities while also building a more resilient network of defense production. This will require persistence and creativity on both sides. Regulatory barriers, bureaucratic inertia, and differences in procurement systems are real challenges. But they are not insurmountable and we should overcome them," he said.

A Partnership of 'Strategic Candour'

Referring to the strategic candour of the bilateral ties, he said strong partnerships benefit from honesty, respect, and strategic clarity.

"The truth is that the United States and India will not agree on every issue. Indeed, in precisely that spirit, we can say without embarrassment that India and America have not always been partners or even friendly. Our histories and strategic cultures are different, and our interests will of course at times diverge," he said

"But, as Minister Jaishankar has so eloquently laid out, disagreement need not pose any hindrance to our cooperation. As he noted, in some ways the lack of rigid tradition and expectations means we can be more pragmatic and flexible in designing a mutually essential partnership suited for the coming decades. If we approach our partnership in this spirit of mutual respect, strategic clarity, and flexible realism - or, to use another framing, in the spirit of the India Way - then the prospects for our relationship are propitious indeed," he added.

A Vision for a Stable Indo-Pacific

Colby said throughout history, moments of geopolitical transition have been dangerous and "today is such a time".

"States inevitably adjust to new realities, sometimes peacefully but often through conflict. The task before us today is to navigate a period of tectonic shifts in a way that preserves our interests and peace. The United States is prepared for such an era," he said.

The US official said that contrary to much idle commentary, the United States is not in decline - "rather, it is rising under President Trump's leadership".

"Unfortunately, we cannot confidently say the same for some of our traditional partners, even as we urge them to reinvigorate themselves and seek to help them do so. India is far different: it is a waxing power. As a result, the United States believes that India will play a central role in ensuring a favourable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific. In this context, a strong, confident India is not only good for the Indian people. It is good for Americans as well," he said.

Golby said in this context, America's objective is to build a partnership that will form critical pillars of maintaining a favourable and stable balance of power in this critical region.

"If we succeed, the Indo-Pacific of the coming decades will be defined by an equilibrium in which sovereign nations will prosper, trade, and cooperate. It is one in which the great national aspirations of the peoples of Asia to chart their own courses and to ascend to the highest levels of human prosperity can be fully realised," he said.

"And it is one in which there will be peace and stability - not founded in naivete or gauzy abstractions like the rules-based international order, but in strength, reason, and hard-nosed collaboration," he added.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)