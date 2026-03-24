Paresh Pahuja's 'Love Notes' Tour: A Personal Project For His Fans

The 'Dooron Dooron' fame singer Paresh Pahuja described his upcoming tour 'Love Notes' as a deeply "personal project" which aims to create an emotional connection with his listeners. Actor and musician Paresh Pahuja is all set to take his music on the road with his much-awaited "Love Notes" Tour that will begin from Delhi NCR and conclude in Mumbai on April 18. The first show will take place on March 27.

Pahuja, who came to the limelight with his role in 'Bandish Bandits' Season 2, expressed his gratitude for the love he received for the song 'Dooron Dooron,' saying that his upcoming tour is a way to give back the love and create unforgettable experiences for his fans.

'My Way of Giving That Love Back'

Speaking about the tour, Paresh shares, "'Love Notes' is very personal to me. It's about creating a space where people can feel something real. The love that I've received for my music, especially for 'Dooron Dooron', has been truly special and very humbling. Taking these songs to different cities and performing them live, seeing people sing along and connect with them in their own way, that's something I'm really looking forward to. This tour is my way of giving that love back and creating moments that stay with people long after the music fades," as quoted in a press note shared by the makers.

Love Notes Tour -- Leg 1

Here are the key dates and cities for Leg 1 of the tour. Love Notes Tour -- Leg 1 March 27--Delhi NCR April 3--Bengaluru April 12--Pune April 18--Mumbai

With 'Love Notes', Paresh Pahuja invites audiences to be part of something more than just a performance, an experience rooted in emotion, connection and the simple joy of music, brought alive on stage, as per the press note.

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