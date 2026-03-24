Puducherry Has Robust Governance, No Full Statehood Plan: MHA In Lok Sabha

No Plan to Accord Full Statehood to Puducherry: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha that Puducherry has a robust governance and administrative setup within the existing constitutional and legal framework to deliver public goods efficiently.

In a written reply to a question raised by DMK MP TR Baalu on whether the government has been contemplating to accord full statehood status to Puducherry, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai Nityanand Rai said as per Article 239A of the Constitution, Puducherry is a Union Territory with legislature. "As per Article 239A of the Constitution, Puducherry is a Union Territory with legislature. It has a robust governance and administrative setup within the existing constitutional and legal framework to deliver public goods efficiently," MoS Nityanand Rai said.

No Separate Ministry or Special Framework for UTs

Earlier, Rai also clarified that the Central government is not considering any proposal to create a separate ministry, parliamentary inspection committee, or special policy framework exclusively for Union Territories (UTs). The statement was made in the Lok Sabha in response to a query raised by Independent MP Patel Umeshbhai Babubhai.

In his written reply, Rai stated that the government does not find the need for a dedicated "Ministry or Department of Union Territory Affairs" for managing UTs, nor is there any plan to establish a "Parliamentary Inspection Committee on Union Territories" to monitor their administration. He also ruled out the possibility of introducing a special policy framework tailored for regions such as Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, despite their unique geographic and administrative requirements. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)