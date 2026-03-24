Iran Dismisses Trump's Dialogue Calls As 'Tactic To Manipulate Markets'

Iran Dismisses US Dialogue Calls as Market Manipulation

Asserting that there are currently no diplomatic channels open with Washington, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has dismissed US President Donald Trump's recent calls for dialogue as a "tactic to manipulate markets." In an interview with ANI, the envoy emphasised that Tehran remains unfazed by "ultimatums" and will continue its path of resistance until its sovereign conditions are met.

Responding to President Trump's recent extension of a "48-hour ultimatum" into a five-day pause, citing "constructive talks," Mohammad Fathali clarified that no such discussions--direct or indirect--are taking place. The Ambassador told ANI that the claims made by Donald Trump on social media appear to be aimed more at manipulating financial and oil markets and escaping the difficult situation in which the United States and Israel find themselves.

"According to Iranian officials, there are currently no negotiations underway with the United States, neither direct nor indirect. The claim made by Donald Trump on social media appears to be aimed more at manipulating financial and oil markets and escaping the difficult situation in which the United States and Israel find themselves. We neither fear Trump's 48-hour ultimatum nor consider his calls for talks to be genuine," Mohammad Fathali said.

He added that unless there is a "real change" in US behaviour, there is no basis for diplomacy, noting that the United States speaks of dialogue while simultaneously carrying out attacks against Iranian economic and civilian infrastructure.

Maritime Security and Status of Strait of Hormuz

Addressing concerns regarding the maritime security of Indian vessels, the Ambassador stated that while he did not have an exact count of ships currently in the region, several reported cases are being followed up. He confirmed that some vessels have already had safe passage and maintained that any delays in transit are due to the conditions created by adversaries to destabilise the region.

"Regarding Indian vessels, I do not have precise information about their number. However, the cases that have been reported are being followed up, and some of them have already had safe passage. Any delays in their transit are due to the conditions created by our adversaries to destabilize the Strait," he said.

Mohammad Fathali emphasised that the Strait of Hormuz is not closed. He clarified that only vessels belonging to the aggressor parties, namely the United States and the Zionist regime, as well as other participants in this aggression who do not qualify for innocent passage under international law, are prohibited from transit.

"Vessels belonging to other countries, provided they have not participated in or supported aggressive operations against Iran, can continue to benefit from safe navigation through the Strait," he said.

India's Potential Role in De-escalation

Mohammad Fathali spoke highly of New Delhi's potential to de-escalate the burgeoning regional crisis. Highlighting India's balanced foreign policy and its leadership in the Global South, he described India as a trusted player in a special position to help reduce misunderstandings.

He remarked that India maintains historical and strategic relations with all parties, which enables it to act effectively in strengthening diplomatic pathways.

Iran's Conditions for Ending Hostilities and Path Forward

On the duration and trajectory of the ongoing conflict, the Ambassador maintained that while Iran did not initiate the war, it is prepared to see it through to the end. He stated that the conclusion of hostilities is contingent upon the full realisation of Iran's legitimate conditions, including the complete cessation of aggressive actions, obtaining credible guarantees against the recurrence of attacks, holding the aggressors accountable, and ensuring respect for Iran's lawful rights and interests.

The Ambassador further stated that Iran will spare no effort in defending the country. He noted that they have learned from their martyred leader that the cost of resistance is less than the cost of surrender in the face of the enemy, and this principle will guide Iran's approach moving forward under the leadership of President Pezeshkian. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)