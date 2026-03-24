PGA Tour Star Akshay Bhatia On Indian Open: It's More Than A Game

The pursuit of excellence week in and week out on the PGA Tour whets his hunger as a professional athlete, but Akshay Bhatia's trip to India comes with a few exceptions. The three-time winner on Tour, fresh from the title surge at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, will undoubtedly be competing hard at this week's Indian Open; the softer hues of emotion are no less important, though, according to a press release.

More Than Just a Tournament

With an enhanced prize purse of US $2.55 million, the Indian Open tees off at the DLF Golf and Country Club from 26th March, where Bhatia will be the top draw along with Major champion Francesco Molinari, and a battery of stars from the world's Top-100. Playing the pro-am with Munjal on Wednesday will give shape to the thoughts drawn from watching last year's highlights, and some holes were earmarked during the long flight from Orlando to New Delhi. The association with the global motorcycle giant has transgressed the boundaries of commerce, and Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, is a lot more than a sponsor. "It is more than an association; it is a relationship. He (Dr. Munjal) has been great to our family," said Bhatia.

An Emotional Homecoming

For the 24-year-old, the India trip is a pilgrimage of sorts. The land of his forefathers, the Bhatia family has thrived in "doing things differently", and teeing off at the DP World Tour and Indian Golf Union co-sanctioned event is not just about fulfilling the promise Bhatia made to himself in 2020. "Delhi means a lot to us," said the 24-year-old in his first media interaction on Tuesday, ahead of the National Open.

While Bhatia charted his course to the top echelons of professional golf in his unique way, his parents, Sonny and Renu, embarked on the dreams they saw for themselves and their children from here as well. The family could not make it this time, but they have a representative in the young athlete.

A Marquee Player with a Mission

Time is short, and Bhatia is hard-pressed to collect memories and, of course, try to win a golf tournament. While the quest for excellence tops the list every time he tees off, sampling the sights and sounds of these parts is also an important part of the agenda. The trip should have happened in 2020, but the pandemic put a pause on it. Perhaps, it was ordained. Now, in his maiden golfing trip to the country, he has arrived as one of professional golf's most exciting names, and that explains his stature as a marquee player this week. The brief experience thus far has left him in awe of the golf course, often termed the 'Beast of the East, and the warmth showered has had an overpowering effect. "I met a couple of children, and I hadn't anticipated the love I received as a 24-year-old".

A connection has been established, and Bhatia would have us believe that the bond will grow with time. "As professional athletes, we need to take the sport to different parts of the globe," he said. While he will keep working on this unwritten rule, the responsibilities as a brand ambassador of Hero MotoCorp will be adhered to as well.

Tackling the 'Beast of the East'

On building connections, Bhatia has been taking a closer look at the methods to tame this testing Gary Player design, and the jottings have started to get deeper. Now, seeing is believing. The 17th isn't just the signature hole; it is that patch of rich vegetation where dreams have taken shape, and many have been shattered. Bhatia would like to feature in the second part this weekend, but he is equally aware that there is little room for respite all through this golf course.

Whether it is the Hero Indian Open or competing on the hallowed turf of the Augusta National Golf Club in two weeks, the game plan is simple. "I apply pressure consistently, and the cards need to fall your way, too," he said. Professional golf is all about momentum, and Bhatia is hoping that the impetus will be with him this week, buoyed as he is after the 'Signature Event' win in Arnold Palmer's den. (ANI)

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