CM Dhami Promotes Beekeeping, '3B Garden' For Biodiversity In U'khand

Honey extraction activity was carried out at the residence premises of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday. During the event, CM Dhami instructed officials from the Horticulture Department to focus on creating a 3B (bee-friendly, butterfly-friendly, and bird-friendly) Garden at the residence premises and surrounding areas. The garden will also promote biodiversity.

Beekeeping for Livelihood and Economy

Dhami said Uttarakhand has immense potential for beekeeping, given the state's rich flora that supports the production of high-quality organic honey. He emphasised that the hilly regions of the state are particularly suited for honey production, particularly honey with medicinal properties, and encouraged the people in these areas to take up beekeeping as a means of improving their livelihoods.

A Vision for Sustainable Development

The initiative comes as part of CM Dhami's broader vision for sustainable development in the state, a release said. He pointed out that Uttarakhand's natural environment offers significant opportunities for sustainable projects like beekeeping, which can benefit both the economy and the environment.

Dhami said earlier that the state government is committed to the sustainable development of Uttarakhand and the welfare of its residents on Monday.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said the double-engine government is working towards building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant Uttarakhand. "Government of the People 4 Unparalleled Years Fulfilling the dreams of the state agitators, in line with the hopes and aspirations of over 1.25 crore residents of the province, our government, under the inspiration and guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is continuously working towards building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant Uttarakhand. With better coordination between economy and ecology, we are committed to the sustainable development of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and the welfare of its residents, guided by the mantra of 'Development as well as Heritage'," he said. (ANI)

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