LG Sinha Kicks Off 100-Day 'TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' In Jammu & Kashmir

On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the launch of the 'TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan-100 Days Campaign' at the Convention Centre in Jammu on Tuesday. The nationwide initiative, launched by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda, aims to accelerate progress toward TB elimination through intensified, targeted, and technology-driven interventions.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor called upon the health department, district administrations, and citizens to ramp up testing, identify TB-sensitive areas, and conduct door-to-door awareness drives. He emphasised that every family must be informed that testing and treatment are free and that full recovery is entirely possible.

A Call for Awareness and Support

"Awareness, I believe, will be our most powerful medicine. Leave no patient behind. Detecting TB is only half the battle. Walking beside a patient through the entire course of treatment and recovery is the real challenge. The Ni-Kshay Mitra programme is precisely that answer. I expect everyone involved to bring their full commitment to it," said Sinha.

Intensified and Tech-Driven Interventions

During the 100-day campaign, AI-enabled portable X-ray tools will be used to bring testing directly to tribal hamlets, migrant camps, urban slums, and high-risk locations. Mobile units, known as Ni-Kshay vans, will provide on-the-go care, while Ayushman health camps will offer comprehensive screenings, including chest X-rays, NAAT tests, blood sugar, haemoglobin, and BMI checks.

Transforming the Campaign into a People's Movement

The Lieutenant Governor urged all stakeholders to position Jammu and Kashmir as a leader in this national drive rather than just a participant. "It is our resolve to transform this campaign into a people's movement in Jammu Kashmir. This year's campaign must intensify, become more focused, and be deeply rooted in communities across the Union Territory," said Sinha.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that public health is a shared responsibility and not solely the duty of the Health Department. "Our pledge for a 'TB-Free Jammu Kashmir' rests on this conviction. Health teams and people from the community in every district should work tirelessly with one goal--reach the last person, detect the last case, stand firmly by every patient until full recovery, and provide every support they need," said Sinha.

Role of Community Champions

He further emphasised transforming the 100-day drive into a mass movement in every vulnerable district. "We should build a 100-day movement where every citizen feels ownership and contributes wholeheartedly. A health worker trekking rugged mountain paths to a remote home becomes our campaign's greatest champion, and a Ni-Kshay Mitra delivering nutrition aid transforms a patient's life," said Sinha.

Administrative Directives and Amplification

The Lieutenant Governor directed the health department and district administration to involve self-help groups, students, schools, industries, NGOs, and public enterprises to amplify the campaign. He also ordered a comprehensive review of testing equipment and medicine availability, stressing the need for a dedicated portal for citizen grievances.

A Pledge for a TB-Free Future

"Today, we pledge that no man, woman, or child in Jammu Kashmir will lose their future to TB. Every breath is precious; every life is unique. No case will go unnoticed, and no patient will be unsupported," said Sinha.

Event Highlights and Dignitaries

During the UT-level program, the Lieutenant Governor flagged off the Ni-Kshay Vaahan and distributed Poshan kits. District Doda and District Srinagar were recognized with awards for 'TB Mukt Panchayats.' The event also included the administration of the Ni-Kshay Pledge and the felicitation of Ni-Kshay Mitras.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; Principal Secretary to LG Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari; Commissioner Secretary (Health) M. Raju; Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar; Mission Director NHM Akriti Sagar; Deputy Commissioner Jammu Dr. Rakesh Minhas; and a large number of medical professionals and youth. (ANI)

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