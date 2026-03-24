Int'l Workshop In Delhi Aims To Reignite 2030 SDG Agenda Momentum

In a significant push to reignite momentum towards the '2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development', a two-day international workshop on 'International Peer Learning of Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) and National Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Implementation Pathways' was held in New Delhi on 24-25 March, a press release said. The event brought together policymakers, practitioners, and experts from various countries to explore how stronger governance systems can fast-track the achievement of the SDGs.

According to the press release, co-hosted by NITI Aayog, the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), the workshop was designed as a forward-looking platform to translate national commitments into tangible results for people and the planet. It was held within the framework of the Indo-German Partnership for Green and Sustainable Development (GSDP), reinforcing the joint commitment of India and Germany to the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Climate Agreement.

A Call for National and Local Action

Speaking at the inauguration, Ambassador of Germany to India and Bhutan Philipp Ackermann, said, "At a time when global crises, from conflict and economic disruption to climate change, are demanding immediate attention, the Sustainable Development Goals remain our most important and universally accepted framework for measuring progress. But achieving them will depend not only on global commitment, but on how effectively they are translated into action at the national and local levels. India's strong approach to SDG localisation, with empowered states and local institutions, offers valuable lessons for the international community. Ultimately, progress will be determined by how well we learn from one another and work together across borders, sectors, and societies to turn shared ambition into tangible results."

From Reporting to Action-Oriented Implementation

With the 2030 deadline approaching, the workshop came at a critical juncture. In 2025, countries across regions, including India and Germany, presented their VNRs on SDG implementation. This workshop built on that milestone by shifting the focus from reporting to action. Discussions centred on how to use VNRs and Voluntary Local Reviews (VLRs) not just as reporting mechanisms, but as catalysts for policy coherence and accelerated delivery.

In his keynote address, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Suman K. Bery highlighted the importance of localisation of SDGs and strengthening governance systems to translate global commitments into improved development outcomes. He noted that India's experience demonstrates how embedding SDGs into state and local planning processes can foster ownership and accelerate progress across sectors.

Key Thematic Areas and Solution Pathways

The event focused on practical pathways to enhance SDG delivery. Key thematic areas included integrating the principles of Leaving No One Behind (LNOB) and gender equality into national planning and budgeting, strengthening coordination across different levels of government, and improving data ecosystems for evidence-based course correction. Participants deliberated on solution pathways such as innovative governance models, financing approaches, and digital innovations, with a view towards the post-2030 agenda.

The workshop brought together a diverse set of stakeholders, including representatives from international peer learning groups and countries across Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe. There was a particular emphasis on strengthening collaboration and knowledge exchange across the Global South, alongside participation from key partners such as the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and the German Embassy in India, the release stated. Other key stakeholders, including the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), the UN Development Programme (UNDP), think tanks, and civil society organisations, also contributed to the dialogue.

Expert Perspectives on Implementation and Data

"Voluntary National Reviews have evolved into powerful tools not just for reporting, but for identifying gaps, strengthening institutions, and guiding policy correction. As we approach 2030, the focus must shift towards using these processes to drive implementation at scale. This requires stronger alignment between planning, financing, and data systems, alongside deeper localisation of the SDGs. India's approach, particularly its emphasis on inclusive consultations and subnational ownership, offers valuable lessons for countries seeking to translate global commitments into tangible results on the ground," said Stefan Priesner, United Nations Resident Coordinator, India.

Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), highlighted the critical role of robust data and indicator frameworks in monitoring SDG progress and enabling evidence-based decision-making across national, state and district levels.

Talking about India's SDG Journey, Senior Adviser to NITI Aayog Rajib Kumar Sen said, "A Voluntary National Review is not just a document, it is a process of dialogue, reflection, and continuous learning. The real value lies not in what is written, but in how the insights generated are translated into action across ministries, states, and communities." He underlined that the VNR process serves as a platform for continuous dialogue, stakeholder engagement and translating insights into coordinated action across ministries and states.

The outcomes of this workshop are expected to provide actionable insights for countries and stakeholders to sustain momentum, strengthen accountability, and foster partnerships, ensuring that the ambitious vision of the 2030 Agenda translates into meaningful results for communities worldwide.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development provides countries with a shared blueprint for achieving peace, prosperity, and environmental sustainability, guided by the 17 SDGs, the press release stated. (ANI)

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