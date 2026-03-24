Chirag Paswan Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over West Asia Conflict Jibe

Paswan Calls for National Unity

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan on Tuesday reacted sharply to Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the West Asia conflict and called for national unity on the sensitive matter. Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief stated that mindlessly levelling accusations against the ruling government is a wrong democratic practice.

"PM Modi has very clearly stated that given the current situation in the world, it is essential to demonstrate unity at least on this issue. At this point in time, when the government is leading the country, this is not the time to play politics. PM Modi has clearly stated on every issue... We must be self-reliant in every situation... If the opposition has to keep levelling accusations all the time, I think this is the wrong approach to democracy.... We are prepared for every situation; the current government will not allow any difficulties to arise," said Paswan.

Rahul Gandhi Slams PM's Foreign Policy

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the West Asia conflict, alleging that India has been sidelined in international negotiations and describing the PM as "compromised."

Responding to a question on reports that Pakistan could be facilitating talks between Iran and the US, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition said, "Our foreign policy is Prime Minister Modi's personal foreign policy. You can see the result of this. It's a universal joke. Everybody considers it a universal joke." He also criticised the Prime Minister's recent speech in Lok Sabha, adding, "Yesterday, he gave an irrelevant speech. I mean, he is the Prime Minister of India, it should be visible that he is India's Prime Minister. What is the position? There is no position at all."

Warns of Economic Hardship

Linking global tensions to domestic concerns, Gandhi warned that ordinary citizens could face economic hardship. "And it's a matter of sorrow that people will suffer for this. It has just started. LPG, petrol, fertilizer--there will be problems in everything. Okay, Modi ji said that a time like COVID is coming. He has forgotten what happened during COVID, how many people died, what tragedies occurred. Basically, there is no understanding," Lok Sabha LoP further said.

PM Modi on West Asia Conflict

Meanwhile, in his Lok Sabha address on Monday, PM Modi described the West Asia conflict as "worrisome," highlighting its potential economic, security, and humanitarian impact on India. He emphasised India's dependence on the war-affected region for crude oil and gas and underscored the country's diplomatic efforts to urge de-escalation. (ANI)

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