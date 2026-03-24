Alpha Sports Golf: Rohit Baisoya Shoots 65 To Take Round One Lead

Delhi's Rohit Baisoya shot a top-notch seven-under 65 to take the round one lead at the INR 25 lakh Alpha Sports Academy Golf Championship 2026 hosted by Patna Golf Club, the fourth event of the 2026 DP World PGTI NexGen season. Bipin Mukhiya and Manoviraj Shekhawat were tied second with scores of 68, according to a release.

Day 1 Highlights

Vinay Kumar Yadav, the winner on the NexGen last week, made a hole-in-one on the first hole during his round of 72 to be placed tied ninth. Md Nawab was the highest-placed among the local professionals as he carded a 70 to be tied fourth. The Patna Golf Club is a par-72 nine-hole course where the nine holes are played twice to comprise a round.

Baisoya's Dominant Round

Rohit Baisoya made four birdies and two bogeys on the front nine. He followed that up with a splendid back-nine where he scored an eagle and three birdies. Rohit chipped in from the bunker for an eagle on the 13th and made two quality up and downs from the greenside bunkers for birdies on the 12th and 14th.

Rohit said he capitalised on all four par-5s with an eagle and three birdies, hit many fairways, and praised his exceptional bunker shots from the 12th to 14th holes that helped him score an eagle and two birdies. "I made all the four Par-5s count by scoring an eagle and three birdies on them. I hit a lot of fairways which is the key on this course. The stretch from the 12th to the 14th was special as I played three outstanding bunker shots there to get myself out of trouble and pick up an eagle and two birdies," said Rohit. (ANI)

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