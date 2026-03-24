Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Vvan' Gets Raksha Bandhan Date

The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Vvan have shared the release date of the movie on Tuesday. The trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's release date on his Instagram handle. The movie is slated to release in theatres on the occassion of Raksha Bandhan this year. The film will debut in theatres on August 28.

While sharing the release date, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Ektaa R Kapoor-TVF join forces: Sidharth Malhotra - Tamannaah Bhatia starrer 'Vvan' release date locked. 28 Aug 2026 [#RakshaBandhan] is the release date of #Vvan, a folklore-driven thriller." The Folklore-Driven Thriller

According to a press release shared by the makers, VVAN is set in the deep forests of Central India and is described as a mix of ancient legends, hidden temples, and adventure. It has been shot in real forest locations.

Earlier, a BTS picture from the sets of Vvan was shared by the makers, which gave fans a sneak peek into the cute chemistry between Sidharth and Tamannaah. In the image, Tamannaah can be seen blushing while sitting on a scooter, as Sidharth looks at her affectionately.

The Team Behind 'Vvan'

The film is directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, and produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with The Viral Fever (TVF). The film was earlier slated to release on May 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the film 'Param Sundari' and was paired alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. It was directed by Tushar Jalota. It was created under Dinesh Vijan's banner, Maddock Films. (ANI)

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