Chhattisgarh To Host First Khelo India Tribal Games Stars Hail Move

Chhattisgarh is all set to host the first edition of the Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) from Wednesday. India's sports stars like hockey Olympians Dilip Tirkey, Salima Tete and top sprinter Animesh Kujur hailed the Games as a great platform to build a career in sports for the tribal communities.

Thirty states and Union Territories will be represented in the Khelo India Tribal Games that will feature nine sports in all, according to a release.

Medals will be awarded in archery, athletics, football, hockey, swimming, weightlifting and wrestling. Traditional sports like mallakhamb and kabaddi will be the demonstration sports.

Close to 3800 participants will take part in the Games that will end on April 3. The Games will be played in three cities - Raipur, Jagdalpur and Sarguja.

Host state Chhattisgarh apart from Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam will have the biggest representation in the Games with more than 100 athletes each. The distribution of male/female athletes will be almost 50:50. This is in keeping with the Olympic charter of maintaining gender neutrality. A whopping 106 gold medals will be at stake. The maximum gold medals will be in athletics - 34. Swimming (24), wrestling (18), weightlifting (16) and archery (10) will have gold medals at stake in double digits. Hockey and football will be the two team games, and both will be played in Raipur. Athletics will be held in Jagdalpur, while Sarguja will host wrestling.

A 'Proud First' for the Country: Hockey Olympian Dilip Tirkey

Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India president and former Olympian, said the championship is a proud first for the country and offers a strong platform for youth, especially tribal players, to showcase their talent and progress in sports. He added that it aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a sporting nation by encouraging all youngsters to take up sports.

"For me and for all of us, it is a matter of great pride that this championship is being started in the country for the first time. It is a very good opportunity for all the youth and tribal players to showcase their talent and move forward in sports, and to play for the country. Our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision is to make India a sporting nation. He wants all youth to be connected with sports and to play one game or another," said Hockey India president and former Olympian Dilip Tirkey to SAI Media.

"Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya also wants that through sports, our athletes, especially tribal athletes, can build better careers, improve their lives, and represent the country. I also firmly believe that every tribal child has a dream. I myself come from a tribal family, and through sports, through hockey, I have been able to reach where I am today. I believe that all the tribal children participating in this tournament have a bright future ahead. Even earlier, many tribal athletes have represented the country and have become icons in our tribal society," said Tirkey.

"All our tribal players and children should also showcase their talent through sports, play for the country, and build their careers. The Prime Minister's vision for the 2036 Olympics and for a developed India is that our nation becomes a youthful and sporting nation. I strongly believe that one day our youth and our country will become a true sporting nation," Tirkey added.

Sprinter Animesh Kujur Praises Government's Initiative

National 100m and 200m record holder and current Indian athletics sensation Animesh Kujur praised the Khelo India Tribal Games for reaching areas where sports are less accessible and lauded the government's initiative to unite young tribal athletes from across India at the Chhattisgarh Games.

"There are many places in India where sports haven't reached. This makes the Khelo India Tribal Games all the more special. I honour the efforts of the government on taking this initiative of bringing together young sports enthusiasts from tribal regions across all States and UTs at the Chhattisgarh Games," Animesh Kujur said to SAI Media.

Athlete Selection and Monitoring

All athletes participating in the inaugural edition of Khelo India Tribal Games have come through trials conducted by the national sports federations. The performance of the athletes will be monitored by coaches appointed by the Sports Authority of India.

Host State Deputy CM Hails Historic Event

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao also hailed the Games.

"The National Tribal Games is being organised for the first time in the country, and Chhattisgarh has got the opportunity to host it. These competitions will be held in Ambikapur, Jagdalpur, and Raipur. More than 3,000 players from across the country will come for this event, preparations are in the final stage. It will be inaugurated on March 25. It will conclude on April 3. Tribal players from across the country will benefit from this. I thank Prime Minister Modi, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for this," Arun Sao told ANI. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)